Insights on the Courier, Express and Parcel Global Market to 2027 - by Service Type, Destination, Type, End-use Sector and Region

The global courier, express and parcel market reached a value of US$ 394 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 519.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.61% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Courier, express and parcel (CEP) refer to a collection of services that involves the delivery of various goods and products through land, air or waterways across locations. The packages delivered by CEP are non-palletized and usually weigh around a hundred pounds collectively. These services commonly operate on business-to-business (B2B), business-to-customer (B2C) and customer-to-customer (C2C) model and are combined with various value-added services to enhance the delivery experience for the user. In comparison to courier and parcel services, express deliveries are usually time-bound through which various high-value consignments are delivered in a few days or at a pre-agreed date and time.



The growing e-commerce sector, along with the growing cross-border trade, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The development of cross-border trade channels, especially in the emerging nations, has enhanced the adoption of international trade and B2C shipments. Furthermore, the increasing consumer preference for shopping online through various e-commerce portals is also providing a boost to the market growth. E-commerce stores partner with courier service providers to deliver their products across domestic and international locations.

Additionally, technological advancements, including the utilization of digital technologies with crowdsourced delivery models, are also creating a positive outlook for the market. These technologies aid the service providers in increasing their overall operational efficiency and meeting the requirements of the customers effectively. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, rising consumer expenditure capacities and significant growth in the manufacturing sector, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Aramex PJSC, Deutsche Post AG, Fedex Corporation, La Poste SA, Pos Malaysia Berhad, Poste Italiane SpA., PostNL NV, Qantas Courier Limited, Royal Mail Group Plc, SF Express Co. Ltd., SG Holdings Co. Ltd., Singapore Post Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., Yamato Transport Co., etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Service Type

6.1 B2B (Business-to-Business)

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 B2C (Business-to-Consumer)

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 C2C (Customer-to-Customer)

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Destination

7.1 Domestic

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 International

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Type

8.1 Air

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Ship

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Subway

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Road

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector

9.1 Services (BFSI- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance)

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Wholesale and Retail Trade (E-commerce)

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Manufacturing, Construction and Utilities

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Aramex PJSC

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Deutsche Post AG

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.3 Fedex Corporation

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 La Poste SA

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.5 Pos Malaysia Berhad

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.6 Poste Italiane SpA

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.7 PostNL NV

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Qantas Courier Ltd.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Royal Mail Group Plc

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 SF Express Co. Ltd.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 SG Holdings Co. Ltd.

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.12 Singapore Post Ltd.

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials

15.3.13 United Parcel Service Inc.

15.3.13.1 Company Overview

15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.13.3 Financials

15.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.14 Yamato Transport Co. Ltd.

15.3.14.1 Company Overview

15.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.14.3 Financials

15.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis



