Insights on the Cold Pressed Oil Global Market to 2027: Increasing Awareness Regarding the Nutritional Properties and Various Health Benefits Drive Growth

The global cold pressed oil market size reached US$ 26.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 37.13 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.65% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Cold-pressed oil, or cold-drawn oil, refers to a purer form of oil that is extracted naturally from grinding seeds, fruits, and vegetables through an ejector at controlled temperature. This procedure helps in retaining the color, flavor, and nutritional values of the oil, while requiring lesser energy.

It is a rich source of essential fatty acids, antioxidants, oleic acid, and vitamins, which aids in mitigating the risk of heart diseases, resisting inflammation, providing constipation relief, and moistening skin. On account of these properties, cold-pressed oil is extensively used in personal care products and as a cooking oil for preparing cuisines and amplifying their aroma.

At present, it is commercially available on various distribution channels and in varying types, including chia, coconut, mustard, and sesame oil.



The cold-pressed oil market growth is currently being driven by the widespread product adoption in the food and beverage (F&B) industry for preparing cuisines.

This can be attributed to the increasing awareness amongst consumers regarding the nutritional properties and various health benefits associated with their consumption.

Additionally, the rising demand for non-refined oils with no harmful solvent residues and properties retaining qualities is also propelling the market growth. In line with this, the increasing uptake of natural oils, such as cold-pressed oil, in the cosmetic industry as a natural ingredient for manufacturing several beauty care products to moisturize skin and eliminate dandruff from hair is propelling the market growth.

Additionally, rapid technological advancements and the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic leading to the consequent utilization of various online and e-commerce retailing distribution channels for ordering cold-pressed oil at cost-effective rates are acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Other factors, such as significant investments in the research and development (R&D) activities and strategic collaborations amongst key players to introduce eco-friendly procedures to manufacture cold-pressed oil, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Bunge Limited, FreshMill Oils, Gramiyum NatureFresh, Lala Jagdish Prasad & Company (Lala Group), Naissance Trading and Statfold Seed Oils Ltd.



