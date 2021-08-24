Insights on the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Global Market to 2026 - by Gender, Technology, Indication and Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics: Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for autoimmune disease diagnostics should grow from $13.7 billion in 2021 to $17.0 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% for the period of 2021-2026.

The autoimmune disease diagnostics market for rheumatoid arthritis should grow from $4.1 billion in 2021 to $5.1 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 4.9% for the period of 2021-2026.

The autoimmune disease diagnostics market for systemic lupus erythematosus should grow from $2.6 billion in 2021 to $3.3 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 4.8% for the period of 2021-2026.

The report will provide details about autoimmune disease diagnostics used in the treatment of autoimmune disease and how the market has been influenced by the pandemic of COVID-19. This report will also highlight the current and future market potential of autoimmune disease diagnostics with detailed analyses of the competitive environments between companies. Drivers, restraints, opportunities, pricing analysis, prevalence or incidence of autoimmune disease and regulatory scenarios will also be covered. The report includes a market projection for 2026 and market shares for key players.

The report segments the market for autoimmune disease diagnostics based on technology, gender, indications and geography. Based on technology, the market is segmented into indirect immunofluorescence (IIF), enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), ImmunoBlot, multiplex immunoassays and others. Based on indications, the market is segmented into type 1 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriasis/psoriatic arthritis, multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), and others (pernicious anemia, celiac disease, autoimmune vasculitis, myasthenia gravis, Hashimoto's thyroiditis, Sjogren's syndrome, Graves' disease, Addison's disease, etc.). Based on gender, the market is segmented into males and females.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. A detailed analysis of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and South Africa will be covered in the regional segments. For market estimates, data will be provided for 2020 as the base year, with estimates for 2021 and forecast values for 2026.

Report Includes

37 data tables and 33 additional tables

An overview of the global market for autoimmune disease diagnostics

Estimation of the market size and analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020 estimates for 2021 with a projection of CAGR through 2026

Market share analysis of autoimmune disease diagnostics based on technology, indication, region and gender and identification of new opportunities, challenges, and technological changes within the industry

A detailed description of autoimmune disorder & therapies, and causes such as intrinsic factors, environmental factors, and lifestyle factors, and insights into a new diagnostic pathway for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders

Discussion on the role of bioinformatics and biomarkers on autoimmune disorder therapies and information on standardization of test results

Coverage of new product launches in the therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and performance methods in the detection of autoimmune antibodies

Detailed analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, and discussion of technological, and regulatory elements that are affecting the future marketplace

Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry, including Biomerieux, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter , Becton Dickinson and Abbott

Growth of the global market is attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of obesity, type 1 diabetes and other chronic diseases which lead to autoimmune diseases; a strong product regulatory scenario; and strong investment in research and development activities by key market players including F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche), Abbott, Bio-Rad, Biomerieux, Euroimmun (PerkinElmer), Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

The increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, demand for extensive translational research for autoimmune patient treatments, the rise in technological advancements for the diagnosis of autoimmune diseases and improved awareness about autoimmune diseases are factors expected to fuel the growth of the autoimmune disease diagnostics market during the forecast period.

The global autoimmune diseases diagnostics market is segmented based on gender, technology, indications, and region.

The high growth rate of this segment is attributed to factors such as demand for autoimmune disease diagnostics in U.S., Europe and some Asian countries; increasing COVID-19 clinical trials with autoimmune diagnostic kits/assays; and significant use for treating prominent or life-threatening autoimmune diseases such as Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) and inflammatory bowel disease.

The rise in infectious diseases, chronic diseases and the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to fuel the growth of the ELISA segment during the forecast period. According to Omics Technologies and Bio-Engineering (2018), an article on engineering monoclonal antibodies states that ELISA is being used to detect the concentration between unlabeled and labeled reactants, hence it can be used in both cases.

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) segments are witnessing strong growth due to the increasing global sales of autoimmune disease diagnostics by different key players for the treatment of patients with RA and SLE.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Report Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Autoimmune Disorders and Therapies

Causes of Autoimmune Diseases

Intrinsic Factors

Environmental Factors

Lifestyle Factors

Key Challenges in the Industry

Standardization of Test Results

Lack of Awareness Among Patients of Autoimmune Complications

Shortage of Skilled Technicians for Performing Diagnostic Assays

Emerging Technologies in Autoimmune Diagnostics

Bioinformatics

Biomarkers

Applications for Mobile Phones

Lab Automation

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Epidemiology of Autoimmune Diseases

Rise in the Geriatric Population

Rising Awareness of Autoimmune Diseases

New Diagnostic Pathway for Autoimmune and Inflammatory Disorders

Market Restraints

Low Availability of Diagnosis Kits in Laboratories

High Cost of Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics

Market Opportunities

Launch of New Therapeutics for Autoimmune Diseases

Growing Rate of Autoimmunity in Population

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Gender

Global Market for Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics

Females

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Males

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Technology

Global Market for Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics by Technology

Indirect Immunofluorescence (IIF)

Indications

Methodology

Test Results

Advantages and Limitations of the IIF-ANA Test

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Indication

Methodology

Advantages and Limitations of the ELISA Assay for ANA

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

ImmunoBlot

Western Blot

Dot Blot

Line Blot

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Multiplex Immunoassays

Flow Cytometry

Microarray

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Other Technology

Agglutination

Double Immune Diffusion (DID)

Counter Immuno Electrophoresis (CIEP)

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Prevalence of ANA in Various Connective Tissue Diseases (CTD)

Summary of Performance Methods in the Detection of Autoimmune Antibodies

Autoimmune Products Sold by Companies

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Indication

Global Market for Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics by Indication

Type 1 Diabetes

Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA)

Psoriasis/Psoriatic Arthritis

Multiple Sclerosis

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Other Autoimmune Diseases

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Chapter 9 Impact of COVID-19 on Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market

Autoimmune Disease and COVID-19 Treatment

Complexities of Diagnosis and Management of COVID-19 in Autoimmune Diseases

Chapter 10 Value Chain Analysis

Demand Chain Analysis

Customers (Patients)

Payers

Supply Chain Analysis

Laboratories

Manufacturers

Chapter 11 Regulatory Scenario

European Regulations

North American Regulations

U.S. Regulations

Canadian Regulations

Latin American Regulations

Asia-Pacific Regulations

Future Regulatory Trends

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Global Company Share Analysis

Mergers and Acquisitions

Agreements, Launches, Collaborations and Partnerships

Business SWOT Analysis

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Abbott

BD Biosciences

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Biomerieux

Bio-Rad (Abd Serotec)

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Euroimmun (PerkinElmer)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag

Siemens Healthcare

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Trinity Biotech Group (Immco Diagnostics)

Chapter 14 Appendix: Acronyms

