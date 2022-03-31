Insights on the Big Data Analytics in Education Global Market to 2027 - Featuring SAP, Alteryx and SAS Institute Among Others

DUBLIN, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Big Data Analytics in Education Market By Sector, By Application, By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global big data analytics in education market size is expected to reach $47.82 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 20.79% CAGR during the forecast period.

Big data analytics has made it possible to achieve academic goals as well as improve the learning skills of the students. The performance of students should not be limited only to conventional exams and tests. With the help of big data analytics, the data of every student can be easily tracked and analyzed to know about their weaknesses, strengths, and answer times for different subjects, and questions they are unable to answer. Mentors and teachers can create an environment that enables the students to improve their skills by getting the information and giving feedback, instruction, and extra support to those students who need it.

In the education sector, online courses, learning and teaching activities produce a large amount of data. By having appropriate data, teachers can know about the academic performance of students and provide instant feedback and draw out learning patterns.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

This pandemic has affected almost all industries, but big data analytics is expected to have a positive impact because of the adoption of digital mode and increased investment in big data analytics by the education sector. This is because of the various restrictions imposed by the governments across various nations, such as lockdown, social distancing norms, closure of all educational institutions, which resulted in the adoption of an online mode of teaching by various educational bodies and learners.

Through the adoption of advanced technologies in education, both educators and students get connected with each other in order to get knowledge and skill. Teachers are using innovative methods to teach their students through audio and visuals. However, it is estimated that this market is expected to continue to grow even after the pandemic.

Market Growth Factors:

Reduce the risk of student attrition

Big data can be used for predicting the number of students who may dropout in future from the courses they are pursuing. By using big data analytics, educational institutions can evaluate the way a student performs during the whole year and then predict whether they is expected to drop or not. Moreover, by conducting such analysis educational institutions can also predict the number of students interested in a particular course before introducing it.

Enhance learning procedure

Use of big data analytics in education provide learner with the access to more information which enables them to gain more knowledge and skills. Additionally, the availability of appropriate data also let the teachers improve the reading material they provide in terms of quality and thus helps the learners to overcome the issues they are facing during the learning process. Moreover, big data analytics help students to enhance their learning by getting advantage of customized modules as per their requirements. These customized modules is expected to further help the learners to be more attentive to the particular portion they are required to learn more and result in more productivity.

Market Restraining Factor:

Obstacles in training teachers and educators

Training teachers and educators for operating big data analytics is one of the major challenges faced by the educational institutions since teachers were well versed with the conventional way of teaching, it is difficult for them to adapt according to these advanced technologies. Although big data analytics offers multiple benefits and advantages over conventional methods of teaching, some educators might not be comfortable with changing their pedagogy style. Their reluctance to learn may come from a strong belief in their self-developed techniques and strategies.

Sector Outlook

Based on Sector, the market is segmented into Higher Education, K-12 and Preschool. The K-12 segment is projected to register a promising growth rate over the forecast period. K-12 schools are kindergarten schools that collect a huge amount of data using a predictive model.

Application Outlook

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Skill Assessment, Behavior Detection, Course Recommendation, Student Attrition Rate Detection and Others. Student Attrition means the number of dropouts before completion of particular programme. Many educational bodies use big data analytics to get an estimation of the students' attrition risk as to reduce the risk of dropout from courses.

Component Outlook

Based on Component, the market is segmented into Software and Services. The service segment is expected to display the highest growth rate during the forecast period. It is owing to the continuous increase in the adoption of big data analytics services in the education sector. These services ensure the effectiveness of big data analytics software and platforms among educational institutions.

Deployment Outlook

Based on Deployment Mode, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. Cloud-based data analytics does not include maintenance and capital costs, it is more accessible to middle-sized educational institutions. These cloud-based big data analytics can be used via various device and from any location.

Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America emerged as the leading region in the big data analytics in the education market. This is because of the high adoption of digital technologies like big data analytics and artificial intelligence among the educational institutions.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Verisk Analytics, Inc., SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Inc., Alteryx, Inc., SAS Institute, Inc., Blackboard, Inc. (Providence Equity Partners), and Tibco Software, Inc. (Vista Equity Partners).

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Big Data Analytics in Education Market by Sector

3.1 Global Higher Education Market by Region

3.2 Global K-12 Market by Region

3.3 Global Preschool Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Big Data Analytics in Education Market by Application

4.1 Global Skill Assessment Market by Region

4.2 Global Behavior Detection Market by Region

4.3 Global Course Recommendation Market by Region

4.4 Global Student Attrition Rate Detection Market by Region

4.5 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Big Data Analytics in Education Market by Component

5.1 Global Software Market by Region

5.2 Global Services Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Big Data Analytics in Education Market by Deployment Mode

6.1 Global On-premise Market by Region

6.2 Global Cloud Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Big Data Analytics in Education Market by Region



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 IBM Corporation

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

8.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Oracle Corporation

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Analysis

8.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.2.4 Research & Development Expense

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Microsoft Corporation

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Analysis

8.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.3.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.3.5.2 Acquisitions and Mergers:

8.3.6 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Verisk Analytics, Inc.

8.4.1 Company overview

8.4.2 Financial Analysis

8.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.4.4 Research & Development Expense

8.5 SAP SE

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Analysis

8.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.5.4 Research & Development Expense

8.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.5.6 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Salesforce.com, Inc.

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Financial Analysis

8.6.3 Regional Analysis

8.6.4 Research & Development Expense

8.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreement:

8.6.6 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Alteryx, Inc.

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Financial Analysis

8.7.3 Regional Analysis

8.7.4 Research & Development Expense

8.8 SAS Institute, Inc.

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.8.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.9 Blackboard, Inc. (Providence Equity Partners)

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.9.2.1 Acquisitions and Mergers:

8.9.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.10. Tibco Software, Inc. (Vista Equity Partners)

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.10.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:

