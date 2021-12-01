Insights on the Clinical Trial Equipment & Ancillary Solutions Global Market to 2028 - by Product, Phase and Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Trial Equipment & Ancillary Solutions Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Sourcing, Supply/Logistics), By Phase (Phase I, II, III), By Region (APAC, North America), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clinical trial equipment & ancillary solutions market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2028, according to the new report of the publisher, expanding at a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period. The growing pharmaceutical and medical sectors, globalization of clinical trials, and rising R&D expenditure are the factors driving the market.



The clinical trial procedure has evolved considerably in recent years. Complex clinical studies are creating new problems throughout the healthcare supply chain. Modern studies frequently involve huge numbers of patients and patient subgroups, as well as numerous nations and research sites. As a result, the number of challenges that supply chain managers confront while working with clinical trial equipment & ancillaries has increased. Renting medical equipment relieves the burden of storage, retrieval, and disposal. Another important decision-making reason is that renting equipment reduces significant upfront expenses and large investments required to furnish licensed clinical trial locations.



The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global market, which resulted in slowing down the supply chain of the equipment & ancillary supplies. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused major changes in the clinical trial environment. Hundreds of experiments that were in progress before the pandemic have been halted, while many new trials have been launched in the hunt for effective therapies and interventions. COVID-19 has changed the way clinical trials are conducted, encouraging the digitization of healthcare and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and techniques.



Clinical Trial Equipment & Ancillary Solutions Market Report Highlights

The supply/logistics product segment dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 38% in 2020 due to the high number of clinical trials globally, which resulted in increased demand for efficient logistics services

The phase III segment accounted for the maximum revenue share of the global market in 2020. Phase III studies are the most effective approach to discover a new treatment standard

North America led the global market in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant even during the forecast years due to a rise in the number of CRO and pharmaceutical & medical companies in the region

led the global market in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant even during the forecast years due to a rise in the number of CRO and pharmaceutical & medical companies in the region Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period as it is becoming an increasingly significant site for clinical trial investigations

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook



Chapter 3 Clinical Trial Equipment & Ancillary Solutions Market: Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent market outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary market outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1 Evolving Clinical Trials Needs

3.3.1.2 Rising investment in R&D

3.3.1.3 Growing pharmaceutical & Medical Devices industry

3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1 Rising Cost of Clinical Trials

3.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5 PESTEL Analysis

3.6 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.7 COVID Impact Analysis

3.8 Clinical Trial Equipment & Ancillary Solutions Market: Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis



Chapter 4 Clinical Trial Equipment & Ancillary Solutions Market: Product Segment Analysis

4.1 Clinical Trial Equipment & Ancillary Solutions: Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

4.2 Sourcing

4.2.1 Sourcing Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.2.2 Procurement

4.2.2.1 ProcureMent market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.2.2.2 Equipment

4.2.2.2.1 Equipment market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.2.2.2.2 Ancillaries

4.2.2.2.2.1 Ancillaries market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.2.3 Rental

4.2.3.1 Rental market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.2.3.2 Equipment

4.2.3.2.1 Equipment market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.2.3.3 Ancillaries

4.2.3.3.1 Ancillaries market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.3 Supply/Logistics

4.3.1 Supply/Logistics market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.3.2 Transportation

4.3.2.1 Transportation market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.3.3 Packaging

4.3.3.1 Packaging market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.3.4 Others

4.3.4.1 Others market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.4 Service

4.4.1 Service Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.4.2 Calibration

4.4.2.1 Calibration market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.4.3 Equipment Servicing

4.4.3.1 Equipment Servicing market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.4.4 Others

4.4.4.1 Others market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5 Others

4.5.1 Others Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Clinical Trial Equipment & Ancillary Solutions Market: Phase Segment Analysis

5.1 Clinical Trial Equipment & Ancillary Solutions: Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.2 Phase I

5.2.1 Phase I Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3 Phase II

5.3.1 Phase II Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.4 Phase III

5.4.1 Phase III Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.5 Phase IV

5.5.1 Phase IV Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Clinical Trial Equipment & Ancillary Solutions Market: Regional Analysis



Chapter 7 Company Profiles

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Ancillare LP

7.1.1.1 Company overview

7.1.1.2 Service benchmarking

7.1.1.3 Strategic initiatives

7.1.2 Imperial CRS

7.1.2.1 Company overview

7.1.2.2 Service benchmarking

7.1.3 Woodley Equipment Company Ltd

7.1.3.1 Company overview

7.1.3.2 Service benchmarking

7.1.3.3 Strategic initiatives

7.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7.1.4.1 Company overview

7.1.4.2 Financial performance

7.1.4.3 Product benchmarking

7.1.4.4 Strategic initiatives

7.1.5 PPD, Inc

7.1.5.1 Company overview

7.1.5.2 Financial performance

7.1.5.3 Product benchmarking

7.1.5.4 Strategic initiatives

7.1.6 Parexel International Corporation

7.1.6.1 Company overview

7.1.6.2 Product benchmarking

7.1.6.3 Strategic initiatives

7.1.7 MediCapital Rent

7.1.7.1 Company overview

7.1.7.2 Product benchmarking

7.1.8 Quipment SAS

7.1.8.1 Company overview

7.1.8.2 Product benchmarking

7.1.9 IRM

7.1.9.1 Company overview

7.1.9.2 Product benchmarking

7.1.10 MARKEN A UPS COMPANy

7.1.10.1 Company overview

7.1.10.2 Product benchmarking

7.1.10.3 Strategic initiatives

7.1.11 MYONEX

7.1.11.1 Company overview

7.1.11.2 Product benchmarking

7.1.12 Yourway

7.1.12.1 Company overview

7.1.12.2 Product benchmarking

7.1.12.3 Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gzro2l

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

