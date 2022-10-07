Insights on the Blister Packaging Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Amcor, Blisters, Honeywell International and Blisterpak Among Others

Oct 07, 2022, 16:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blister Packaging Market, by Product Type, by Technology, by Material Type, by Application, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Blister packs are different kinds of plastic-based pre-formed packaging products that are widely used for pharmaceuticals, small sized consumer goods, and foods products. The primary technology of the blister packaging products is void or cavity formed by plastic, usually thermoformed plastic.
This is usually covered with lidding seal of aluminum or plastic as well as paperboard. Blister packaging offers various advantages such as protection of the packaged product from various surrounding factors such as humidity and unwanted contamination of the product for extended period of time.
Market Dynamics
Global blister packaging market has witnessed a substantial growth owing to rising growth of pharmaceutical and healthcare industries across the globe. This in turn, has resulted in rising demand for convenient and damage-free packaging solutions.
Blister packaging is widely preferred in pharmaceutical industry, as it prevents exposure of the medicines and different small sized medical devices such as medical trays, catheters and drills to moisture, oxygen, and odor. This scenario is expected to drive growth of the global blister packaging market.
Rise in demand for consumer goods is driving the market growth as blister packaging is used for pre-formed and rigid packaging due to low cost and visual transparency. The consumer goods include hardware, small batteries, toys, and stationary items such as pens, electrical items, and others. This packaging is lightweight, protects the goods from damage and can be easily opened. Therefore, these various benefits provided by blister packaging in consumer goods are boosting the market growth.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of global blister packaging market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global blister packaging market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Amcor PLC, Blisters Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Blisterpak Inc., VisiPak, Sonoco Products Company, Powerpak Industries L.L.C., Clearwater Packaging Inc., Constantia Flexibles GmbH, Westrock Company, and Algus Packaging Inc.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global blister packaging market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, blister packaging manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global blister packaging market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Product Type
- Market Snippet, By Technology
- Market Snippet, By Material Type
- Market Snippet, By Application
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- PEST Analysis
- PORTER's Five Forces Analysis
- Market Opportunities
- Regulatory Scenario
- Key Developments
- Industry Trend
4. Global Blister Packaging Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
- Overview
- Factors Affecting Global Blister Packaging Market - COVID-19
- Impact Analysis
5. Global Blister Packaging Market, By Product Type , 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Clamshells
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
- Trapped Blisters
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
- Face Seal Blisters
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
- Blister Cards
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
6. Global Blister Packaging Market, By Technology, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Thermoforming
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
- Cold Forming
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
7. Global Blister Packaging Market, By Material Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Plastic
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
- Paper & Paperboard
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
- Aluminum
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
8. Global Blister Packaging Market, By Application, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Consumer Goods
- Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Pharmaceuticals
- Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Electronics & Semiconductors
- Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Others
- Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
- Segment Trends
9. Global Blister Packaging Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)
10. Competitive Landscape
- Heat Map Analysis
- Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)
- Company Profiles
- Amcor PLC
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Blisters Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Blisterpak Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- VisiPak
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Sonoco Products Company
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Powerpak Industries L.L.C.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Clearwater Packaging Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Constantia Flexibles GmbH
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Westrock Company
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Algus Packaging Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
11. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rfgvzo
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article