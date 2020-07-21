Insights on the Automotive Spare Wheel Recess global Market to 2024 - Strategic Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Automotive Spare Wheel Recess Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The material technologies in automotive spare wheel recess have undergone significant change in recent years, with steel, aluminum, and glass-mat-reinforced thermoplastics (GMT) to polyamide 6. The rising wave of new material technology, such as polyamide 6 is creating significant potential for automotive spare wheel recess in various vehicle platforms due to stiffness of the recess, and storage of the spare tire.



Spare wheel recess suppliers are using various material technologies, such as steel, aluminum, GMT (glass-mat-reinforced thermoplastics), and highly reinforced polyamide 6, to make different type of spare wheel recess products. High demand for replacement tires, increasing demand for passenger car and commercial vehicles, increasing research and technological developments, rising demand for energy efficient and high quality tires, and reduction in rubber are creating opportunities for various automotive spare wheel recess technologies.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the automotive spare wheel recess market.



The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global automotive spare wheel recess technology by material technology, application, and region.



What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the automotive spare wheel recess market? Which technology segment/segments will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in automotive spare wheel recess market? What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space? What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in automotive spare wheel recess market? What are the latest developments in automotive spare wheel recess technologies? Which companies are leading these developments? Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market? Who are the major players in this automotive spare wheel recess market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are strategic growth opportunities in this automotive spare wheel recess technology space?



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution

2.2. Technology and Application Mapping

2.3. Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2. Drivers and Challenges in Automotive Spare Wheel Recess Technologies

3.3. Competitive Intensity

3.4. Regulatory Compliance



4. Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024

4.1. Automotive Spare Wheel Recess Opportunity

4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1. Steel

4.2.2. Aluminum

4.2.3. GMT (glass-mat-reinforced thermoplastics)

4.2.4. Highly reinforced polyamide 6

4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1. Passenger Vehicles

4.3.1.1. Steel

4.3.1.2. Aluminum

4.3.1.3. GMT (glass-mat-reinforced thermoplastics)

4.3.1.4. Highly reinforced polyamide 6

4.3.2. Light Commercial Vehicles

4.3.2.1. Steel

4.3.2.2. Aluminum

4.3.2.3. GMT (glass-mat-reinforced thermoplastics)

4.3.2.4. Highly reinforced polyamide 6

4.3.3. Heavy Commercial Vehicles

4.3.3.1. Steel

4.3.3.2. Aluminum

4.3.3.3. GMT (glass-mat-reinforced thermoplastics)

4.3.3.4. Highly reinforced polyamide 6



5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1. Automotive Spare Wheel Recess Market by Region

5.2. North American Automotive Spare Wheel Recess Technology Market

5.2.1. United States Automotive Spare Wheel Recess Technology Market

5.2.2. Canadian Automotive Spare Wheel Recess Technology Market

5.2.3. Mexican Automotive Spare Wheel Recess Technology Market

5.3. European Automotive Spare Wheel Recess Technology Market

5.3.1. The United Kingdom Automotive Spare Wheel Recess Technology Market

5.3.2. German Automotive Spare Wheel Recess Technology Market

5.3.3. French Automotive Spare Wheel Recess Technology Market

5.4. APAC Automotive Spare Wheel Recess Technology Market

5.4.1. Chinese Automotive Spare Wheel Recess Technology Market

5.4.2. Japanese Automotive Spare Wheel Recess Technology Market

5.4.3. Indian Automotive Spare Wheel Recess Technology Market

5.4.4. South Korean Automotive Spare Wheel Recess Technology Market

5.5. ROW Automotive Spare Wheel Recess Technology Market



6. Latest Developments and Innovations in the Automotive Spare Wheel Recess Technologies



7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2. Market Share Analysis

7.3. Geographical Reach



8. Strategic Implications

8.1. Implications

8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1. Growth Opportunities for the Automotive Spare Wheel Recess Market by Material Technology

8.2.2. Growth Opportunities for the Automotive Spare Wheel Recess Market by Application

8.2.3. Growth Opportunities for the Automotive Spare Wheel Recess Market by Region

8.3. Emerging Trends in the Automotive Spare Wheel Recess Market

8.4. Disruption Potential

8.5. Strategic Analysis

8.5.1. New Product Development

8.5.2. Capacity Expansion of the Automotive Spare Wheel Recess Market

8.6. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Automotive Spare Wheel Recess Market



9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1. Iochpe-Maxion

9.2. Superior Industries International

9.3. Accuride Corporation

9.4. Steel Strips Wheels

9.5. Hitachi Metals

9.6. Enkei, Citic Dicastal

9.7. Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel

9.8. Borbet, Mangels Industrial

9.9. Mefro Wheels Industries



