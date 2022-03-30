Insights on the Crushing, Screening and Mineral Processing Equipment Global Market to 2030

DUBLIN, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Crushing, Screening and Mineral Processing Equipment Market by Type, Application and Mobility: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global crushing, screening and mineral processing equipment was valued at $18,980.9 in 2020 and is projected to reach $32,103.4 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2 % from 2020 to 2030.

Crushing equipment are mainly used to reduce size of materials. These are usually part of material handling system or plant. Crushing equipment mainly finds application in various end-user industries that include mining, mineral processing, rock quarries, and recycling. Increase in adoption and demand for jaw and cone crushers majorly drive the growth of the global crushing equipment market during the forecast period. Screening equipment are mainly used to separate raw materials from crushers into finer grades. Construction aggregates, mining and mineral processing are the largest users of screening equipment.



Crushing, screening and mineral processing equipment manufacturers are expecting higher sales owing to the increase in demand for stationary and wheeled product lines. The manufacturers are working on various marketing strategies, followed by product offering, to meet the growth in requirement for stationary and wheeled units. Increase in demand and adoption of mobile crushing, screening and mineral processing equipment is another factor expected to drive the growth of the global market. Mobile equipment also aims to reduce material transport cost.

Rise in construction and infrastructure development in LAMEA and Asia-Pacific regions also propel the growth of this market during the forecast period. Price, quality, and brand image is an important factor that drives the demand for these equipment thereby facilitating the manufacturers to stay in a competitive advantage. The industry is also custom oriented and the manufacturers are focusing on delivering customized crushing, screening and mineral processing equipment as per consumer requirement.



The global crushing, screening and mineral processing equipment is segmented into type, application, and mobility. Based on type, the market is divided into crushing & screening and mineral processing equipment. Based on application, it is classified into construction & plant modification, mining, foundries & smelters and others. Based on mobility, the market is categorized into stationary, portable (wheeled) and mobile (tracked). Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. It is expected to exhibit significant growth in the near future.



The key players profiled in this report include Terex Corporation, Sandvik AB, Astec Industries, Inc., Kleemann GMBH, Mccloskey International, Metso Corporation, Screen Machine Industries, Caterpillar Inc, Eagle Crusher, and Rubble Master.



