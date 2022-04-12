Insights on the Electric Vehicle Battery Global Market to 2027 - Rising Public Charging Infrastructures Presents Opportunities

Apr 12, 2022, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market (2022-2027) by Vehicle Type, Battery Type, Vehicle Class, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market is estimated to be USD 117.78 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 200.26 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.2%.
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
Market Segmentation
- The Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market is segmented based on Vehicle Type, Battery Type, Vehicle Class, and Geography.
- Vehicle Type, the market is classified into Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), and Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HVE).
- Battery Type, the market is classified into Lead-acid Battery, Lithium-ion Battery, Nickel Metal Hydride Battery, and Other Battery Types.
- Vehicle Class, the market is classified into Mid-Priced and Luxury.
- Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd), Panasonic Corporation, GS Yuasa International ltd., Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., LG Chem, BYD, Samsung SDI, AESC, Inc, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of - Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of - Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA.
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles
4.1.2 Supportive Regulatory Frameworks
4.1.3 Launch of New Plug in Models and Li-ion Battery Recycling
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Stringent Government Regulation Related to Manufacturing
4.2.2 Procurement Concerns and Fluctuating Cost Related to Raw Materials
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Rising Public Charging Infrastructures
4.3.2 Research and Development to Improve Battery Technology
4.3.3 Launch of the Battery-As-A-Service Model (BaaS)
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Reduction in Subsidies in Major Markets
4.4.2 Limited Battery Capacity and Concerns Over Battery Safety
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, By Vehicle Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
6.3 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
6.4 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HVE)
7 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, By Battery Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Lead-acid Battery
7.3 Lithium-ion Battery
7.4 Nickel Metal Hydride Battery
7.5 Other Battery Types
8 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, By Vehicle Class
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Mid-Priced
8.3 Luxury
9 Americas' Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Argentina
9.3 Brazil
9.4 Canada
9.5 Chile
9.6 Colombia
9.7 Mexico
9.8 Peru
9.9 United States
9.10 Rest of Americas
10 Europe's Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Austria
10.3 Belgium
10.4 Denmark
10.5 Finland
10.6 France
10.7 Germany
10.8 Italy
10.9 Netherlands
10.10 Norway
10.11 Poland
10.12 Russia
10.13 Spain
10.14 Sweden
10.15 Switzerland
10.16 United Kingdom
10.17 Rest of Europe
11 Middle East and Africa's Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Egypt
11.3 Israel
11.4 Qatar
11.5 Saudi Arabia
11.6 South Africa
11.7 United Arab Emirates
11.8 Rest of MEA
12 APAC's Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Australia
12.3 Bangladesh
12.4 China
12.5 India
12.6 Indonesia
12.7 Japan
12.8 Malaysia
12.9 Philippines
12.10 Singapore
12.11 South Korea
12.12 Sri Lanka
12.13 Thailand
12.14 Taiwan
12.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Quadrant
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Strategic Initiatives
13.3.1 M&A and Investments
13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
14 Company Profiles
14.1 CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd)
14.2 Panasonic Corporation
14.3 GS Yuasa International ltd.
14.4 Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.
14.5 LG Chem
14.6 BYD
14.7 Samsung SDI
14.8 AESC
14.9 Mitsubishi
14.10 Wanxiang
14.11 Beijing Pride Power
14.12 Tianneng
14.13 SB LiMotive.
14.14 Exide Industries Limited
14.15 SK Innovative Co. Ltd.
14.16 East Penn Manufacturing Company
14.17 Lucid Group Inc.
14.18 Nio Inc.
14.19 XPeng Inc.
14.20 Li Auto Inc.
14.21 Rivian Automotive Inc.
14.22 Proterra Inc.
14.23 General Motors Co.
14.24 Freeport-McMoRan Inc.
15 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sctxcs
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article