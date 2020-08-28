Insights on the Enterprise Data Management Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Oracle, SAP & Teradata Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Enterprise Data Management Market By Component, By Deployment Type, By Organization Size, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Enterprise Data Management Market size is expected to reach $133.4 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 10.2% CAGR during the forecast period.



Enterprise Data Management (EDM) is the ability of a business to maintain, incorporate, disseminate and generate data efficiently for organization processes, organizations and applications that require accurate and timely data delivery. EDM often addresses the idea of transmitting different datasets within applications and processes that depend on data sets consumption for completing business transactions or processes. EDM addresses situations where users autonomously model, handle, store, and source data within an enterprise. Uncoordinated methods may lead to discrepancies in quality and data disputes that lower the trustworthiness of the data used for reporting and various operations.



Enterprise data management collects data automatically from third party cloud providers, software, and enterprise systems. After receiving the data, it is checked for consistency and integrity to provide end-users with high-quality information or improve data quality. Enterprise data management is about extracting contextual data from vast amounts of data that can be used to link and create strategic interpretations. The data may either be organized or dismantled.



The major growth drivers of the Enterprise Data Management Market are the need to minimize the overall cost of data ownership, and the growing need for data management in enterprises as an essential need for business continuity. Many organizations are actively framing data management approaches across various verticals, and initiatives to ensure data security that in turn has a positive impact on the implementation of enterprise data management solutions.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Software and Services. Software market is further bifurcated into Data Security, Master Data Management, Data Integration & Migration, Data Governance, Data Warehousing & Quality and Others. Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. Based on End User, the market is segmented into BFSI, Retail and Consumer Goods, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Telecom & IT and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships and Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, IBM Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE are the forerunners in the Enterprise Data Management Market. Companies such as Salesforce.com, Inc., Teradata Corporation, Micro Focus International PLC, Talend S.A., Cloudera, Inc., and SAS Institute, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Enterprise Data Management Market, by Component

1.4.2 Global Enterprise Data Management Market, by Deployment Type

1.4.3 Global Enterprise Data Management Market, by Organization Size

1.4.4 Global Enterprise Data Management Market, by End User

1.4.5 Global Enterprise Data Management Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2015, Jul - 2020,Jan) Leading Players

3.3.3 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2017,Mar - 2020,Jan) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Enterprise Data Management Market by Component

4.1 Global Enterprise Data Management Software Market by Region

4.2 Global Enterprise Data Management Market by Software Type

4.2.1 Global Enterprise Data Management Data Security Market by Region

4.2.2 Global Enterprise Data Management Master Data Management Market by Region

4.2.3 Global Enterprise Data Management Data Integration & Migration Market by Region

4.2.4 Global Enterprise Data Management Data Governance Market by Region

4.2.5 Global Enterprise Data Management Data Warehousing & Quality Market by Region

4.2.6 Global Other Software Type Enterprise Data Management Market by Region

4.3 Global Enterprise Data Management Services Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Enterprise Data Management Market by Deployment Type

5.1 Global On-premise Enterprise Data Management Market by Region

5.2 Global Cloud Enterprise Data Management Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Enterprise Data Management Market by Organization Size

6.1 Global Large Enterprises Enterprise Data Management Market by Region

6.2 Global Small & Medium Enterprises Enterprise Data Management Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Enterprise Data Management Market by End User

7.1 Global BFSI Enterprise Data Management Market by Region

7.2 Global Retail and Consumer Goods Enterprise Data Management Market by Region

7.3 Global Government & Defense Enterprise Data Management Market by Region

7.4 Global Energy & Utilities Enterprise Data Management Market by Region

7.5 Global Healthcare & Life Sciences Enterprise Data Management Market by Region

7.6 Global Telecom & IT Enterprise Data Management Market by Region

7.7 Global Others Enterprise Data Management Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Enterprise Data Management Market by Region

8.1 North America Enterprise Data Management Market

8.2 Europe Enterprise Data Management Market

8.3 Asia Pacific Enterprise Data Management Market

8.4 LAMEA Enterprise Data Management Market



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 Oracle Corporation

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Analysis

9.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.1.4 Research & Development Expense

9.1.5 Recent strategies and development:

9.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.1.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.1.6 SWOT Analysis

9.2 SAP SE

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Financial Analysis

9.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.2.4 Research & Development Expense

9.2.5 Recent strategies and development:

9.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.2.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.2.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.2.6 SWOT Analysis

9.3 Teradata Corporation

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Financial Analysis

9.3.3 Regional Analysis

9.3.4 Research & Development Expense

9.3.5 Recent strategies and development:

9.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.3.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.3.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.3.6 SWOT Analysis

9.4 SAS Institute, Inc.

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Recent strategies and development:

9.4.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.4.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.5 Talend S.A.

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Financial Analysis

9.5.3 Regional Analysis

9.5.4 342

9.5.5 Research & Development Expenses

9.5.6 Recent strategies and development:

9.5.6.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.5.6.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.6 Salesforce.com, Inc. (MuleSoft LLC)

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Financial Analysis

9.6.3 Regional Analysis

9.6.4 Research & Development Expense

9.6.5 Recent strategies and development:

9.6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.6.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.6.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.6.6 SWOT Analysis

9.7 Micro Focus International PLC

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Financial Analysis

9.7.3 Regional Analysis

9.7.4 Research & Development Expense

9.7.5 Recent strategies and development:

9.7.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.7.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.7.6 SWOT Analysis

9.8 Cloudera, Inc.

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Financial Analysis

9.8.3 Segmental Analysis

9.8.4 Research & Development Expense

9.8.5 Recent strategies and development:

9.8.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.8.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.8.5.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.9 IBM Corporation

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Financial Analysis

9.9.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

9.9.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.9.5 Recent strategies and development:

9.9.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.9.5.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.9.6 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Amazon.com, Inc.

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Financial Analysis

9.10.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.10.4 Recent strategies and development:

9.10.4.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.10.4.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.10.5 SWOT Analysis



