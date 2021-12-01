Insights on the Baby Cots Global Market to 2026 - Featuring American Eco Furniture, Artsana and Fisher-Price Among Others

Dec 01, 2021, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Baby Cots Market Research Report by Product Type, by Design Type, by Material, by Distribution Channel, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Baby Cots Market size was estimated at USD 291.79 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 305.41 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.00% to reach USD 391.21 million by 2026.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Baby Cots Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Baby Cots Market, including American Eco Furniture, LLC, Amishfurniturefactory, Arm's Reach Concepts, Inc., Artsana S.p.A, Delta Children's Products Corp., Dream On Me, Inc., Fisher-Price Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Graco Children's Products Inc., Million Dollar Baby, Inc., Mocka, Natart Juvenile, Inc., Silver Cross (U.K.) Ltd., Sorelle Furniture, and Stork Craft.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Baby Cots Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Baby Cots Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Baby Cots Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Baby Cots Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Baby Cots Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Baby Cots Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Baby Cots Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing popularity and utilization of baby care products
5.1.1.2. Rising number of nuclear families
5.1.1.3. Growing number of parents seeking cots that are affordable, convenient, and provide multipurpose uses
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Volatility in the prices of the products
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Introduction of new advanced baby safety products
5.1.3.2. Ongoing investments by the manufacturers
5.1.3.3. Stringent safety standards by regulating authorities
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Toxic paints on the cribs leading to adverse effects
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Baby Cots Market, by Product Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Convertible
6.3. Multi-purpose
6.4. Pedal Type
6.5. Portable
6.6. Standard
7. Baby Cots Market, by Design Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Contemporary
7.3. Modern
7.4. Traditional
8. Baby Cots Market, by Material
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Metal
8.3. Plastic
8.4. Wood
9. Baby Cots Market, by Distribution Channel
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Online Stores
9.3. Specialty Stores
9.4. Supermarkets And Hypermarkets
10. Baby Cots Market, by Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Hospital
10.3. Household
11. Americas Baby Cots Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Argentina
11.3. Brazil
11.4. Canada
11.5. Mexico
11.6. United States
12. Asia-Pacific Baby Cots Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Australia
12.3. China
12.4. India
12.5. Indonesia
12.6. Japan
12.7. Malaysia
12.8. Philippines
12.9. Singapore
12.10. South Korea
12.11. Taiwan
12.12. Thailand
13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Baby Cots Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. France
13.3. Germany
13.4. Italy
13.5. Netherlands
13.6. Qatar
13.7. Russia
13.8. Saudi Arabia
13.9. South Africa
13.10. Spain
13.11. United Arab Emirates
13.12. United Kingdom
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
14.1.1. Quadrants
14.1.2. Business Strategy
14.1.3. Product Satisfaction
14.2. Market Ranking Analysis
14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
14.4. Competitive Scenario
14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
14.4.4. Investment & Funding
14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
15. Company Usability Profiles
15.1. American Eco Furniture, LLC
15.2. Amishfurniturefactory
15.3. Arm's Reach Concepts, Inc.
15.4. Artsana S.p.A
15.5. Delta Children's Products Corp.
15.6. Dream On Me, Inc.
15.7. Fisher-Price Inc.
15.8. Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.
15.9. Graco Children's Products Inc.
15.10. Million Dollar Baby, Inc.
15.11. Mocka
15.12. Natart Juvenile, Inc.
15.13. Silver Cross (U.K.) Ltd.
15.14. Sorelle Furniture
15.15. Stork Craft
16. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c4jmes
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article