Insights on the Crude Oil Desalter Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Croda International, Agar Corporation & Cameron International Among Others

DUBLIN, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Crude Oil Desalter Market based on Type (Single Stage, Two Stage and Three Stage), End-Use (FCC Feed Desalting, Heavy Crude Desalting, Distillate Treating and Other), Application (Upstream, Downstream and Other Application), and Geography - Global Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Crude Oil Desalter's market is anticipated to grow at the rate of 8.8% CAGR by 2026 is majorly owing to the rising demand for crude oil desalter, which effectively eliminates the salts and water content among the upstream and downstream sector.

Crude oil is obtained from offshore, and this crude oil has a number of undesirable contaminants or salts which may cause corrosion. In order to remove water and salts present in the crude oil, the desalter is used. The process of removing water present in the crude oil is known as crude oil electrostatic dehydrator.

If crude oil is not desalted, then the impurities, water, and salts in the crude oil may cause maintenance and operating problems. The most commonly present salts in crude oil include sodium chloride, calcium chloride, and magnesium chlorides. The salt content in the crude oil may cause corrosion in the refinery equipment, eventually damaging the equipment. On the other hand, the crude oil's varied prices are likely to hinder the growth of the crude oil desalter market.



Crude Oil Desalter Market based on Type

Single Stage

Two Stage

Three Stage

Crude Oil Market based on End-Use

FCC Feed Desalting

Heavy Crude Desalting

Distillate Treating

Other

Crude Oil Market based on Application Area

Upstream

Downstream

Other Application

Crude Oil Market based on Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

In the market based on type, the market is divided into single stage, two stage and three stage. Among them two stage desalter is having a significant growth. The highest growth of the two stage desalter segment is ascribed to the provision of the high efficiency of two stage desalter and also rising usage of heavy petroleum in refineries around the world.



In terms of end-use, the market is categorized into FCC feed desalting, heavy crude desalting, distillate treating, others. Amidst which the heavy crude oil desalting has a major role in the market growth, having a major share. This is due to the increasing demand for heavy crude oils. Because of the dearth of light oils eventually, refineries are mostly using heavy crude oil.



As per the application, the market is bifurcated into upstream, downstream, and others. The upstream segment is having the highest share in the market because the upstream activity is mostly used in the oil and gas industry, and it is a significant part of the upstream sector. Moreover, the upstream adoption of upstream is considered more profitable compared to downstream operations. Therefore, the demand for crude oil desalters has high demand in the upstream sector.



As observed in the geographical market, the Asia Pacific region has registered the market's highest growth rate. The highest growth rate is attributed to the rising investments in the expansion of refinery majorly in China, increasing demand for petroleum owing to the rising population, and expanding investigation and production in few countries to encourage market growth in this region.



The global crude oil desalter plays a crucial role for the oil & gas sector. The rising number of refineries in the near term is anticipated to obtain traction over the forecast period. There are other various drivers which can uplift the crude oil desalter market upwards in the forecasted years, such as the emergence of petroleum refineries in many regions, and increasing classic production companies is projected to boost the global crude oil desalter market growth.



Since crude oil is a very important source of fuel which has enhanced the demand for crude oil desalters around the world. In addition to that, the majority of the world is dependent on fuel and gas in the use of a number of applications such as transportation, paving roads, generating electricity, and others.

This report defines, describes, the outline of market growth impacting factors, and forecast for the target market

This report provides the analysis and consequences for the global crude oil desalter market by segment and region followed by countries

This report depicts the key market player profiles, their latest developments, strategies, key competencies, presence by region, and product portfolio

This report further provides valuable insights, data, and forecast, which are useful in planning business strategies, tapping market opportunities, understand associated business risks, obtain business goals, to recognize trends, and understand target end-users

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Industry Overview

2.2. Industry Trends



3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Market Outlook

3.2.1. Porter Five Forces

3.3. Related Markets



4. Market characteristics

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Market Segmentation

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. DRO - Impact Analysis



5. Type: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Single Stage

5.3. Two Stage

5.4. Three Stage

5.5. AC Field Electrostatic Dehydrator

5.6. Combined AC-DC Field Electrostatic Dehydrator

5.7. DC Field Electrostatic Dehydrator



6. END-USE: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. FCC Feed Desalting

6.3. Heavy Crude Desalting

6.4. Distillate Treating

6.5. Other



7. Application Area: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. Overview

7.2. Upstream

7.3. Downstream

7.4. Other Application Area



8. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.5. Rest of the World



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis

9.2. Market Developments

9.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

9.2.2. Product Launches and execution



10. Vendor Profiles

10.1. SUEZ Environment Oil & Gas Systems

10.1.1. Overview

10.1.2. Financial Overview

10.1.3. Product Offerings

10.1.4. Developments

10.1.5. Business Strategy

10.2. Petro-Techna International, ICE (Asia) Pvt. Ltd

10.2.1. Overview

10.2.2. Financial Overview

10.2.3. Product Offerings

10.2.4. Developments

10.2.5. Business Strategy

10.3. Canadian Petroleum Processing Equipment Inc.

10.3.1. Overview

10.3.2. Financial Overview

10.3.3. Product Offerings

10.3.4. Developments

10.3.5. Business Strategy

10.4. Schlumberger

10.4.1. Overview

10.4.2. Financial Overview

10.4.3. Product Offerings

10.4.4. Developments

10.4.5. Business Strategy

10.5. Croda International Plc

10.5.1. Overview

10.5.2. Financial Overview

10.5.3. Product Offerings

10.5.4. Developments

10.5.5. Business Strategy

10.6. Petro Techna

10.6.1. Overview

10.6.2. Financial Overview

10.6.3. Product Offerings

10.6.4. Developments

10.6.5. Business Strategy

10.7. Fjords Processing

10.7.1. Overview

10.7.2. Financial Overview

10.7.3. Product Offerings

10.7.4. Developments

10.7.5. Business Strategy

10.8. Mackenzie Hydrocarbons

10.8.1. Overview

10.8.2. Financial Overview

10.8.3. Product Offerings

10.8.4. Developments

10.8.5. Business Strategy

10.9. ETI Process Group

10.9.1. Overview

10.9.2. Financial Overview

10.9.3. Product Offerings

10.9.4. Developments

10.9.5. Business Strategy

10.10. Forum Energy Technologies

10.10.1. Overview

10.10.2. Financial Overview

10.10.3. Product Offerings

10.10.4. Developments

10.10.5. Business Strategy



11. Companies to Watch

11.1. Alfa Laval

11.1.1. Overview

11.1.2. Products & Services

11.1.3. Business Strategy



12. Annexure

12.1. Report Scope

12.2. Market Definitions

12.3. Research Methodology

12.3.1. Data Collation and In-house Estimation

12.3.2. Market Triangulation

12.3.3. Forecasting

12.4. Report Assumptions

12.5. Declarations

12.6. Stakeholders

12.7. Abbreviations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zbe5q2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

