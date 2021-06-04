Insights on the Consumer Appliances Global Market to 2026 - by Product Type, Usage and Distribution Channel

DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Consumer Appliances Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global consumer appliances market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The increasing emphasis of industry players on launching products that provide consumers with technology along with functionality is driving the consumer appliance market. Moreover, appliances with connected devices & various intelligent features are also driving market growth all across the globe.



The global consumer appliances market is segmented based on product type, usage, and distribution channels. Based on the product type, the market is segmented into air solutions, entertainment, laundry & cleanliness, connectivity, water solution, kitchen appliances, grooming accessories, wearables, and other consumer appliances. The air solution (HVAC system, air purifier, air cooler, fans, and exhaust fans), entertainment (television, speaker, smart speaker & radio, gaming console, and digital camera), laundry & cleanliness (washing machine & dryers, dishwasher, and vacuum cleaner), connectivity (smartphones, tablets, and desktop, laptops & its accessories), water solution (water purifiers, water geysers, and water pump), and kitchen appliances (refrigerators, microwave, mixer & juicer, stove & hobs, and others) are further sub-segmented.



By usage, the market is sub-segmented into personal care/individual and domestic use. The personal care/individual segment is expected to experience a significant growth rate during the forecast period. On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is sub-segmented into online and offline. The global consumer appliances market is further segmented based on geography including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth in the market during the forecast period. The growth in the region is owing to the increased digitalization across the region.



The key players of the global consumer appliances market include Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics, Whirlpool Corp., BBK Electronics Corp., Dell Inc., Panasonic Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Ingersoll Rand Plc., AB Electrolux, Hitachi, Ltd., Rinnai Corp. The market players are considerably contributing to market growth by adopting various growth strategies to stay competitive in the market. For instance, in June 2020, Samsung Electronics expended its IoT profile offering in India with the launch of connected refrigerator SpaceMax Family Hub. The refrigerator comes with various features such as automate meal planning and connects with other smart appliances including smartphones and provides an entertainment screen on the refrigerator.



Market Segmentation:

1. Global Consumer Appliances Market Research and Analysis by Product Type

2. Global Consumer Appliances Market Research and Analysis by Usage

3. Global Consumer Appliances Market Research and Analysis by Distribution Channel



The Report Covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global consumer appliances market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global consumer appliances market.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global consumer appliances market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary



2. Market Overview and Insights



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Key Strategy Analysis

3.2. Key Company Analysis

3.2.1. Apple Inc.

3.2.1.1. Overview

3.2.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.2.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.2.1.4. Recent Developments

3.2.2. Hitachi, Ltd.

3.2.2.1. Overview

3.2.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.2.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.2.2.4. Recent Developments

3.2.3. LG Electronics Inc.

3.2.3.1. Overview

3.2.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.2.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.2.3.4. Recent Developments

3.2.4. Samsung Electronics

3.2.4.1. Overview

3.2.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.2.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.2.4.4. Recent Developments

3.2.5. Whirlpool Corp.

3.2.5.1. Overview

3.2.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.2.5.3. SWOT Analysis

3.2.5.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Consumer Appliances Market by Product Type

5.1.1. Air Solution

5.1.1.1. HVAC System

5.1.1.2. Air Purifier

5.1.1.3. Air Cooler

5.1.1.4. Fans and Exhaust Fans

5.1.2. Entertainment

5.1.2.1. Television

5.1.2.2. Speaker, Smart Speaker &Radio

5.1.2.3. Gaming Console

5.1.2.4. Digital Camera

5.1.3. Laundry & Cleanliness

5.1.3.1. Washing Machine & Dryers

5.1.3.2. Dishwasher

5.1.3.3. Vacuum Cleaner

5.1.4. Connectivity

5.1.4.1. Smartphone

5.1.4.2. Tablets

5.1.4.3. Desktop & Laptop (& Accessories)

5.1.5. Water Solution

5.1.5.1. Water Purifier

5.1.5.2. Water Geyser

5.1.5.3. Water Pump

5.1.6. Kitchen Appliances

5.1.6.1. Refrigerators

5.1.6.2. Microwave

5.1.6.3. Mixer & Juicer

5.1.6.4. Stove &Hobs

5.1.6.5. Others (Electric Chimney, Kettle, Toaster)

5.1.7. Grooming Accessories (Trimmer, Hair Dryer, Straightener, Electric Brush)

5.1.8. Wearables

5.1.9. OtherConsumer Appliances

5.2. Global Consumer AppliancesMarket by Usage

5.2.1. Personal Care/Individual

5.2.2. Domestic Use

5.3. Global Consumer Appliances Market by Distribution Channel

5.3.1. Online Channel

5.3.2. Offline Channel



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Arcelik A.S

7.2. Apple Inc.

7.3. BBK Electronics Corp.

7.4. BSH Hausgerate GmbH

7.5. Carrier Corp.

7.6. Canon Inc.

7.7. Daikin Industries, Ltd.

7.8. Dell Inc.

7.9. Dyson Ltd.

7.10. Electrolux AB

7.11. General Electric Co.

7.12. Google, LLC

7.13. Gree Electric Appliances Inc.

7.14. Haier Group Corp.

7.15. Hitachi, Ltd.

7.16. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

7.17. Ingersoll Rand Plc.

7.18. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

7.19. Lenovo Group Ltd.

7.20. LG Electronics Inc.

7.21. Midea Group

7.22. Miele & Cie. KG

7.23. Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

7.24. Nikon Corp.

7.25. Panasonic Corp.

7.26. Rinnai Corp.

7.27. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

7.28. Sony Corp.

7.29. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

7.30. TCL Technology Group Corp.

7.31. Toshiba Corp.

7.32. Vorwerk & Co. KG

7.33. Whirlpool Corp.

7.34. Xiaomi Corp.



