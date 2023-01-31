Insights on the Cloud Engineering Global Market to 2030 - Fast Growing Retail & Consumer Goods Sector Spurs Growth Opportunities

Jan 31, 2023, 17:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Engineering - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Cloud Engineering estimated at US$11.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$53.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Public Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 23% CAGR and reach US$27.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Private Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 20.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.1% CAGR
The Cloud Engineering market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.9% and 17.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.2% CAGR.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Cloud Engineering Drives Digital Transformation and Transforms the Business World
- Cloud Engineering - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Product Overview
- Cloud Engineering
- Deployment Types of Cloud Engineering
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Adoption of Multi-Cloud Strategy Brings into Picture the Importance of Cloud Engineering
- Cloud Engineering Addresses the Nitty-Gritty of Workload Management
- Cloud Engineering Fast-Tracks Product Release Cycle Time
- Fast Growing Retail & Consumer Goods Sector Spurs Growth Opportunities for Cloud Engineering
- Adoption of Cloud in Retail Sector: Percentage Breakdown by Subsector for the Years 2018 and 2020
- Cloud Engineering Plays a Vital Role in Managing Omni-Channel Platforms for Simplifying e-Commerce
- Macro Trends Impacting Cloud Engineering
- Robust Growth in Cloud Computing Services
- Leading Players in the Global IaaS & PaaS Market (2018): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for AWS, Azure, GCP and Others
- Enormous Increase in Cloud Storage Capacity and Low Prices of Storage Solutions
- Server-less Cloud Computing to Improve Cloud Usage and Cloud Use Cases
- Cloud-Based Container Systems to Replace Virtual Machines
- Increasing IoT devices & Rise of Edge Computing to Spur Demand for Cloud Services
- Adoption of 5G Networks to Benefit Cloud Services
- Advent of New Security Services to Aptly Address Cloud Security Vulnerabilities
- Cloud Engineering Challenges
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
