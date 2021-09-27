Insights on the Boron Carbide Global Market to 2027 - Featuring CoorsTek, Electro Abrasives and Kyocera Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Boron Carbide Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global boron carbide market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global boron carbide market to grow with a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on boron carbide market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on boron carbide market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global boron carbide market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global boron carbide market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

Increasing number of nuclear reactors built across the world

Unique physical properties of boron carbide

2) Restraints

High manufacturing cost of boron carbide

3) Opportunities

Growing demand for boron carbide from refractory industry



Segment Covered

The global boron carbide market is segmented on the basis of grade, type, and application.

The Global Boron Carbide Market by Grade

Abrasive Grade

Nuclear Grade

The Global Boron Carbide Market by Type

Powder

Grains

Paste

The Global Boron Carbide Market by Application

Abrasives

Nozzles

Armor/Nuclear

Others

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the boron carbide market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the boron carbide market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global boron carbide market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Boron Carbide Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Boron Carbide Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Grade

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Boron Carbide Market



4. Boron Carbide Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Boron Carbide Market by Grade

5.1. Abrasive Grade

5.2. Nuclear Grade



6. Global Boron Carbide Market by Type

6.1. Powder

6.2. Grains

6.3. Paste



7. Global Boron Carbide Market by Application

7.1. Abrasives

7.2. Nozzles

7.3. Armor/Nuclear

7.4. Others



8. Global Boron Carbide Market by Region 2021-2027

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Boron Carbide Market by Grade

8.1.2. North America Boron Carbide Market by Type

8.1.3. North America Boron Carbide Market by Application

8.1.4. North America Boron Carbide Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Boron Carbide Market by Grade

8.2.2. Europe Boron Carbide Market by Type

8.2.3. Europe Boron Carbide Market by Application

8.2.4. Europe Boron Carbide Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Boron Carbide Market by Grade

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Boron Carbide Market by Type

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Boron Carbide Market by Application

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Boron Carbide Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Boron Carbide Market by Grade

8.4.2. RoW Boron Carbide Market by Type

8.4.3. RoW Boron Carbide Market by Application

8.4.4. RoW Boron Carbide Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Boron Carbide Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Absco Limited

9.2.2. CoorsTek, Inc.

9.2.3. Electro Abrasives LLC

9.2.4. Feldco International

9.2.5. Hoganas AB

9.2.6. Kyocera Corporation

9.2.7. Mudanjiang Jingangzuan Boron Carbide Co., Ltd

9.2.8. Precision Ceramics Usa Inc

9.2.9. UK Abrasives, Inc.

9.2.10. Washington Mills Electro Minerals Limited



