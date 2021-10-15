Insights on the Blockchain Global Market to 2026 - Increasing Venture Capital Investment in Blockchain Presents Opportunities

Oct 15, 2021, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blockchain Market (2021-2026) by Component, Provider, Type, Organization Size, Deployment, Application, Industry, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Blockchain Market is estimated to be USD 5.3 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 34 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 45%.
Key factors such as the rise of Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) that allows the customer to utilize cloud-based solutions for building and hosting their blockchain apps is a prominent driver for blockchain technology. Also, there has been a rising acceptance of cryptocurrencies, which has further fuelled the growth of the market. The adoption of blockchain technology, especially in the financial services sector, is broad because it can reduce the transaction processing time, thus reducing the complexities involved in a transaction, accelerating the growth of the market.
The high initial costs involved in setting up the process and operations, the stringent regulatory requirements in different countries, limited availability of technical skillsets for implementing the blockchain technology can be restraining factors for the growth of the market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Adoption of Blockchain as a Service(BaaS)
- Increasing Merchants Accepting Cryptocurrencies
- Growing Need for Simplifying Business Processes
- Need for Increased Transparency and Faster Financial Transactions
Restraints
- Blockchain Laws & Regulations
- High Initial Costs
Opportunities
- Increasing Adoption of Blockchain Technology in IoT & Cyber-Security
- Increasing Venture Capital Investment in Blockchain
- Rising Adoption of Blockchain for Payments
- Government Investments in Blockchain Technology Development Projects
Challenges
- Data Safety & Security
- Integration with the Existing Applications
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Linux Foundation, R3 Technologies Inc., BTL Group, Chain Inc., Deloitte, Circle Internet Financial Limited, Global Arena Holding, Inc. (GAHI), and Ripple, etc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.4 Challenges
4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Blockchain Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Platform
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Technology Advisory and Consulting Services
6.3.2 Development and Integration Services
6.3.3 Support and Maintenance
7 Global Blockchain Market, By Provider
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Application Providers
7.3 Middleware Providers
7.4 Infrastructure Providers
8 Global Blockchain Market, By Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Private
8.3 Public
8.4 Hybrid
9 Global Blockchain Market, By Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Large Enterprises
9.3 Small and Medium-Size Enterprises
10 Global Blockchain Market, By Deployment
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Proof of Concept
10.3 Production
11 Global Blockchain Market, By Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Digital Identity
11.3 Payments
11.4 Smart Contract
11.5 Supply Chain Management
11.6 Others (Exchange, Documentation)
12 Global Blockchain Market, By Industry
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Transportation and Logistics
12.3 Agriculture and Food
12.4 Manufacturing
12.5 Energy and Utilities
12.6 Healthcare and Life Sciences
12.7 Media, Advertising, and Entertainment
12.8 Banking and Financial Services
12.9 Insurance
12.10 IT and Telecom
12.11 Retail and e-commerce
12.12 Government
12.13 Others (Travel and hospitality, education, real estate and construction, and mining)
13 Global Blockchain Market, By Geography
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.2.1 US
13.2.2 Canada
13.2.3 Mexico
13.3 South America
13.3.1 Brazil
13.3.2 Argentina
13.4 Europe
13.4.1 UK
13.4.2 France
13.4.3 Germany
13.4.4 Italy
13.4.5 Spain
13.4.6 Rest of Europe
13.5 Asia-Pacific
13.5.1 China
13.5.2 Japan
13.5.3 India
13.5.4 Indonesia
13.5.5 Malaysia
13.5.6 South Korea
13.5.7 Australia
13.5.8 Russia
13.5.9 Rest of APAC
13.6 Rest of the World
13.6.1 Qatar
13.6.2 Saudi Arabia
13.6.3 South Africa
13.6.4 United Arab Emirates
13.6.5 Latin America
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Competitive Quadrants
14.2 Market Share Analysis
14.3 Competitive Scenario
14.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
14.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships
14.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
14.3.4 Investments & Fundings
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Alphapoint
15.2 Amazon Web Services, Inc.
15.3 Asta Solutions Pty Ltd.
15.4 Bacoor, Inc.
15.5 Chain, Inc
15.6 Coinbase, Inc.
15.7 Digiledge
15.8 Digital Asset Holdings, LLC
15.9 Earthport
15.10 Exioms Technology Pvt. Ltd.
15.11 Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE)
15.12 Huobi
15.13 IBM Corporation
15.14 Microsoft Corporation
15.15 Paystand
15.16 Peer Ledger
15.17 R3 Technology Inc
15.18 SAP SE
15.19 SimplyFi SofTech India Pvt. Ltd
15.20 SmartMesh Foundation Pte. Ltd
15.21 BTL Group Ltd.
15.22 Circle Internet Financial Limited
15.23 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited
15.24 Global Arena Holding, Inc. (GAHI)
15.25 The Linux Foundation
15.26 Monax
15.27 Ripple
15.28 Oracle Corp
15.29 TCS
15.30 Leeway Hertz
15.31 Capgemini SE
16 Appendix
