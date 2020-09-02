Insights on the Directory, Mailing List, and Other Publishers Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Thomson Reuters, Nielsen Holdings & YP Holdings Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global directory, mailing list, and other publishers market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



The global directory, mailing list, and other publishers market is expected to decline from $31.3 billion in 2019 to $29.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -7.2%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 2% from 2021 and reach $30.9 billion in 2023.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the directory, mailing list, and other publishers? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider directory, mailing list, and other publishers market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The directory, mailing list, and other publishers market section of the report gives context. It compares the directory, mailing list, and other publishers market with other segments of the print media market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, directory, mailing list, and other publishers indicators comparison.

North America was the largest region in the global directory, mailing list, and other publishers market, accounting for 40% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 37% of the global directory, mailing list, and other publishers market. Africa was the smallest region in the global directory, mailing list, and other publishers market.



Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers market is currently experiencing significant transformations with the advent of new technologies. These are providing a multitude of new platforms to disseminate the content in innovative ways. Publishers of directories and mailing list have changed their distribution approaches by introducing digital offerings and services which can cater for the needs of the consumers.



The directory and mailing list publishers market consists of revenues generated by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that publish directories, mailing lists, and collections or compilations of fact. These establishments may publish directories and mailing lists in print or electronic form. The products are typically protected in their selection, arrangement and/or presentation. Examples are lists of mailing addresses, telephone directories, directories of businesses, collections or compilations of proprietary drugs or legal case results, compilations of public records, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers Market Trends And Strategies



8. Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



11. Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers Market Metrics

11.1. Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global



12. Asia-Pacific Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers Market



13. Western Europe Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers Market



14. Eastern Europe Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers Market



15. North America Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers Market



16. South America Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers Market



17. Middle East Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers Market



18. Africa Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers Market



19. Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers Market Competitive Landscape

19.1. Competitive Market Overview

19.2. Market Shares

19.3. Company Profiles

19.3.1. Thomson Reuters

19.3.1.1. Company Overview

19.3.1.2. Products And Services

19.3.1.3. Strategy

19.3.1.4. Financial Performance

19.3.2. Nielsen Holdings

19.3.2.1. Company Overview

19.3.2.2. Products And Services

19.3.2.3. Strategy

19.3.2.4. Financial Performance

19.3.3. YP Holdings LLC

19.3.3.1. Company Overview

19.3.3.2. Products And Services

19.3.3.3. Strategy

19.3.3.4. Financial Performance

19.3.4. Dex Media Inc.

19.3.4.1. Company Overview

19.3.4.2. Products And Services

19.3.4.3. Strategy

19.3.4.4. Financial Performance

19.3.5. Gannett

19.3.5.1. Company Overview

19.3.5.2. Products And Services

19.3.5.3. Strategy

19.3.5.4. Financial Performance



20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers Market



21. Market Background: Print Media Market

21.1. Print Media Market Characteristics

21.2. Print Media Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

21.3. Global Print Media Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

21.4. Global Print Media Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

21.5. Global Print Media Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)



22. Recommendations

22.1. Global Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers Market In 2023- Growth Countries

22.2. Global Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers Market In 2023- Growth Segments

22.3. Global Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers Market In 2023- Growth Strategies



23. Appendix

23.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report

23.2. Abbreviations

23.3. Currencies

23.4. Research Inquiries

23.5. About the Publisher



24. Copyright And Disclaimer



