Insights on the Cloud Engineering Global Market to 2030 - Fast Growing Retail & Consumer Goods Sector Spurs Growth Opportunities

The global market for Cloud Engineering estimated at US$11.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$53.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Public Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 23% CAGR and reach US$27.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Private Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 20.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.1% CAGR



The Cloud Engineering market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.9% and 17.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.2% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Cloud Engineering Drives Digital Transformation and Transforms the Business World

Cloud Engineering - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Product Overview

Cloud Engineering

Deployment Types of Cloud Engineering

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Adoption of Multi-Cloud Strategy Brings into Picture the Importance of Cloud Engineering

Cloud Engineering Addresses the Nitty-Gritty of Workload Management

Cloud Engineering Fast-Tracks Product Release Cycle Time

Fast Growing Retail & Consumer Goods Sector Spurs Growth Opportunities for Cloud Engineering

Adoption of Cloud in Retail Sector: Percentage Breakdown by Subsector for the Years 2018 and 2020

Cloud Engineering Plays a Vital Role in Managing Omni-Channel Platforms for Simplifying e-Commerce

Macro Trends Impacting Cloud Engineering

Robust Growth in Cloud Computing Services

Leading Players in the Global IaaS & PaaS Market (2018): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for AWS, Azure, GCP and Others

Enormous Increase in Cloud Storage Capacity and Low Prices of Storage Solutions

Server-less Cloud Computing to Improve Cloud Usage and Cloud Use Cases

Cloud-Based Container Systems to Replace Virtual Machines

Increasing IoT devices & Rise of Edge Computing to Spur Demand for Cloud Services

Adoption of 5G Networks to Benefit Cloud Services

Advent of New Security Services to Aptly Address Cloud Security Vulnerabilities

Cloud Engineering Challenges

