Insights on the Automotive Robotics Global Market to 2027 - by Product Type, Component Type, Application, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Robotics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive robotics market reached a value of US$ 8.69 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 17.34 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.80% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Automotive robotics refers to computer-programmed engineering solutions that are extensively employed by manufacturers for performing complex tasks effectively. It offers flexibility, higher efficiency, reliability, and accuracy, which in turn, is helping organizations in improving quality and production capacity, optimizing workflow, eliminating the risk of errors, and providing safety to employees. On account of these properties, automotive robotics is used in vehicle assembly facilities for executing various applications, including spot welding, painting, trimming plastic molding, cutting fabric, and removing unwarranted materials. At present, it is available in varying product types, such as cartesian, articulated polar and cylindrical robots.



Automotive Robotics Market Trends

With the significant expansion in the automotive industry, there has been an increase in the demand for industrial robots to simplify complex production processes, which, in turn, is acting as one of the prime factors driving the market growth. Automotive robots help in enhancing the quality and working capacity at lower costs, which is further supporting the market growth.

Additionally, the rising concerns regarding employee safety due to the increasing instances of injury, manual errors and accidents caused by working under hazardous conditions in the automotive manufacturing industry is acting as another growth-inducing factor. This is further supported by extensive fundings and numerous favorable initiatives undertaken by the government bodies of various countries for incorporating advanced gadgets and equipment to ensure workers security, while meeting the safety standards.

Additionally, rapid technological advancements, such as the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud solutions, and autonomous intelligent vehicles (AIVs) for transferring components and materials safely from one place to another is contributing to the market growth. Other factors, such as strategic collaborations amongst key players, growing vehicle production due to inflating disposable incomes in emerging economies, and rising investments in research and development (R&D) activities for introducing energy-efficient automotive robots are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ABB Ltd., Denso Wave Incorporated (DENSO Corporation), Durr Aktiengesellschaft, FANUC, Harmonic Drive Systems Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (Midea Group), Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., Omron Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global automotive robotics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive robotics market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the End-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global automotive robotics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Automotive Robotics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Cartesian Robots

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 SCARA Robots

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Articulated Robot

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Component Type

7.1 Controller

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Robotic Arm

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 End Effector

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Drive and Sensors

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Assembly

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Dispensing

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Material Handling

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Welding

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End User

9.1 Vehicle Manufacturers

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Automotive Component Manufacturers

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 ABB Ltd.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Denso Wave Incorporated (DENSO Corporation)

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Durr Aktiengesellschaft

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 FANUC

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Harmonic Drive Systems Inc.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.6 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (Midea Group)

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Omron Corporation

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Seiko Epson Corporation

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.12 Yaskawa Electric Corporation

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/epmvkw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets