Insights on the Dicing Tapes Global Market to 2027 - Strategic Recommendations for New Entrants
Oct 12, 2020, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dicing Tapes - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Dicing Tapes Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Increase in demand for small electronic components such as IC's & electronic chips and reducing thickness of electronic components are the major factors driving the market growth. However, the high cost of raw materials and high manufacturing costs are restraining market growth.
Dicing tapes are fundamentally designed to hold the semiconductor wafer during the process. This procedure separates the dies and furthermore keeps the chips inside close resistances regarding dimensions, position, etc. They are made of PVC or poly-ethylene with an adhesive to hold the dies in place. Significantly they are of two types. They are UV film sensitive tapes and silicone-free adhesive plastic films.
Based on coatings, the single sided segment is likely to have a huge demand due to increase in consumer choice for single sided coated dicing tapes, mainly for use in semiconductors, have led to this phase occupying a major market share across the globe. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to sheer number of electrical and electronic manufacturers in the region. China has emerged as an outstanding marketplace for dicing tape. There has also been a raised production of consumer durable electronic goods (CDEG) in the region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Dicing Tapes Market include AI Technology Inc, Denka Company Limited, Denka electronics & products, Furukawa Electric Co Ltd, Lintec Corporation, Loadpoint Limited, Minitron Electronic GmbH, Mitsui Corporation, NEPTCO Inc, Nippon Pulse Motor Taiwan, Nitto Denko Corporation, Pantech Tape Co Ltd, Sumitomo Bakelite Co Ltd and Ultron Systems Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3f2il9
