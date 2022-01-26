Insights on the Body Fat Reduction Global Market to 2030 - New Developments and Increasing Number of Facilities Offering Fat Reduction Services Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Body Fat Reduction Market by Procedure Type, Gender, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global body fat reduction market was valued at $7,587.77 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $13,910.63 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.



Body fat is commonly the accumulation of adipose tissue, a complex connective tissue with specialized roles in metabolism and endocrine function. Body fat reduction, in the context of medicine, health, or physical fitness, refers to decrease in total body mass caused by loss of fluid, body fat adipose tissue, or lean mass, notably bone mineral deposits, muscle, tendon, and other connective tissue. Body fat removal techniques are often utilized in cosmetic surgery to eliminate excess adipose tissues or fats from the body either by a surgical or a non-surgical procedure.



Higher percentage of body fat leads to weight gain in individuals and further leads to obesity. Obesity is a complicated illness characterized by excess of body fat. Obesity is more than simply an aesthetic issue. It is a medical condition that raises the chance of developing other diseases and health issues, such as heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and some malignancies. Obesity in males is defined as a proportion of body fat more than 25%, with 21-25% considered borderline. Obesity is defined as having a body mass index (BMI) of greater than 33% in women. The higher the proportion of body fat, the more probable is it to develop obesity-related diseases such as cardiac diseases, hypertension, higher chances of having a stroke, and type 2 diabetes.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), most of the world's population live in countries where overweight and obesity kills more people than underweight individuals and 39 million children under the age of 5 were overweight or obese in 2020 globally. Overweight and obesity, formerly thought to be a problem only in high-income nations, are now on the rise in low and middle income countries, particularly in metropolitan areas. In Africa, the number of overweight children under 5 has increased by nearly 24% since 2000. Almost half of the children under 5 who were overweight or obese in 2019 live in Asia.



Growth of the global body fat reduction market is majorly driven by rise in consumption of carbohydrate-based foods, packaged foods, poor eating habits, and unhealthy lifestyle among young generation as well adults thus leading to weight gain and further obesity. Furthermore, according to the World Obesity Federation if the current trends continue, it is estimated that approximately 2.7 billion adults will be overweight, over 1 billion affected by obesity, and 177 million adults severely affected by obesity by 2025. Thus, surge in obesity population is expected to boost the body fat reduction market.



The body fat reduction market is segmented on the basis of procedure type, gender, end user, and region. On the basis of procedure type, the market is categorized into surgical and non-surgical. The surgical segment is further categorized into liposuction and abdominoplasty. Moreover, the non-surgical segment is subdivided into cryolipolysis, ultrasound, and others. On the basis of gender, the market is segregated into male and female. By end user, it is fragmented into hospitals & clinics, medical spas, and others.



