Insights on the Blockchain Global Market to 2026 - Increasing Venture Capital Investment in Blockchain Presents Opportunities

The Global Blockchain Market is estimated to be USD 5.3 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 34 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 45%.



Key factors such as the rise of Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) that allows the customer to utilize cloud-based solutions for building and hosting their blockchain apps is a prominent driver for blockchain technology. Also, there has been a rising acceptance of cryptocurrencies, which has further fuelled the growth of the market. The adoption of blockchain technology, especially in the financial services sector, is broad because it can reduce the transaction processing time, thus reducing the complexities involved in a transaction, accelerating the growth of the market.



The high initial costs involved in setting up the process and operations, the stringent regulatory requirements in different countries, limited availability of technical skillsets for implementing the blockchain technology can be restraining factors for the growth of the market.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Blockchain as a Service(BaaS)

Increasing Merchants Accepting Cryptocurrencies

Growing Need for Simplifying Business Processes

Need for Increased Transparency and Faster Financial Transactions

Restraints

Blockchain Laws & Regulations

High Initial Costs

Opportunities

Increasing Adoption of Blockchain Technology in IoT & Cyber-Security

Increasing Venture Capital Investment in Blockchain

Rising Adoption of Blockchain for Payments

Government Investments in Blockchain Technology Development Projects

Challenges

Data Safety & Security

Integration with the Existing Applications

Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Linux Foundation, R3 Technologies Inc., BTL Group, Chain Inc., Deloitte, Circle Internet Financial Limited, Global Arena Holding, Inc. (GAHI), and Ripple, etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Blockchain Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Platform

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Technology Advisory and Consulting Services

6.3.2 Development and Integration Services

6.3.3 Support and Maintenance



7 Global Blockchain Market, By Provider

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Application Providers

7.3 Middleware Providers

7.4 Infrastructure Providers



8 Global Blockchain Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Private

8.3 Public

8.4 Hybrid



9 Global Blockchain Market, By Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Large Enterprises

9.3 Small and Medium-Size Enterprises



10 Global Blockchain Market, By Deployment

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Proof of Concept

10.3 Production



11 Global Blockchain Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Digital Identity

11.3 Payments

11.4 Smart Contract

11.5 Supply Chain Management

11.6 Others (Exchange, Documentation)



12 Global Blockchain Market, By Industry

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Transportation and Logistics

12.3 Agriculture and Food

12.4 Manufacturing

12.5 Energy and Utilities

12.6 Healthcare and Life Sciences

12.7 Media, Advertising, and Entertainment

12.8 Banking and Financial Services

12.9 Insurance

12.10 IT and Telecom

12.11 Retail and e-commerce

12.12 Government

12.13 Others (Travel and hospitality, education, real estate and construction, and mining)



13 Global Blockchain Market, By Geography

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.2.1 US

13.2.2 Canada

13.2.3 Mexico

13.3 South America

13.3.1 Brazil

13.3.2 Argentina

13.4 Europe

13.4.1 UK

13.4.2 France

13.4.3 Germany

13.4.4 Italy

13.4.5 Spain

13.4.6 Rest of Europe

13.5 Asia-Pacific

13.5.1 China

13.5.2 Japan

13.5.3 India

13.5.4 Indonesia

13.5.5 Malaysia

13.5.6 South Korea

13.5.7 Australia

13.5.8 Russia

13.5.9 Rest of APAC

13.6 Rest of the World

13.6.1 Qatar

13.6.2 Saudi Arabia

13.6.3 South Africa

13.6.4 United Arab Emirates

13.6.5 Latin America



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Competitive Quadrants

14.2 Market Share Analysis

14.3 Competitive Scenario

14.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

14.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

14.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

14.3.4 Investments & Fundings



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Alphapoint

15.2 Amazon Web Services, Inc.

15.3 Asta Solutions Pty Ltd.

15.4 Bacoor, Inc.

15.5 Chain, Inc

15.6 Coinbase, Inc.

15.7 Digiledge

15.8 Digital Asset Holdings, LLC

15.9 Earthport

15.10 Exioms Technology Pvt. Ltd.

15.11 Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE)

15.12 Huobi

15.13 IBM Corporation

15.14 Microsoft Corporation

15.15 Paystand

15.16 Peer Ledger

15.17 R3 Technology Inc

15.18 SAP SE

15.19 SimplyFi SofTech India Pvt. Ltd

15.20 SmartMesh Foundation Pte. Ltd

15.21 BTL Group Ltd.

15.22 Circle Internet Financial Limited

15.23 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

15.24 Global Arena Holding, Inc. (GAHI)

15.25 The Linux Foundation

15.26 Monax

15.27 Ripple

15.28 Oracle Corp

15.29 TCS

15.30 Leeway Hertz

15.31 Capgemini SE



16 Appendix



