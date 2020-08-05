Insights on the Electronic Shelf Label Global Market to 2027 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Shelf Label Market By Product Type, Component, Display Size, Communication Technology and Store Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electronic shelf label market size was valued at $624.7 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $2.40 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2020 to 2027. The electronic shelf label (ESL) system is used for displaying product pricing on shelves. It utilizes wireless communication networks such as radio frequency (RF) technology and infrared (IR) technology to communicate with the back-end database.



Electronic display modules are basically attached to the front edge of retail shelving. The automatic updating of product pricing is done whenever a price is changed from a central control server. These labels eliminate the discrepancies in selling price of the products and display reliable pricing to the customers. The ESL system has a wide range of applications in various stores such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, non-food retail stores, specialty stores, and others.



The electronic shelf label market is highly competitive and the key strategies adopted by the key players are new product launch, product development, business expansion, merger, and acquisition. For instance, in January 2019, SES-imagotag established partnership with Ossia to develop wireless charging smart digital labels. Wireless charging is a key enabler for an extensive use of retail IoT solutions such as smart electronic shelf labels. Label lifetimes can expand their capacity of coin cell batteries through wireless power.



The trending automation in the retail industry is the key factor that drives the growth of the electronic shelf label market. Moreover, the necessity for more cost-efficient and less time-consuming alternative to paper labels fuel market growth. In addition, an increased operational efficiency with real-time product positioning due to the utilization of electronic shelf label boost market growth. However, high installation and infrastructure cost restrain market growth. Moreover, low return on investment is also expected to hamper the growth of the electronic shelf label market.



The electronic shelf label market is segmented on the basis of product type, component, communication technology, store type, and region. Based on product type, the market is categorized into LCD, segmented E-Paper, and full-graphic E-paper. By component, it is divided into displays, batteries, transceiver, microprocessors, and others. Based on product type, the market is categorized into LCD, segmented E-Paper, and full-graphic E-paper.



Key Players:

Pricer

Displaydata

E Ink Holdings

Samsung Electro- Mechanic

Diebold Nixdorf

Altieer

SES-imagotag

Clearink Display

Panasonic Corporation

NCR Corporation

SoluM Co., Ltd.



