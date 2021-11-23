Insights on the Electronically Commutated Fans Global Market to 2031 - Featuring Airtecnics, Continental Fan and Delta Electronics Among Others

Nov 23, 2021, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronically Commutated [EC] Fans Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report presents a wealth of information on key market dynamics, including drivers, market trends, and challenges, as well as the structure of the global electronically commutated (EC) fans market across the globe. This study offers valuable information about the global electronically commutated (EC) fans market to illustrate how the market would grow during the forecast period, 2021-2031.
Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain as well as supply chain analyses, and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), are elucidated in this study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret quantitative growth aspects of the global electronically commutated (EC) fans market during the forecast period.
An extensive analysis on business strategies of leading market players is also featured in this study on the global electronically commutated (EC) fans market. This can help readers understand principal factors to foresee growth in the global electronically commutated (EC) fans market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on the qualitative and quantitative growth avenues for the global electronically commutated (EC) fans market, which is expected to guide market players in making apt decisions in the future.
Key Questions Answered in this Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans Market Study
- What are the key factors influencing the electronically commutated (EC) fans market in each region?
- What will be the CAGR of the global electronically commutated (EC) fans market between 2021 and 2031?
- What is the future scope and current trends in technologies of the global electronically commutated (EC) fans market?
- What is the revenue of the global electronically commutated (EC) fans market based on segments?
- Which key strategies are used by top players of the global electronically commutated (EC) fans market?
- Which are the leading companies in the global electronically commutated (EC) fans market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Assumptions
3. Research Methodology
4. Executive Summary
5. Market Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Market Dynamics
5.2.1. Drivers
5.2.2. Restraints
5.2.3. Opportunities
5.3. Key Trends Analysis
5.3.1. Demand Side Analysis
5.3.2. Supply Side Analysis
5.4. Regulations & Guidelines
5.5. Key Market Indicators
5.5.1. Overall Fans & Motor Industry Overview
5.5.2. Overall Air movement Industry
5.6. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
5.7. Technological Overview
5.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.9. Value Chain Analysis
5.10. Industry SWOT Analysis
5.11. Global Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans Analysis and Forecast, 2017 - 2031
5.11.1. Market Value Projections (US$ Mn)
5.11.2. Market Volume Projections (Thousand Units)
6. Global Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans Analysis and Forecast, By Type
6.1. Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans Size (US$ Mn, Thousand Units) Forecast, By Type, 2017 - 2031
6.1.1. Centrifugal Fan
6.1.1.1. Backward Curved
6.1.1.2. Forward Curved
6.1.2. Axial Fan
6.1.3. Mixed Flow Fans
6.1.4. Cross Flow Fans
6.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Type
7. Global Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans Analysis and Forecast, By Voltage
7.1. Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans Size (US$ Mn, Thousand Units) Forecast, By Voltage, 2017 - 2031
7.1.1. Below 110 VAC
7.1.2. 110 VAC- 210 VAC
7.1.3. Above 210VAC
7.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Voltage
8. Global Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans Analysis and Forecast, By Motor Design
8.1. Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans Size (US$ Mn, Thousand Units) Forecast, By Motor Design, 2017 - 2031
8.1.1. Internal Motor
8.1.2. External Motor
8.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Motor Design
9. Global Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans Analysis and Forecast, By Mounting Type
9.1. Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans Size (US$ Mn, Thousand Units) Forecast, By Mounting Type, 2017 - 2031
9.1.1. Spider Mounting
9.1.2. Cube Mounting
9.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Mounting Type
10. Global Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans Analysis and Forecast, By Application
10.1. Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans Size (US$ Mn, Thousand Units) Forecast, By Application, 2017 - 2031
10.1.1. Marine Industry
10.1.1.1. Below 0.5 HP
10.1.1.2. 0.5~ 1.0 HP
10.1.1.3. 1.0~ 3.0 HP
10.1.1.4. 3.0 ~ 5.0HP
10.1.1.5. Above 5.0 HP
10.1.2. Food Processing & Manufacturing Industry
10.1.2.1. Below 0.5 HP
10.1.2.2. 0.5~ 1.0 HP
10.1.2.3. 1.0~ 3.0 HP
10.1.2.4. 3.0 ~ 5.0HP
10.1.2.5. Above 5.0 HP
10.1.3. Automotive Industry
10.1.3.1. Below 0.5 HP
10.1.3.2. 0.5~ 1.0 HP
10.1.3.3. 1.0~ 3.0 HP
10.1.3.4. 3.0 ~ 5.0HP
10.1.3.5. Above 5.0 HP
10.1.4. IT & Telecom Industry
10.1.4.1. Below 0.5 HP
10.1.4.2. 0.5~ 1.0 HP
10.1.4.3. 1.0~ 3.0 HP
10.1.4.4. 3.0 ~ 5.0HP
10.1.4.5. Above 5.0 HP
10.1.5. HVAC
10.1.5.1. Below 0.5 HP
10.1.5.2. 0.5~ 1.0 HP
10.1.5.3. 1.0~ 3.0 HP
10.1.5.4. 3.0 ~ 5.0HP
10.1.5.5. Above 5.0 HP
10.1.6. Others
10.1.6.1. Below 0.5 HP
10.1.6.2. 0.5~ 1.0 HP
10.1.6.3. 1.0~ 3.0 HP
10.1.6.4. 3.0 ~ 5.0HP
10.1.6.5. Above 5.0 HP
10.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Application
11. Global Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans Analysis and Forecast, By Motor Output Power
11.1. Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans Size (US$ Mn, Thousand Units) Forecast, By Motor Output Power, 2017 - 2031
11.1.1. Below 0.5 HP
11.1.2. 0.5~ 1.0 HP
11.1.3. 1.0~ 3.0 HP
11.1.4. 3.0 ~ 5.0HP
11.1.5. Above 5.0 HP
11.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Motor Output Power
12. Global Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans Analysis and Forecast, by Region
12.1. Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans Size (US$ Mn, Thousand Units), by Region, 2017 - 2031
12.1.1. North America
12.1.2. Europe
12.1.3. Asia Pacific
12.1.4. Middle East & Africa
12.1.5. South America
12.2. Global Incremental Opportunity, by Region
13. North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans Analysis and Forecast
14. Europe Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans Analysis and Forecast
15. Asia Pacific Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans Analysis and Forecast
16. Middle East & South Africa Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans Analysis and Forecast
17. South America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans Analysis and Forecast
18. Competition Landscape
18.1. Market Player - Competition Dashboard
18.2. Market Share Analysis (%)-2020
18.3. Revenue Share of Manufacturers by Motor Output (Power)
18.4. Company Profiles (Details - Company Overview, Sales Area/Geographical Presence, Manufacturing Location, Revenue, Strategy & Business Process Overview)
18.4.1. Airtecnics
18.4.1.1. Company Overview
18.4.1.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
18.4.1.3. Manufacturing Location
18.4.1.4. Revenue
18.4.1.5. Strategy & Business Process Overview
18.4.2. Continental Fan.
18.4.2.1. Company Overview
18.4.2.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
18.4.2.3. Manufacturing Location
18.4.2.4. Revenue
18.4.2.5. Strategy & Business Process Overview
18.4.3. Delta Electronics, Inc.
18.4.3.1. Company Overview
18.4.3.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
18.4.3.3. Manufacturing Location
18.4.3.4. Revenue
18.4.3.5. Strategy & Business Process Overview
18.4.4. Ebm-papst.
18.4.4.1. Company Overview
18.4.4.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
18.4.4.3. Manufacturing Location
18.4.4.4. Revenue
18.4.4.5. Strategy & Business Process Overview
18.4.5. ECOFIT
18.4.5.1. Company Overview
18.4.5.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
18.4.5.3. Manufacturing Location
18.4.5.4. Revenue
18.4.5.5. Strategy & Business Process Overview
18.4.6. Epec LLC
18.4.6.1. Company Overview
18.4.6.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
18.4.6.3. Manufacturing Location
18.4.6.4. Revenue
18.4.6.5. Strategy & Business Process Overview
18.4.7. Heko Electronic (Suzhou) Co.,Ltd
18.4.7.1. Company Overview
18.4.7.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
18.4.7.3. Manufacturing Location
18.4.7.4. Revenue
18.4.7.5. Strategy & Business Process Overview
18.4.8. Hidria
18.4.8.1. Company Overview
18.4.8.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
18.4.8.3. Manufacturing Location
18.4.8.4. Revenue
18.4.8.5. Strategy & Business Process Overview
18.4.9. Orion Fans
18.4.9.1. Company Overview
18.4.9.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
18.4.9.3. Manufacturing Location
18.4.9.4. Revenue
18.4.9.5. Strategy & Business Process Overview
18.4.10. Rosenberg Ventilatoren GmbH
18.4.10.1. Company Overview
18.4.10.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
18.4.10.3. Manufacturing Location
18.4.10.4. Revenue
18.4.10.5. Strategy & Business Process Overview
18.4.11. systemair.se
18.4.11.1. Company Overview
18.4.11.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
18.4.11.3. Manufacturing Location
18.4.11.4. Revenue
18.4.11.5. Strategy & Business Process Overview
18.4.12. SUNONWEALTH ELECTRIC MACHINE INDUSTRY CO. (Sunon)
18.4.12.1. Company Overview
18.4.12.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
18.4.12.3. Manufacturing Location
18.4.12.4. Revenue
18.4.12.5. Strategy & Business Process Overview
18.4.13. ZIEHL-ABEGG SE
18.4.13.1. Company Overview
18.4.13.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
18.4.13.3. Manufacturing Location
18.4.13.4. Revenue
18.4.13.5. Strategy & Business Process Overview
19. Key Takeaway
