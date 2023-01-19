Insights on the Dental 3D Printing Global Market to 2035: Key Players Include 3D Systems, Asiga, BEGO, Carbon and Digital Wax Systems

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental 3D Printing Market by Type of Printing Technology, Application Area, Type of Printing Material and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunity for the players involved in the field of dental 3D printing. The report answers many key questions related to this domain.

3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, is a method of producing 3-dimensional objects layer-by-layer, using a computer aided design. Owing to its ability to print complex models using a wide range of materials, 3D printing has applications across various industries, including dental, aerospace, automotive, healthcare, food, fashion, mechanical engineering and other manufacturing industries.

In recent years, the adoption of 3D printers has risen at a commendable pace, specifically in the dental industry. This is primarily due to the increasing scope of inhouse dental 3D printing, growth in digital dentistry business and rise in the demand for 3D printed products. 3D printing in dental industry is an advanced solution which produces high quality and more accurate dental products (including, crown and bridges, dentures, surgical guides and dental implants).

Moreover, the process of dental 3D printing is time saving and economical for both the patients and dentists. Driven by the growing prevalence of dental diseases and rising demand for high quality dental products, the dental 3D printing market is anticipated to witness a steady growth in the foreseen future.

Advantages of Dental 3D Printing

The conventional dental product manufacturing methods are fraught with several challenges, including poor quality and accuracy of dental products, time-consuming printing processes and high cost of dental products. Dental 3D printing offers more treatment choices for both patients and clinicians in economical prices, while increasing the quality of care and services provided to the patients. Further, given that 3D printing is a digitalized process, the products manufactured using it can be easily customized (even the complex dental structures), and, therefore, offers more precise and accurate solutions for dental applications.

Key Drivers in the Dental 3D Printing Market

Several factors, including growing incidence of dental caries and other dental diseases, challenges associated with conventional methods of dental product manufacturing and rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, have led to the high adoption of dental 3D printers. Additionally, dental 3D printers can produce highly accurate restorations, orthodontic models, dentures, aligners, crowns, retainers, bridges, as well as surgical guides, from various types of materials, including resins, plastics, metals, ceramics and other materials.

Current Market Landscape of Dental 3D Printing

The current market landscape features around 230 dental 3D printers, manufactured by more than 75 players across the globe. The developer landscape features a mix of large, mid-sized and small companies, which claim to have the required expertise to offer dental 3D printers for use across different dental applications. Additionally, various recent developments aimed at revolutionizing the dental 3D printing industry with latest 3D printing technologies indicate that the printer manufacturers are upgrading their printer capabilities and infrastructure to accommodate the current and anticipated demand for dental 3D printed products.

Market Size of the Dental 3D Printing Market

Driven by the rising prevalence of dental diseases across the world and increasing adoption of the advanced dental 3D printing technologies, the dental 3D printing market is anticipated to grow at an annualized growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% during the period 2023-2035. Presently, close to 75% of the market is captured by players based in North America and Europe.

Who are the Key Players in the Dental 3D Printing Market

Examples of key players engaged in this domain (the full list of players is captured in the main report) include 3D Systems, Asiga, BEGO, Carbon, Digital Wax Systems (DWS), Formlabs, Prodways, Rapid Shape, SprintRay and Stratasys.

The study presents an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain, across different geographies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Dental 3D Printers: Overall Market Landscape

4.3. Dental 3D Printer Manufacturers: Developer Landscape

5. PRODUCT COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

5.3. Methodology

5.4. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Dental 3D Printers

6. COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. 3D Systems

6.2.1. Company Overview

6.2.2. Dental 3D Printer Portfolio

6.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.3. Asiga

6.3.1. Company Overview

6.3.2. Dental 3D Printer Portfolio

6.3.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.4. BEGO

6.4.1. Company Overview

6.4.2. Dental 3D Printer Portfolio

6.4.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.5. Carbon

6.5.1. Company Overview

6.5.2. Dental 3D Printer Portfolio

6.5.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.6. Digital Wax Systems (DWS)

6.6.1. Company Overview

6.6.2. Dental 3D Printer Portfolio

6.6.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.7. Formlabs

6.7.1. Company Overview

6.7.2. Dental 3D Printer Portfolio

6.7.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.8. Prodways

6.8.1. Company Overview

6.8.2. Dental 3D Printer Portfolio

6.8.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.9. Rapid Shape

6.9.1. Company Overview

6.9.2. Dental 3D Printer Portfolio

6.9.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.10. SprintRay

6.10.1. Company Overview

6.10.2. Dental 3D Printer Portfolio

6.10.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.11. Stratasys

6.11.1. Company Overview

6.11.2. Dental 3D Printer Portfolio

6.11.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Partnership Models

7.3. Dental 3D Printing: List of Partnerships and Collaborations

7.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

7.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

7.3.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Partnership

7.3.4. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

7.3.5. Geographical Analysis

7.3.5.1. International and Local Agreements

7.3.5.2. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements

8. PATENT ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Scope and Methodology

8.3. Dental 3D Printing: Patent Analysis

8.3.1. Analysis by Type of Patent

8.3.2. Analysis by Patent Publication Year

8.3.3. Analysis by Patent Application Year

8.3.4. Analysis by Annual Number of Granted Patents and Patent Applications

8.3.5. Analysis by Geographical Location

8.3.6. Analysis by CPC Symbols

8.3.7. Analysis by Type of Applicant

8.3.8. Analysis by Patent Age

8.3.9. Leading Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Patents

8.3.10. Leading Non-Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Patents

8.3.11. Leading Individual Assignees: Analysis by Number of Patents

8.4. Dental 3D Printing: Patent Benchmarking Analysis

8.4.1. Analysis by Patent Characteristics

8.5. Dental 3D Printing: Patent Valuation

8.6. Leading Patents by Number of Citations

9. BOWMAN CLOCK PRICING

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Bowman Strategy Clock

9.2.1. Two Dimensions of Bowman Strategy Clock

9.2.2. Eight Positions on Bowman Strategy Clock

9.3. Publisher Framework

9.3.1. Scope and Methodology

9.3.2. Theoretical Framework and Price Evaluation Hypothesis

9.3.3. Results and Interpretation

9.3.3.1. Product Price Evaluation Matrix: Information on Types of Products Printed

9.3.3.2. Product Price Evaluation Matrix: Information on Application Area

9.3.3.3. Product Price Evaluation Matrix: Information on Type of Printing Technology

9.3.3.4. Product Price Evaluation Matrix: Information on Type of Printing Process

9.3.3.5. Product Price Evaluation Matrix: Information on Type of Printing Material

9.3.3.6. Product Price Evaluation Matrix: Information on Type of Connectivity

9.3.4. Concluding Remarks

10. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

10.3. Global Dental 3D Printing Market, 2023-2035

11. CONCLUDING REMARKS

12. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

14. APPENDIX

