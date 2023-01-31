Insights on the Cloud Engineering Global Market to 2030 - Fast Growing Retail & Consumer Goods Sector Spurs Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Engineering - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global market for Cloud Engineering estimated at US$11.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$53.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Public Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 23% CAGR and reach US$27.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Private Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 20.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.1% CAGR

The Cloud Engineering market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.9% and 17.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.2% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 17 Featured) -

  • Aricent, Inc.
  • Calsoft Inc.
  • Engineering Ingegneria Informatica S.p.A.
  • Infosys Ltd.
  • ITC Infotech India Ltd.
  • Nitorco USA
  • RapidValue Solutions
  • Searce Inc.
  • Trianz, Inc.
  • VVDN Technologies

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Cloud Engineering Drives Digital Transformation and Transforms the Business World
  • Cloud Engineering - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Product Overview
  • Cloud Engineering
  • Deployment Types of Cloud Engineering
  • Public Cloud
  • Private Cloud
  • Hybrid Cloud

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Adoption of Multi-Cloud Strategy Brings into Picture the Importance of Cloud Engineering
  • Cloud Engineering Addresses the Nitty-Gritty of Workload Management
  • Cloud Engineering Fast-Tracks Product Release Cycle Time
  • Fast Growing Retail & Consumer Goods Sector Spurs Growth Opportunities for Cloud Engineering
  • Adoption of Cloud in Retail Sector: Percentage Breakdown by Subsector for the Years 2018 and 2020
  • Cloud Engineering Plays a Vital Role in Managing Omni-Channel Platforms for Simplifying e-Commerce
  • Macro Trends Impacting Cloud Engineering
  • Robust Growth in Cloud Computing Services
  • Leading Players in the Global IaaS & PaaS Market (2018): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for AWS, Azure, GCP and Others
  • Enormous Increase in Cloud Storage Capacity and Low Prices of Storage Solutions
  • Server-less Cloud Computing to Improve Cloud Usage and Cloud Use Cases
  • Cloud-Based Container Systems to Replace Virtual Machines
  • Increasing IoT devices & Rise of Edge Computing to Spur Demand for Cloud Services
  • Adoption of 5G Networks to Benefit Cloud Services
  • Advent of New Security Services to Aptly Address Cloud Security Vulnerabilities
  • Cloud Engineering Challenges

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g81ld-engineering?w=5

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

