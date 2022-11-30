Insights on the Circuit Protection Global Market to 2030 - Featuring ABB, Bel Fuse, Schneider Electric and Eaton Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Circuit Protection Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Circuit Breaker, Fuse, Inrush Current Limiter, Mobile Power Protection), by Channel, by Application, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global circuit protection market size is anticipated to reach USD 72.67 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Increasing energy infrastructure development activities and the rising importance to upgrade the power transmission & distribution network, coupled with a focus towards establishing new energy connectivity, are the major factors contributing to the global market growth.

In addition, the demand for advanced circuit protection equipment from various industry verticals such as electronic, telecommunication, and automotive is increasing to safeguard the machinery from damage from short circuits and power fluctuation. This is expected to positively impact the global market growth in the coming years.



Rising demand for electricity from developing countries due to rapid urbanization, along with high investment by the government and private players in renewable power generation projects are major factors driving the market growth. Likewise, skyrocketing sales witnessed by the automotive sector worldwide and stringent government regulations, and consumers' focus on the high safety and security of passenger is expected to augment the target market growth.



Continued industrialization in developing countries, the flourishing electric vehicles market globally, and the proliferation of digitally connected devices are aspects rising demand for electricity which is anticipated to increase demand for circuit breaker products. Moreover, demand for air conditioners is increasing due to the rising temperature, this is expected to increase demand for fuse and current protection products which is positively impacting the growth of the global market.



The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. The government imposed lockdown restrictions, bringing the manufacturing of products to a halt in the first quarter of 2020. The lockdown restrictions also delayed the product supply creating supply chain disruption. However, the market is expected to witness growth in 2022, as the government has removed the workplace restriction and manufacturing facilities are fully operational. Likewise, high demand from the automotive sector will support the market growth.



Circuit Protection Market Report Highlights

The circuit breaker segment dominated the global market with more than 22.0% in 2021, this can be attributed to increasing energy infrastructure projects worldwide, resulting in demand for better quality fuses for the protection of electrical equipment. In addition, growing urbanization, along with increasing demand for uninterrupted energy supply is expected to support the target segment growth.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at 7.8% CAGR over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to increasing demand for energy from sectors such as Power Generation, Automotive, and Telecom.

is anticipated to grow at 7.8% CAGR over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to increasing demand for energy from sectors such as Power Generation, Automotive, and Telecom. Major players are focused on enhancing the business through acquisition and partnership.

In November 2021 , Littelfuse, Inc., a technology manufacturing company announced the acquisition of Carling Technologies, Inc., a global provider of switching and circuit protection technologies. The acquisition is expected to help Littelfuse, Inc. to enhance its product portfolio and enhance its business presence. .

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Circuit Protection Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Size and Growth Prospects, 2018-2030

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint/Challenge Analysis

3.3.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping (Key Opportunities Prioritized)

3.5. Business Environment Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Industry Analysis-Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5.2. PEST Analysis

3.5.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Circuit Protection Market Product Outlook

4.1. Circuit Protection Market Share by Product, 2021 & 2030 (USD Billion)

4.2. Circuit Breaker

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

4.2.2.1. Low Current Market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

4.2.2.2. High Current Market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

4.3. Fuse

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

4.3.2.1. Fast Acting Market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

4.3.2.2. Slow Blow Market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

4.4. Inrush Current Limiter

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

4.4.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

4.5. Mobile Power Protection

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

4.5.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

4.5.2.1. Automatic Transfer Switch Market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

4.5.2.2. Battery Control Center Market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

4.5.2.3. Inverter Market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

4.5.2.4. Load Center Market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

4.6. Overvoltage Protection

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

4.6.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

4.6.2.1. Crowbar Devices Market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

4.6.2.2. ESD Protector Market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

4.6.2.3. Gas Discharge Tubes (GDT) Market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

4.6.2.4. Metal Oxide Varistors (MOV) Market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

4.6.2.5. Surge Protection Device (SPD) Market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

4.6.2.6. Others Market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

4.7. PTC Devices

4.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

4.7.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

4.7.2.1. Ceramic Market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

4.7.2.2. Polymeric Market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

4.8. Circuit Interrupter

4.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

4.8.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

4.8.2.1. GFCI Market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

4.8.2.2. High Power Interrupters Market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 5. Circuit Protection Market Application Outlook

5.1. Circuit Protection Market Share by Application, 2021 & 2030 (USD Billion)

5.2. Agriculture

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

5.3. Automotive

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

5.4. Commercial & Residential Building

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

5.5. Household Appliances

5.5.1. Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

5.5.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

5.6. HVAC

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

5.6.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

5.7. Power Generation

5.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

5.7.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

5.8. Recreational Vehicle (RV)

5.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

5.8.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

5.9. Telecom

5.9.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

5.9.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

5.10. Others

5.10.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

5.10.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 6. Circuit Protection Market Channel Outlook

6.1. Circuit Protection Market Share by Channel, 2021 & 2030 (USD Billion)

6.2. OEM

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

6.3. Retail

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

6.3.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

6.4. Wholesale

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

6.4.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 7. Circuit Protection Market: Regional Outlook



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. ABB Ltd.

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Financial performance

8.1.3. Product benchmarking

8.1.4. Recent developments

8.2. Bel Fuse Inc

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Financial performance

8.2.3. Product benchmarking

8.2.4. Recent developments

8.3. Schneider Electric SE

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Financial performance

8.3.3. Product benchmarking

8.3.4. Recent developments

8.4. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Financial performance

8.4.3. Product benchmarking

8.4.4. Recent developments

8.5. Eaton Corporation plc

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Financial performance

8.5.3. Product benchmarking

8.5.4. Recent developments

8.6. General Electric Company.

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Financial performance

8.6.3. Product benchmarking

8.6.4. Recent developments

8.7. Siemens AG

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Financial performance

8.7.3. Product benchmarking

8.7.4. Recent developmentsDaiichi J

8.8. Rockwell Automation, Inc.

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Financial performance

8.8.3. Product benchmarking

8.8.4. Recent developments

8.9. Larsen & Toubro Limited

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Financial performance

8.9.3. Product benchmarking

8.9.4. Recent developments

8.10. NXP Semiconductors N.V.

8.10.1. Company overview

.10.2. Financial performance

8.10.3. Product benchmarking

8.10.4. Recent developments

8.11. SCHURTER Holding AG

8.11.1. Company overview

8.11.2. Financial performance

8.11.3. Product benchmarking

8.11.4. Recent developments

8.12. Sensata Technologies Holding plc

8.12.1. Company overview

8.12.2. Financial performance

8.12.3. Product benchmarking

8.12.4. Recent developments

8.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated

8.13.1. Company overview

8.13.2. Financial performance

8.13.3. Product benchmarking

8.13.4. Recent developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ffz83o

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets