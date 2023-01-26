Insights on the Calcium Stearate Global Market to 2027 - Rising Demand for Rubber in the Automobile Industry Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Calcium Stearate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global calcium stearate market size reached US$ 1.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.77% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Calcium stearate (C36H70O4.Ca) is a carboxylate of calcium that is produced by the reaction of stearic acid and calcium oxide. Also known as calcium octadecanoic acid, it has a high melting point of around 356F and is accessible in both solid and liquid forms. As calcium stearate is relatively easy and affordable to manufacture with low toxicity, it is used in a number of industries across the globe.



Calcium stearate is employed in the rubber processing industry as an anti-caking and scavenging agent to prevent coagulation of uncured rubber and release the final product from molds. In line with this, the rising demand for rubber in the automobile industry is impelling the growth of the market. It is also used for improving the sheen and extending the life of paper products in the pulp and paper industry.

Moreover, as calcium stearate is considered fit for human consumption, it is used in the food industry for producing spices, candies and other confectionary items. Similarly, in the pharmaceutical industry, it is incorporated into various supplements and oral drug formulations.

Additionally, liquid calcium stearate is utilized in the cement industry to prevent secondary efflorescence and minimize the loss of solvated salts, owing to the continuous exposure of adhesive to the air. Furthermore, the thriving construction industry, driven by the increasing infrastructural activities and rising residential and commercial construction, is anticipated to increase the demand for calcium stearate in the upcoming years.



Competitive Landscape:



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global calcium stearate market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global calcium stearate industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global calcium stearate market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the grade?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global calcium stearate industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global calcium stearate industry?

What is the structure of the global calcium stearate industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global calcium stearate industry?

