Insights on the Battery Recycling Global Market to 2026 - by Type, Source, End-use, Material and Region

DUBLIN, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Battery Recycling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global battery recycling market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Battery recycling refers to the process of recycling and reusing batteries to minimize the material waste generated from the industries. Batteries contain toxic chemicals and heavy metals that can contaminate water and soil upon inappropriate dumping. Some of the most commonly recycled battery types include lead-acid, nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd), nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH), lithium-ion (Li-ion) and nickel-zinc (Ni-Zn). The recycling process involves collecting, crushing, sorting and sieving metals from plastic, followed by hydro-metallurgical and pyro-metallurgical processes to neutralize and reuse the acid to manufacture new batteries.



A significant increase in the demand for hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs) across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. This has significantly enhanced the demand for various compounds, such as cobalt and lithium, which are used in the ignition system of automobiles. In line with this, limited availability of the raw materials to produce lithium-ion batteries has further encouraged the recycling of discarded batteries obtained from various industries. Furthermore, the implementation of stringent government regulations to minimize environmental hazards associated with the disposal of batteries is also providing a boost to the market.

In addition to this, increasing utilization of recycled batteries in the manufacturing of various consumer electronics is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Recycled batteries are commonly used to produce smartphones, power tools, laptops, gaming consoles and remote-control units. Other factors, including rapid industrialization and rising concerns over environment conservation among the masses, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global battery recycling market to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Accurec Recycling GmbH, Aqua Metals, Battery Solutions, Call2recycle Inc., Eco-Bat Technologies, Enersys, Exide Technologies, G. & P. Batteries Limited, Gravita India Limited, Johnson Controls, Retriev Technologies Inc., Umicore, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global battery recycling market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global battery recycling market ?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the source?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global battery recycling market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Battery Recycling Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Lead-acid Batteries

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Nickel-based Batteries

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Lithium-based Batteries

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Source

7.1 Industrial

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Automotive

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Consumer Products

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Electronic Appliances

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-Use

8.1 Reuse

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Repackaging

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Extraction

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Material

9.1 Manganese

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Iron

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Lithium

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Nickel

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Cobalt

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Lead

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Aluminium

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast

9.8 Others

9.8.1 Market Trends

9.8.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Market Trends

10.2.7.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3.7 Others

10.3.7.1 Market Trends

10.3.7.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Others

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

10.5.3 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Accurec Recycling GmbH

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.2 Aqua Metals

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Battery Solutions

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Call2Recycle Inc.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Eco-Bat Technologies

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.6 Enersys

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 Exide Technologies

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 G. & P. Batteries Limited

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.9 Gravita India Limited

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Johnson Controls

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.11 Retriev Technologies Inc.

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12 Umicore

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials

15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9d6701

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

