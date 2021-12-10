Insights on the Data Center Egyptian Market to 2026 - Growth of Wireless Networking Technologies Have Led Organizations in Egypt to Invest in Big Data and IoT Technology

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Egypt Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Egypt data center market size by investments is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.20% during the forecast period 2021-2026.



Egypt data center infrastructure management market has the presence of local operators such as Telecom Egypt, Raya Data Center, and ECC Solutions, as well as other operators such as GPX Global Systems, Etisalat, Africa Data Centres, and Orange, among others. The country is witnessing an increased shift from on-premises data centers to colocation and managed facilities by SMEs and larger organizations.



Market Outlook

As of January 2021, the total population in Egypt was around 103 million, with a social media penetration of around 47%.

The Government of Egypt has also introduced its Egypt Vision 2030, which aims to achieve certain national goals by 2030, including digital transformation in the country.

In October 2020, Telecom Egypt announced a new colocation data center in the West Cairo Smart Village in the 6th of October city, with a rack capacity of around 2,000.

The report considers the present scenario of the Egypt data center market and its market dynamics for 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.



Key Highlights

The growing adoption of smart connected devices, the increasing demand for analytics, cloud adoption, and the growth of wireless networking technologies have led organizations in Egypt to invest in Big data and IoT technology.

Some of Egypt's local big data analytics firms include MobiDev, LightIT, Hashtaag, Imenso Software, TrianglZ, EGID, and ITWORX.

IBM offers IoT solutions such as the Watson IoT platform and IBM Maximo in Egypt.

. Vodafone Egypt offers IoT products under smart wearable, smart home, smart city, smart environment, and smart enterprise categories.

Vendor Landscape

Arista Networks, Broadcom, Cisco Systems & Dell Technologies are some of the major server vendors in Egypt.

The adoption of VRLA battery-based UPS systems is dominating the Egypt market.

market. CyberKnight has partnered with Arista Networks to address the challenges related to security for the private, hybrid, and public cloud data centers.

Cisco Systems has higher sales of its data center switching products with continued growth in its networking Catalyst and Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI) portfolio and hyper-converged offerings.

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Orascom Construction

RZ Products

Shaker Group

Sterling & Wilson

Summit Technology Solutions

United Egypt

SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS

4Energy

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Legrand

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Africa Data Centers

Etisalat Group

GPX Global Systems

Orange Business Services

Raya Data Center

Telecom Egypt

Report Coverage:

This report analyses the Egypt data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and data center investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments. The segmentation includes:



EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Cairo

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

EGYPT DATA CENTER INVESTMENT COVERAGE

Infrastructure Type

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

IT Infrastructure

Server

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC and CRAH Units

Chillers

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core and Shell Development

Installation and Commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Segments

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Key Questions Answered:

1. How big is the Egypt Data center Market?

2. Who are the key Investors in the Egypt Data Center Market?

3. What is the expected CAGR for the Egypt Data Center Market during the forecast period?

4. How many are existing and upcoming facilities present in Egypt?

5. What is the COVID-19 impact on the Data center market in Egypt?



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 : Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers In Egypt

10+ Unique Data Center Properties

Data Center IT Load Capacity

Data Center White Floor Area Space

Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities

Cities Covered

Cairo

Other Cities

Chapter 2: Investment Opportunities In Egypt

Data Center Investments

Investment by Area

Investment by Power Capacity

Chapter 3: Data Center Colocation Market In Egypt

Colocation Services Market in Egypt

Retail Colocation vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation

Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-ons

Chapter 4: Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Market Restraints

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast

Chapter 6: Tier Standard Investment

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Chapter 7: Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Construction Contractors

Support Infrastructure Providers

Data Center Investors

Chapter 8: Appendix

Market Derivation

Quantitative Summary

