Insights on the Beauty and Personal Care Global Market to 2027 - Growing Popularity of Organic Products Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Beauty and Personal Care Market (2022-2027) by Products, Outlook, Distribution Channel, Category, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Beauty and Personal Care Market is estimated to be USD 545.19 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 737.54 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.23%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Beauty and Personal Care Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.



Market Segmentation

The Global Beauty and Personal Care Market is segmented based on Products, Outlook, Distribution Channel, Category, and Geography.

Products, the market is classified into Hair Care Products, Skin Care Products, Bath and Shower, Oral Care, Cosmetics and Makeup,, and Beauty Tools and Accessories.

Outlook, the market is classified into Vegan, Organic and Inorganic.

Distribution Channel, the market is classified into Specialist Retail Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies/Drug Stores and Online Retail Channels.

Category, the market is classified into Mass and Premium.

Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe , Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific .

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, Vaseline, Nivea, Estee Lauder, Clinique, L'occitane International S.A., etc.



Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of - Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of - Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of - Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of - ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA.

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA. Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Beauty and Personal Care Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Female Working Population and Growing Fashion Trends

4.1.2 Rise of Per Capita Expenditure among Middle- and Upper-Income

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Manufacturing and Marketing Costs

4.2.2 Easy Availability of Counterfeit Products

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Augmented Reality in the Beauty Industry

4.3.2 Growing Popularity of Organic Products

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Manifestation of Harmful Chemical Ingredients in Products



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Beauty and Personal Care Market, By Products

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hair Care Products

6.3 Skin Care Products

6.4 Bath and Shower

6.5 Oral Care

6.6 Cosmetics and Make Up

6.7 Beauty Tools and Accessories



7 Global Beauty and Personal Care Market, By Outlook

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Vegan

7.3 Organic

7.4 Inorganic



8 Global Beauty and Personal Care Market, By Distribution Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Specialist Retail Stores

8.3 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

8.4 Convenience Stores

8.5 Pharmacies/Drug Stores

8.6 Online Retail Channels



9 Global Beauty and Personal Care Market, By Category

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Mass

9.3 Premium

10 Americas' Beauty and Personal Care Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Argentina

10.3 Brazil

10.4 Canada

10.5 Chile

10.6 Colombia

10.7 Mexico

10.8 Peru

10.9 United States

10.10 Rest of Americas



11 Europe's Beauty and Personal Care Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Austria

11.3 Belgium

11.4 Denmark

11.5 Finland

11.6 France

11.7 Germany

11.8 Italy

11.9 Netherlands

11.10 Norway

11.11 Poland

11.12 Russia

11.13 Spain

11.14 Sweden

11.15 Switzerland

11.16 United Kingdom

11.17 Rest of Europe



12 Middle East and Africa's Beauty and Personal Care Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Egypt

12.3 Israel

12.4 Qatar

12.5 Saudi Arabia

12.6 South Africa

12.7 United Arab Emirates

12.8 Rest of MEA



13 APAC's Beauty and Personal Care Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Australia

13.3 Bangladesh

13.4 China

13.5 India

13.6 Indonesia

13.7 Japan

13.8 Malaysia

13.9 Philippines

13.10 Singapore

13.11 South Korea

13.12 Sri Lanka

13.13 Thailand

13.14 Taiwan

13.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Competitive Quadrant

14.2 Market Share Analysis

14.3 Strategic Initiatives

14.3.1 M&A and Investments

14.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

14.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Johnson & Johnson

15.2 Unilever

15.3 Vaseline

15.4 Nivea

15.5 Estee Lauder

15.6 Clinique

15.7 Guerlain

15.8 Shiseido

15.9 Garnier

15.10 L'Oreal

15.11 Colgate

15.12 Proctor & Gamble

15.13 Beiersdorf

15.14 Kao

15.15 Amorepacific

15.16 Coty

15.17 Henkel

15.18 Chanel

15.19 Avon Products

15.20 Natura &Co

15.21 Kose

15.22 Mary Kay

15.23 Revlon

15.24 VLCC

15.25 Amway

15.26 Kaya

15.27 Lakme

15.28 Lotus Herbal

15.29 Himalaya

15.30 L'occitane International S.A.



16 Appendix



