Insights on the Construction Equipment Oman Market to 2028 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Trends

The report considers the present scenario of the Oman equipment market and market dynamics for 2022-2028. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the volume and value sales with a segment analysis of the market.

Oman construction equipment market size is projected to reach USD 157 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.60%.

Key Points

In 2020, demand for new construction equipment in Oman declined by 7.2% due to the adversely impacted construction industry (declined by ~16% in 2020 when compared to 2019) as major infrastructure projects were halted because of COVID-19 pandemic.

declined by 7.2% due to the adversely impacted construction industry (declined by ~16% in 2020 when compared to 2019) as major infrastructure projects were halted because of COVID-19 pandemic. The construction industry is expected to generate the highest demand in terms of end-users, owing to " Oman's Tenth-Five Year Development Plan (2021-2025)" and " Oman's Vision 2040" programs, which are expected to continue to dominate the construction equipment market over the forecast period. Additionally, government initiatives to diversify the economy and favorable policies for foreign investments have resulted in industrial developments in the construction industry, which has increased demand for construction equipment.

Tenth-Five Year Development Plan (2021-2025)" and " Vision 2040" programs, which are expected to continue to dominate the construction equipment market over the forecast period. Additionally, government initiatives to diversify the economy and favorable policies for foreign investments have resulted in industrial developments in the construction industry, which has increased demand for construction equipment. Under " Oman's Vision 2040" program, the government is focusing to diversify the economy, which is currently dependent on oil & gas sector. In 2021, the government announced 130 projects mainly enabling manufacturing, tourism, logistics, labor market, business environment, fisheries, energy, and mining sectors. These projects are under the Oman's Vision 2040, which include well developed manufacturing base with advanced technology, boosting tourism with attractive sites, improving logistics by increasing the number of ports, etc. Seven new tourism projects are to be started in 2022 with allocated funding of ~$501 million , compared to ~$137.7 million in 2021, an increase of ~260%.

Vision 2040" program, the government is focusing to diversify the economy, which is currently dependent on oil & gas sector. In 2021, the government announced 130 projects mainly enabling manufacturing, tourism, logistics, labor market, business environment, fisheries, energy, and mining sectors. These projects are under the Vision 2040, which include well developed manufacturing base with advanced technology, boosting tourism with attractive sites, improving logistics by increasing the number of ports, etc. Seven new tourism projects are to be started in 2022 with allocated funding of , compared to in 2021, an increase of ~260%. By 2040, ~911,940 housing units would be needed to accommodate the population. Hence, the government has started to invest in the housing infrastructure. In 2021, the government distributed 23,066 plots of land in various governorates of the Sultanate. Roads and other public infrastructure such as schools, shopping malls, etc. will also be developed around the housing units. This will not only support the demand for material handling equipment in Oman but will also increase the demand for overall construction equipment.

but will also increase the demand for overall construction equipment. Under "Hydrogen-Centric Economy by 2040" program, shift towards hydrogen fuel-based construction equipment triggers the demand for green hydrogen fuel-based construction equipment in Oman . Protecting the environment is one of the key goals of Oman's tenth five-year plan (from 2021 to 2025). The green hydrogen fuel-based construction equipment are as efficient as gasoline fuel-based construction equipment. This will also promote the use of green hydrogen fuel-based construction equipment (such as Caterpillar's 100% green hydrogen fuel-based construction equipment) in Oman over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1 Introduction

Market Snapshot

Executive Summary

Section 2 Market Overview

Economic Scenario, Foreign Direct Investment

Section 3 Market Landscape

Oman Construction Equipment Market by Type (Volume & Value)

Earthmoving Equipment

Excavator

Backhoe Loader

Motor Grader

Other Earthmoving Equipment (Other Loaders, Bulldozer, Trencher, Etc.)

Material Handling Equipment

Forklift and Telescopic Handler

Crane

Aerial Platform (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom Lifts, Scissor Lifts, Etc)

Road Construction Equipment

Road Roller

Asphalt Paver

Oman Construction Equipment Market by End-user (Volume & Value)

Construction

Manufacturing

Mining

Others (Power Generation, Utilities Municipal Corporations, Oil & Gas, Cargo Handling, Power Generation Plants, Waste Management, Etc.)

Section 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers, Restraints, Trends, Advantage Oman, Key Economic Regions, Import/Export Trends, Supply Chain Analysis, Covid-19 Impact

Section 5 Technological Development

Advent of New Technology

Section 6 Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape Overview

Major Vendors (Xcmg Group - Komatsu Group - Caterpillar - Sany Group - Volvo Construction Equipment - Hitachi Construction Machinery - Hyundai Construction Equipment - Hyundai Doosan Infracore - Cnh Industrial - Jcb - Liebherr Group - Zoomlion - Kobelco - Kubota Corporation - Manitou)

Other Prominent Vendors

Distributor Profiles

Section 7 Quantitative Summary

Quantitative Summary

Section 8 Report Summary

Key Insights

Abbreviations

List of Graphs

List of Tables

Section 9 Report Scope & Definition

Companies Mentioned

XCMG

Komatsu

Caterpillar

Sany

Volvo CE

Hitachi

Hyundai Construction Equipment

CNH Industrial

JCB

Liebherr

Zoomlion

Kobelco

Kubota

Manitou

House of Equipment LLC (HOE)

General Engineering Services LLC

IIE Oman

IHE Oman

Saud Bahwan Group

AL Fairuz

