Insights on the Cardiac Arrest Treatment Global Market to 2026 - Rising Healthcare Expenditure in Emerging Countries Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market (2021-2026) by Treatment, Distribution Channel and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market is estimated to be USD 17.63 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 27.39 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.21%.



The major factor raising the global cardiac arrest treatment market is an increase in cardiovascular disorders (CVDs). The increasingly sedentary lifestyle, high alcohol & tobacco consumption, and rising geriatric population are leading to the increase in CVDs. Furthermore, increasing awareness of cardiac resynchronization therapy devices among the population is escalating the market growth. However, frequent product calls and the high cost of Treatment are anticipated to hinder the market during the forecast period.



Huge investments in research and development associated with cardiac arrest treatment are expected to foster new opportunities for the market during the forecast period.



The Global Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market is segmented based on Treatment, Distribution Channel and Geography.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Medico S.p.A., Medtronic plc, Novartis AG, Neurescue, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Pfizer, etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Burden of Cardiovascular Diseases

4.1.2 Increase in Geriatric Population

4.1.3 Growing Awareness of Generic Drugs and Minimal Invasive Procedures

4.1.4 Favorable Reimbursement Policies

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Expensive Treatment and Device Replacement Cost

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Technological Advancement

4.3.2 Rising Healthcare Expenditure in Emerging Countries

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals

4.4.2 Product Recalls

4.5 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market, By Treatment

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Drugs

6.2.1 Vasopressors

6.2.2 Anti-Arrhythmic Drugs

6.2.3 Anticholinergic Drugs

6.2.4 Corticosteroids

6.2.5 Fibrinolytic Drugs

6.2.6 Beta-Blockers

6.2.7 Others

6.3 Medical Devices

6.3.1 Defibrillators

6.3.1.1 Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

6.3.1.2 External Defibrillators

6.3.2 Pacemakers

6.3.2.1 Implantable Pacemakers

6.3.2.2 External Pacemaker

6.3.3 Others



7 Global Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hospitals

7.3 Retail Pharmacies

7.4 Online Pharmacies

7.5 Others



8 Global Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market, By Geography



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Quadrant

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.1 M&A and Investments

9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Abbott Laboratories

10.2 Amgen Inc

10.3 Allergan

10.4 Bayer AG

10.5 Biotronik SE & Co. KG

10.6 Boston Scientific Corporation

10.7 Bristol Myers Squibb Company

10.8 Fukuda Denshi Co, Ltd

10.9 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

10.10 LivaNova PLC

10.11 Lepu Medical

10.12 MicroPort Scientific Corporation

10.13 Medico S.p.A.

10.14 Medtronic plc

10.15 Novartis AG

10.16 Neurescue

10.17 Nihon Kohden Corporation

10.18 Osypka Medical

10.19 Pfizer Inc

10.20 Sanofi S.A.

10.21 Shree Pacetronix Ltd

10.22 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

10.23 Stryker Corporation

10.24 Viatris Inc

10.25 ZOLL Medical Corporation



11 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/knbb7c

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets