Insights on the Explosion Proof Equipment Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Intertek Group, Adalet & Bartec Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Explosion Proof Equipment - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Explosion Proof Equipment market accounted for $7.09 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $12.55 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. While the factors like increased oil, investments in emerging markets, are some of the major driving the growth of market growth. However, the lack of standardization is hampering market growth.



Explosion-proof equipment refers to commodities that limit any source of explosion within its housings. This equipment relies on different principles of protection, such as explosion avoidance, and explosion isolation. While explosion-proof equipment utilizes a strong, protective housing, to contain any explosion within itself, explosion segregation equipment isolates the source of an explosion inside a protective medium.



Based on the end user, the oil & gas segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the extensive adoption of explosion-protected products in this sector as a preventive measure against explosive areas. The adoption of spark-resistant enclosures, thermocouples, and sensors in dangerous areas of oil & gas industry eliminate the release of potentially toxic and flammable substances.



By geography, the Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth in the forecast period. The region experiences a balanced situation of the oil & gas industry and it would sustain as a politically stable region globally with China, Indonesia, Australia, and India. These countries have the biggest CAPEX hotspots and which continue to supply stable political environments.



Some of the key players profiled in the Explosion Proof Equipment Market include G.M. International SRL, Extronics Limited, Marechal Electric Group, RAE Systems (Honeywell), Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, Intertek Group PLC, Adalet Inc., Bartec GmbH, Alloy Industry Co. Ltd, Cordex Instruments Ltd, R. STAHL AG, Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, Inc., ABB Group and Honeywell International Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market, By Group

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Group C: Petrochemicals

5.3 Group D: Petrochemicals (Includes Methane)

5.4 Group A: Acetylene

5.5 Group B: Hydrogen and Manufactured Gases Containing Hydrogen



6 Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market, By Protection Principle

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Explosion Prevention/Limiting Energy

6.2.1 Pressurized Enclosures

6.2.2 Purging Enclosure

6.2.3 Restricted Breathing

6.2.4 Hermetical Sealing

6.2.5 Intrinsic Safe Devices

6.2.6 Non-Incendive Devices

6.2.7 Non-Sparking Devices

6.3 Explosion Proof/Explosion Containment

6.3.1 Conduit & Cable Seals

6.3.2 Ingress Enclosures

6.3.3 Flameproof Enclosures

6.4 Explosion Segregation (Isolation)

6.4.1 Oil/Liquid Immersion

6.4.2 Powder/Sand Filling

6.5 Encapsulations

6.6 Explosion-proof Lamp



7 Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market, By Flammable Substance

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Class I (Gas and Vapor)

7.2.1 Division 1

7.2.2 Division 2

7.3 Class II (Combustible Dust)

7.4 Class III (Fibers and Flying's)



8 Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market, By Explosion Protection

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Dust Explosion Protection

8.3 1D (Zone 20, 21 and 22)

8.4 2D (Zones 21 and 22)

8.5 3D (Zone 2)

8.6 Gas Explosion Protection

8.7 1Gas (Zones 0, 1 and 2)

8.8 2Gas (Zones 1 and 2)

8.9 3Gas (Zone 2)



9 Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market, By Zone

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Zone 0

9.3 Zone 20

9.4 Zone 1

9.5 Zone 21

9.6 Zone 2

9.7 Zone 22

9.8 Zone 12

9.9 Zone 212



10 Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market, By Temperature Class

10.1 Introduction

10.2 T1 (450C or 842F)

10.3 T2 (300C or 572F)

10.4 T3 (200C or 3142F)

10.5 T4 (135C or 275F)

10.6 T5 (100C or 212F)

10.7 T6 (85C or 185F)



11 Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market, By Product

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Industrial Controls

11.3 Process Instruments

11.4 Strobe Beacons

11.5 Sensors

11.6 Bells & Horns

11.7 Fire Alarms/Call Points

11.8 Visual & Audible Combination Units

11.9 Speakers & Tone Generators

11.10 Cable Glands & Accessories

11.11 Motors



12 Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market, By Connectivity Service

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Wired

12.3 Wireless



13 Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market, By Application

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Junction Boxes & Enclosures

13.3 Lifting Systems

13.4 Lighting Systems

13.5 Material Handling Systems

13.6 Panel Boards & Motor Starters

13.7 Switches & Sockets

13.8 Surveillance & Monitoring Systems

13.9 Signaling Systems

13.10 Switchgear

13.11 Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

13.12 Distribution Systems

13.13 Automation System

13.14 Power Supply System

13.15 Other Applications

13.15.1 Unions

13.15.2 Flexible Couplings



14 Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market, By End User

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Aerospace & Aircraft

14.3 Construction

14.4 Manufacturing

14.4.1 Paint

14.4.2 Textiles

14.4.3 Chemicals

14.4.4 Explosives

14.5 Mining

14.6 Oil & Gas

14.6.1 Downstream

14.6.2 Upstream

14.6.3 Midstream

14.7 Marine Industry

14.7.1 Ship Yards

14.7.2 Marine Ports

14.8 Waste Management

14.9 Pharmaceutical

14.10 Power and Utility

14.11 Food Processing & Beverages

14.12 Automotive

14.13 Energy



15 Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market, By Geography

15.1 Introduction

15.2 North America

15.2.1 US

15.2.2 Canada

15.2.3 Mexico

15.3 Europe

15.3.1 Germany

15.3.2 UK

15.3.3 Italy

15.3.4 France

15.3.5 Spain

15.3.6 Rest of Europe

15.4 Asia Pacific

15.4.1 Japan

15.4.2 China

15.4.3 India

15.4.4 Australia

15.4.5 New Zealand

15.4.6 South Korea

15.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

15.5 South America

15.5.1 Argentina

15.5.2 Brazil

15.5.3 Chile

15.5.4 Rest of South America

15.6 Middle East & Africa

15.6.1 Saudi Arabia

15.6.2 UAE

15.6.3 Qatar

15.6.4 South Africa

15.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



16 Key Developments

16.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

16.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

16.3 New Product Launch

16.4 Expansions

16.5 Other Key Strategies



17 Company Profiling

17.1 G.M. International SRL

17.2 Extronics Limited

17.3 Marechal Electric Group

17.4 RAE Systems (Honeywell)

17.5 Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

17.6 Intertek Group PLC

17.7 Adalet Inc.

17.8 Bartec GmbH

17.9 Alloy Industry Co. Ltd

17.10 Cordex Instruments Ltd

17.11 R. STAHL AG

17.12 Siemens AG

17.13 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

17.14 ABB Group

17.15 Honeywell International Inc.



