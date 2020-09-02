Insights on the Crawler Camera System Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Deep Trekker, AM Industrial & Eddfyi Technologies Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Crawler Camera System Market By Application, By End Use, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Crawler Camera System Market size is expected to reach $275.3 Million by 2026, rising at a market growth of 10.8% CAGR during the forecast period. Crawler cameras or self-propelled cameras are inspection systems that use transporters to carry out remote inspection activities in pipelines. These transporters are self-driven and equipped with cameras on their tracks or wheels. Crawlers play a significant role in identifying pipeline leakages, damage. Most of those crawlers are used in industrial and municipal inspections. The high-end models of such crawler inspection systems can inspect submerged pipelines as well.



Governments around the world have invested heavily in the repair and maintenance of their sewage systems and waste management plants. The majority of the damage has been caused by microorganism corrosion. This deterioration is caused by acid excretion that damages the surface of concrete and also penetrates the surface of mortar in sewer systems.



Such structural deterioration of billion dollars infrastructure systems significantly reduces the overall lifespan and reliability of waste management and sewer management systems. Predicting and evaluating early sate structural deterioration can help manage. This helps authorities curb the likely threat to life cycle-influencing infrastructure systems. The advent of novel camera and inspection technologies had given authorities strong support.



Visual inspection inside a pipe with a large diameter often involves a camera tractor and a service truck. The camera tractor is going inside the pipeline. All the cables themselves are well secured, and there is no rubbing against the surfaces of the pipe. If the pipe is too small for a camera tractor, the camera is connected to the semi-rigid tip of the cable. It's sometimes referred to as a fish. More specialized tools for checking damage inside the pipe are called Inline Testing Pigs. These are modern tools with multiple sensors. They record the various details of the pipeline itself. Several devices use ultrasonic technology while others use Magnetic Flux Leakage (MFL) technology.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Pipeline Inspection, Drain Inspection and Other Inspection (Tank, Void, Cavity). Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Municipal, Industrial, Commercial and Residential. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Deep Trekker, Inc., AM Industrial Ltd., Eddfyi Technologies, Kummert GmbH, Rausch Electronics USA, LLC, Inspector Systems Rainer Hitzel GmbH, Envirosight LLC, Scanprobe Techniques Ltd., Spoutvac Industries Pty. Ltd. (Regent Pumps), and Mini-Cam Ltd.



Strategies deployed in Crawler Camera System Market



2019-Apr: Deep Trekker launched the DTG3 ROV and BRIDGE technology. BRIDGE enables the user to experience wireless control and viewing, multi-vehicle operation over the internet, and software upgrades from anywhere in the world whereas DTG3 provides advanced stability even in rough underwater environments.



2019-Mar: Envirosight released a new wireless Jetscan HD video nozzle. The first generation of the Jetscan transformed jetting and cleaning work, providing operators a simple method to assess pipe condition and verify proper cleaning without calling in a CCTV truck.



2019-Feb: Eddyfi Technologies completed the acquisition of Inuktun, a well-known developer and manufacturer of remotely operated crawlers and camera systems. The acquisition broadened the company's technology portfolio, enlarged its customer base, and added the world-class NDT inspection experts to the group.



2018-Feb: Envirosight unveiled VC500 controller for the ROVVER X sewer crawler. The controller enabled the operator to build a PACP-compliant inspection, and upload it wirelessly to the cloud for instant access anywhere, on any device with a browser. The new controller includes a suite of tools to measure pipe diameter and bend, crack size, obstructions, flow level, lateral diameter and angle, and inclination.



2017-Aug: Envirosight acquired MyTana Manufacturing, a major manufacturer and distributor of cleaning, maintenance, and inspection tools for the plumber and drain cleaning markets. The acquisition expanded the company's business and diversified its marketing communications.



2017-Jun: Deep Trekker introduced the DT640 Utility Crawler. The crawler has been designed for performing a multitude of underwater tasks.



