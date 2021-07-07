Insights on the Biopharmaceutical CROs Global Market to 2027 - Key Industry Trends and Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biopharmaceutical CROs Market: Distribution by Type of Biologic, Scale of Operation, Therapeutic Area, and Geography - Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the likely future potential of the biopharmaceutical CROs market, over the next decade. The study also includes an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various industry stakeholders engaged in this field.

Given the various advantages of biologics, such as high specificity for their intended molecular targets, ability to treat a myriad of disease indications, and patient friendly toxicity profiles, the demand for such interventions is high. In 2020 alone, more than 20 biopharmaceutical products (including monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins and gene therapies) were approved in the US. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the biopharmaceutical industry has witnessed considerable growth, with several stakeholders actively engaged in the development of multiple vaccine candidates, some of which have received emergency use authorizations against the novel coronavirus strain. However, it is a well-known fact that the development and clinical evaluation of biologics is both challenging and cost intensive, and requires advanced product development expertise and bioprocessing technologies. Therefore, many innovators in the biopharmaceutical industry are opting to outsource their drug discovery and clinical research operations to capable contract service providers.

Contract research organizations (CROs) have the necessary capabilities and experience to expertly support biopharmaceutical R&D projects. Being well-aware of the nuances of drug design and development, such organizations have long been assisting biologics developers to navigate through process-related complexities and stringent regulatory environments, across different geographies. Several big pharma players, with multifarious product development programs, are increasingly engaging with third party research entities to reduce the strain on their internal R&D infrastructure. In fact, it is estimated that big pharma players presently outsource close to 45% of their internal R&D operations to CROs. In the past few years, several niche CROs, claiming to offer services for the development of specialty biologics, have been established, and are gradually being acquired by larger entities that are trying to consolidate their presence amidst the growing competition in this space. The contract research services segment is considered to be an indispensable part of the overall biopharmaceutical market. As more developers opt to outsource various aspects of their business processes, we anticipate the biologics contract research services market to grow at a steady pace in the coming years.

Amongst other elements, the report features:

A detailed review of the overall landscape of the biopharmaceutical services market, highlighting the contributions of CROs, along with information on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, types of biologics manufactured (vaccines, cell therapies, gene therapies, antibodies, recombinant proteins / peptides, vectors, biosimilars and others), scale of operation (clinical and preclinical) and types of services offered (including [A] clinical services (trial management services, clinical data management, safety and pharmacovigilance services, regulatory services, consulting services and other clinical services) and [B] preclinical services (toxicology studies, in vivo studies, safety studies, PK / ADME and other bioanalytical studies, consulting services, regulatory services, other preclinical services).

A benchmark analysis of the various players engaged in this domain. It highlights the capabilities of companies (in terms of their expertise across various services related to the development of biopharmaceuticals) and allows players to compare their existing capabilities within and beyond their peer groups to identify opportunities to gain a competitive edge.

A detailed analysis of the various partnerships inked between CROs offering biopharmaceutical related services. It includes a brief description of the various types of partnerships models (such as outsourcing agreements, licensing agreements, and service alliances) that have been adopted by stakeholders engaged in this domain, since 2016.

A detailed analysis of the various mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in this domain, during the period 2016-2020. It is worth mentioning that the data captured during our research was analyzed based on several parameters.

A detailed acquisition target analysis, taking into consideration the historical trend of the activity of players that have acquired other firms since 2016, and offering a means for other industry stakeholders to identify potential acquisition targets.

A proprietary 22 representation that was developed to assess the current market scenario (in terms of existing competition and growth opportunities) across emerging and established market segments.

A detailed discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a SWOT framework, which are likely to impact the industry's evolution, including a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative effect of each SWOT parameter on the overall cell and gene therapies research services industry.

Elaborate profiles of prominent CROs engaged in offering biopharmaceutical related services. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company, along with information on their year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key executives, financial details (if available), service portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

One of the key objectives of this report was to evaluate the current opportunity and the future potential of the biopharmaceutical CROs market over the coming decade. We have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2021-2030. The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across [A] type of biologic (vaccines, cell therapies, gene therapies antibodies, recombinant proteins / peptides, and others), [B] scale of operation (clinical and preclinical), [C] target therapeutic area (oncological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, inflammatory disorders, neurological disorders, and other therapeutic areas) and [D] key geographical region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, MENA (Middle East and North Africa) and rest of the world). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.

All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the key players engaged in offering research related services for biopharmaceuticals?

Which business models are commonly adopted by biopharmaceutical companies for the outsourcing their research and development operations?

Which partnership models are most commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this industry?

What are the key value drivers of the merger and acquisition activity observed within this domain?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What are the anticipated future trends related to biopharmaceutical related research services?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

4. GUIDE TO OUTSOURCING

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Outsourcing Biologics Research

4.3. Models of Outsourcing

4.3.1. Transactional Outsourcing Model

4.3.2. Performance / Outcome-based Business Model

4.3.3. Staff Augmentation Model

4.3.4. Phase-Dependent Outsourcing Model

4.4. Selecting an Appropriate Outsourcing Model

4.4.1. Hybrid Approach

4.5. Selecting a CRO Partner

4.5.1. Key Considerations for Outsourcing Biologics-related Operations

4.6. Role of CROs in the Drug Development Process

4.6.1. Discovery and Preclinical Research

4.6.2. Early Clinical Research

4.6.3. Clinical Research and Laboratory Services

4.7. Conclusion

5. MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Biopharmaceutical CROs: Overall Market Landscape

5.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment, Company Size and Location of Headquarters

5.2.2. Analysis by Scale of Operation

5.3. Preclinical Biopharmaceutical CROs

5.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

5.3.2. Analysis by Company Size

5.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

5.3.4. Analysis by Type of Biologic

5.3.5. Analysis by Type of Services Offered

5.4. Clinical Biopharmaceutical CROs

5.4.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

5.4.2. Analysis by Company Size

5.4.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

5.4.4. Analysis by Type of Biologics

5.4.5. Analysis by Type of Services Offered

6. COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Biocon

6.2.1. Company Overview

6.2.2. Financial Information

6.2.3. Services Portfolio

6.2.4. Future Outlook

6.3. Covance

6.4. ICON

6.5. Medpace

6.6. Pharmaron

6.7. PPD

6.8. PRA Health Sciences

6.9. Syneos Health

6.10. Vimta Labs

6.11. WuXi AppTec

7. BENCHMARK ANALYSIS

8. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Partnership Models

8.3. Biopharmaceutical CROs: Recent Partnerships and Collaborations

8.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

8.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership Model

8.3.2.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership and Type of Partnership Model

8.3.3. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

8.3.4. Analysis by Scale of Operation

8.3.5. Analysis by Geography

8.3.5.1. Country-wise Analysis

8.3.5.2. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements

9. MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Merger and Acquisition Models

9.3. Biopharmaceutical CROs: Mergers and Acquisitions

9.3.1. Analysis by Year of Acquisition

9.3.2. Analysis by Type of Collaboration

9.3.3. Analysis by Geography

9.3.3.1. Continent-wise Distribution

9.3.3.2. Country-wise Distribution

9.3.4 Ownership Change Matrix

9.3.5. Most Active Acquirers: Analysis by Number of Acquisitions

9.4. Distribution by Key Value Drivers

9.4.1 Analysis by Key Value Drivers

9.4.2 Analysis by Key Value Drivers and Year of Acquisitions

9.5. Valuation Analysis: Acquisition Deal Multiples

10. ATTRACTIVENESS COMPETITIVENESS MATRIX

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. AC Matrix: Overview

10.2.1. Strong Business Segment

10.2.2. Average Business Segment

10.2.3. Weak Business Segment

10.3. Analytical Methodology

10.4. AC Matrix: Contract Manufacturing Scenario in North America

10.5. AC Matrix: Contract Manufacturing Scenario in Europe

10.6. AC Matrix: Contract Manufacturing Scenario in Asia Pacific and Middle East

11. MARKET FORECAST

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

11.3. Global Biopharmaceutical CROs Market

11.4. Biopharmaceutical CROs Market in North America

11.5. Biopharmaceutical CRO Services Market in Europe

11.6. Biopharmaceutical CRO Services Market in Asia-Pacific

11.7. Biopharmaceutical CRO Services Market in Latin America

11.8. Biopharmaceutical CRO Services Market in Middle East North America

12. SWOT ANALYSIS

13. CONCLUDING REMARKS

14. SURVEY TRANSCRIPTS

15. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA

16. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x20pr6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

