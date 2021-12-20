Insights on the Electric Neck Warmer Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Beurer, DJO Global and Sunbeam Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Neck Warmer Market Research Report by Type (Three-Step Electric Neck Warmer and Two-Step Electric Neck Warmer), by Application (Men and Women), by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Electric Neck Warmer Market size was estimated at USD 410.03 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 439.68 million in 2021, at a CAGR 7.56% to reach USD 635.23 million by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Electric Neck Warmer to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market was studied across Three-Step Electric Neck Warmer and Two-Step Electric Neck Warmer.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Men and Women.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Electric Neck Warmer Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Electric Neck Warmer Market, including Beurer, DJO Global, Naipo Shitatsu, Odessey Products, Relaxus Products, Shenzhen Lianmaida Electric Heating Products, Sunbeam, Sunny Bay, UTK Technology, and Xian Bellavie and Sunbright Group Co., Ltd.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Electric Neck Warmer Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Electric Neck Warmer Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Electric Neck Warmer Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Electric Neck Warmer Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Electric Neck Warmer Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Electric Neck Warmer Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Electric Neck Warmer Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Increasing prevalence of neck pain

5.2.2. Growing number of road accidents and sports injuries globally

5.2.3. Increasing healthcare spending & disposable income in emerging economies

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. High cost of the electric neck warmer

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Growing awareness of cervical cancer

5.4.2. Technology development supporting product commercialization

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Availability of alternate methods



6. Electric Neck Warmer Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Three-Step Electric Neck Warmer

6.3. Two-Step Electric Neck Warmer



7. Electric Neck Warmer Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Men

7.3. Women



8. Americas Electric Neck Warmer Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Electric Neck Warmer Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Taiwan

9.12. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Electric Neck Warmer Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. Beurer

12.2. DJO Global

12.3. Naipo Shitatsu

12.4. Odessey Products

12.5. Relaxus Products

12.6. Shenzhen Lianmaida Electric Heating Products

12.7. Sunbeam

12.8. Sunny Bay

12.9. UTK Technology

12.10. Xian Bellavie and Sunbright Group Co., Ltd



13. Appendix

