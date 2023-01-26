Insights on the Envelope Tracking Chips Global Market to 2027: Significant Growth in the Electronics Industry Across the Globe is Creating a Positive Outlook

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Envelope Tracking Chips Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global envelope tracking chips market size reached US$ 1,841 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 3,207 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.69% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



An envelope tracking (ET) chip is a power management device that is utilized to enhance energy efficiency and reduce heat dissipation in radio frequency (RF) devices. It is widely used in tablets, tactical radios, wearables, smartphones and global positioning system (GPS) tracking devices.

It is also utilized in AM broadcast transmitters and other electronic devices and cellular communication systems to ensure enhanced efficiency at instantaneous power levels. In comparison to the traditionally used power management systems, ET chips offer improved cost-effectiveness, battery life and operational efficiency of signal amplifiers. As a result, they find extensive applications across various industries, such as automotive, healthcare, electronics, aerospace and telecommunication.



Significant growth in the electronics industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. Envelope tracking chips are widely used in electronic devices to adjust the power amplifier voltage for ensuring optimal performance. Additionally, the increasing demand for wireless communication platforms is providing a thrust to the market growth. These chips are widely used in feature phones, Wi-Fi and wireless network enable surveillance systems (WNESS).

Moreover, the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT) and the increasing demand for 4G services are favoring the market growth. These chips aid in reducing the power consumption in 4G LTE multi-mode systems used in smartphones and tablets.

In line with this, the increasing product adoption in the automotive and aerospace industries is positively impacting the market growth. ET chips aid in controlling power steering, trigger airbags and monitor brake functioning. Other factors, including the rising penetration of high-speed internet, along with the widespread utilization of advanced technologies, such as Zigbee, in light and compact application devices, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Keysight Technologies Inc., MediaTek Inc., Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, R2 Semiconductor Inc., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Skyworks Solutions Inc. and Texas Instruments Incorporated.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global envelope tracking chips market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global envelope tracking chips market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global envelope tracking chips market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Envelope Tracking Chips Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Technology

6.1 Cellular Communications

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Wireless Communications

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Satellite Communications

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Smart Phones

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Wearable Devices

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Others

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Consumer Electronics

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Space and Aviation

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Automotive

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Telecommunications

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Analog Devices Inc.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Broadcom Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Efficient Power Conversion Corporation

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Keysight Technologies Inc.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 MediaTek Inc.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Qorvo Inc.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Qualcomm Incorporated

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 R2 Semiconductor Inc.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Skyworks Solutions Inc.

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.12 Texas Instruments Incorporated

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

