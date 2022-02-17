Insights on the Bioanalytical Testing Services Global Market to 2030 - Expansion of Bioanalytical Testing Facilities is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bioanalytical Testing Services Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bioanalytical testing services market size is expected to reach USD 7.65 billion by 2030. registering a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period. The increasing rate of outsourcing R&D activities by several biopharmaceutical companies to streamline their core competencies is one of the major factors supporting the market growth. In addition, the outbreak of COVID-19 has further boosted the demand for pharma-analytical testing services as the rapid surge in SARS-CoV-2 infection cases has significantly augmented the production of a larger batch of COVID-19 vaccines across the globe.



Furthermore, the growing demand for pharmaceutical products across the globe has resulted in a surge of pipeline drugs that require bioanalytical testing for development, thus augmenting the market growth. In addition, the market is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of contract manufacturing companies expanding their development capacities across the globe. Hence, the growing volume of batch production of biologics is further supported by such initiatives. The outbreak of COVID-19 infection has further offered lucrative growth opportunities for the market to flourish amidst the pandemic. The outbreak of the COVID-19 virus has resulted in a sudden robust demand for appropriate vaccines, which requires extensive analytical testing.



To meet the rapid demand, major pharmaceutical companies have approached the contract development and manufacturing organizations for fast-track analysis and development of the appropriate drug in the treatment of COVID-19 infection, thus boosting the growth of bioanalytical testing services across the globe, also, major pharmaceutical giants are focusing on expanding bioanalytical testing capabilities to ensure rapid production of COVID-19 vaccines, which, in turn, supported significant growth in revenue generation during 2020.



Branded and generic drug compounds are mostly small molecules. In addition, these molecules bind easily with the targets present in intracellular regions. These factors are expected to fuel segment growth. On the other hand, large molecule bioanalytical testing services are expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. A strong biologic and amino acid-based product pipeline is expected to propel the overall market growth. For instance, major pharmaceutical companies, such as AstraZeneca, reported a total of 17 new molecular entities in their late-stage pipeline, among them majority are large molecule biologics.



Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Report Highlights

The small molecule segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 56% in 2021. The high demand for generic drug development boosts the segment growth

The bioequivalance segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

An increasing rate of drug manufacturing outsourcing services is estimated to fuel the growth of this segment

The sample preparation segment held a significant market share in 2021 and is estimated to expand further at the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030

North America was the largest regional market in2021 due to the strong presence of several pharmaceutical players in the U.S.

was the largest regional market in2021 due to the strong presence of several pharmaceutical players in the U.S. On the other hand, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Bioanalytical Testing Services Market : Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 User Perspective Analysis

3.3.1 Consumer Behavior Analysis

3.3.2 Market Influencer Analysis

3.4 Regulatory Framework

3.5 Market Variable Analysis

3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.5.1.1 Technological advancements and growing R&D investment

3.5.1.2 Regulatory control and increasing awareness regarding bioanalytical testing

3.5.1.3 Expansion of bioanalytical testing facilities

3.5.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.2.3 Data Insecurity

3.5.3 Industry Challenges

3.5.3.1 Managing Relationships

3.5.3.2 Pricing Analysis

3.6 Bioanalytical Testing Services Market: Analysis Tools

3.6.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6.2 Pestel Analysis

3.6.3 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.6.3.1 Mergers And Acquisitions

3.6.3.2 Expansions

3.6.3.3 Agreement & Collaborations

3.6.3.4 Product & Service Launches

3.6.4 Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Bioanalytical Testing Services Market : Molecule Segment Analysis

4.1 Bioanalytical Testing Services Market: Definition & Scope

4.2 Bioanalytical Testing Services Market: Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

4.3 Small Molecule

4.2.1 Small Molecule Bioanalytical Testing Services Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4 Large Molecule

4.4.1 Large Molecule Bioanalytical Testing Services Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2 LC-MS Studies

4.4.2.1 Large molecule LC-MS studies market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.3 Immunoassays

4.4.3.1 Immunoassay services market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.3.2 Pharmacokinetics (PK)

4.4.3.2.1 Immunoassay PK services market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.3.3 Anti-Drug Antibody (ADA)

4.4.3.3.1 ADA services market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.3.4 Other

4.4.3.4.1 other large molecule immunoassay tests market, 2018 - 2030 (USD million)

4.4.4 Other Large Molecule Tests

4.4.4.1 Other large molecule tests market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Bioanalytical Testing Services Market : Test Segment Analysis

5.1 Bioanalytical Testing Services Market: Definition & Scope

5.2 Bioanalytical Testing Services Market: Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.3 Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion (ADME)

5.3.1 ADME Testing Services Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.1.1 In-vivo

5.3.1.1.1 in-vivo adme testing services market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.1.2 In-vitro

5.3.1.2.1 in-vitro ADME testing services market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.2 Pharmacokinetics (PK)

5.3.2.1 PK testing services market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.3 Pharmacodynamics (PD)

5.3.3.1 PD testing services market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.4 Bioavailability

5.3.4.1 bioavailability testing services market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.5 Bioequivalence

5.3.5.1 Bioequivalence testing services market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.6 Other Tests

5.3.6.1 other tests market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Bioanalytical Testing Services Market : Workflow Segment Analysis

6.1 Bioanalytical Testing Services Market: Definition & Scope

6.2 Bioanalytical Testing Services Market: Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

6.3 Sample Preparation

6.3.1 Sample preparation market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.1.1 Protein precipitation

6.3.1.1.1 Protein precipitation market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.1.2 Liquid-liquid extraction (LLE)

6.3.1.2.1 Liquid-liquid extraction (LLE) market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.1.3 Solid phase extraction (SPE)

6.3.1.3.1 Solid phase extraction (SPE) market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.4 Sample Analysis

6.4.1 Sample analysis market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.4.1.1 Hyphenated technique

6.4.1.1.1 Hyphenated technique market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.4.1.2 Chromatographic technique

6.4.1.2.1 Chromatographic technique market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.4.1.3 Electrophoresis

6.4.1.3.1 Electrophoresis market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.4.1.4 Ligand Binding Assay

6.4.1.4.1 Ligand Binding Assay market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.4.1.5 Mass spectrometry

6.4.1.5.1 Mass spectrometry market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.4.1.6 Nuclear magnetic resonance

6.4.1.6.1 Nuclear magnetic resonance market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.5 Other Workflow Processes

6.5.1 Other workflow processes market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Bioanalytical Testing Services Market : Regional Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis

8.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2 Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)

8.2.1 Participant Categorization

8.2.1.1 Innovators

8.2.1.1.1 Icon Plc

8.2.1.1.2 Iqvia Holdings Inc

8.2.1.1.3 Syneos Health Inc

8.2.1.1.4 Pharmaceutical Product Development

8.3 Vendor Landscape

8.3.1 List Of Key Service Providers

8.3.1.1 Market Differentiators

8.3.1.2 Bioanalytical Testing Services -Market Share Analysis



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 PPD, Inc

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Performance

9.1.3 Product Benchmarking

9.1.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.2 ICON plc

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Financial Performance

9.2.3 Product Benchmarking

9.2.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.3 CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Financial Performance

9.3.3 Product Benchmarking

9.3.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.4 Covance, Inc

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Financial Performance

9.4.3 Product Benchmarking

9.4.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.5 IQVIA

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Financial Performance

9.5.3 Product Benchmarking

9.5.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.6 SYNEOS HEALTH

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Financial Performance

9.6.3 Product Benchmarking

9.6.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.7 SGS SA

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Financial Performance

9.7.3 Product Benchmarking

9.7.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.8 Toxikon

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Financial Performance

9.8.3 Product Benchmarking

9.9 Intertek Group plc

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Financial Performance

9.9.3 Product Benchmarking

9.9.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.10 Pace Analytical Services LLC

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Product Benchmarking

9.10.3 Strategic Initiatives

