Insights on the Face Mask Global Industry to 2025 - Players Include Dhaseng, 3M & Moldex Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Face Mask Market - Analysis by Product Type, by End User, by Distribution Channel, by Region, by Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights and Outlook Post Covid-19 Pandemic (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this research report, the Global Face Mask Market is projected to display significant growth represented by a CAGR of 12.8% during 2020 - 2025. The Global Face Mask Market was valued at USD 890 million in the year 2019 with Asia Pacific leading the regional market share.



The Face Mask market is expected to grow on the back of the Coronavirus Pandemic and an increase in air toxic pollutant levels. The Face Mask market will grow exponentially as people use face mask in their everyday routine. A considerable increase in the ease of wearing a face mask will leave a positive impact on their demand and the lifestyle of consumers.



Under the segments, product type, Protective Face Mask is witnessing rising demand from around the globe occupying major market share in 2019, followed by Surgical Face Mask with a market share of x%.



Under the End-user segment, Hospital and clinics are expected to account for the largest market share as per the current scenario of Cvoid-19 pandemic, the demand for mask and personal protective kit will be majorly from health workers. Whereas under distribution channel segment, Supermarket are expected to hold the largest market share, mainly based on convenience and accessibility for an urban consumer to shop.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses Face Mask Market By Value.

The report analyses Face Mask Market By Product Type (Surgical Mask, Protective/Respirator Mask, Others).

The report assesses the Face Mask Market By End User (Hospitals & clinics, Industries, Others).

The report assesses the Face Mask Market By Distribution Channel (Hospital, Supermarket, Pharmacies, Ecommerce and Others)

The Global Face Mask Market has been analysed By Region ( North America , Europe , and Asia Pacific ) and By Country ( United States , Canada , Germany , France, Spain , Italy , Japan , South Korea , India, China).

, , and ) and By Country ( , , , France, , , , , India, China). The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Key Development and companies presence in Face Mask with features of their products. Market share of leading Face Mask manufactures has also been included in the report. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented By Region, Product Type, End User and Distribution Channel. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, Key Developments. The companies analysed in the report include Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Dhaseng, 3M company, Moldex, Prestige Armtech, McKesson Corporation, Louis M. Gerson Company, Alpha Pro Tech, Spro Medical Products ( Xiamen ) Co., Ltd

company, Moldex, Prestige Armtech, McKesson Corporation, Louis M. Gerson Company, Alpha Pro Tech, Spro Medical Products ( ) Co., Ltd The report presents the analysis of Face Mask Market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Face Mask Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Face Mask Market: Sizing, Growth and Forecast

4.1 Market Size Forecast, By Value, Year 2015-2025



5. Global Face Mask Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By Value

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Face Mask: By Product Type

5.2 Surgical Masks - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3 Protective Masks - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.4 Other - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



6. Global Face Mask Market Segmentation - By End User, By Value

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Face Mask: By End User Type

6.2 Hospitals & Clinics - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.3 Industries - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.4 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



7. Global Face Mask Market Segmentation - By Distribution Channel, By Value, By Volume

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Face Mask: By Distribution Channel

7.2 Hospitals - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

7.3 Pharmacies/Drug Stores - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

7.4 Supermarket - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

7.5 Online/E-commerce - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

7.6 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



8. Global Face Mask Market: Regional Analysis



9. North America Face Mask Market: An Analysis (By Value, By Volume)

9.1 North America Face Mask Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value, By Volume

9.2 North America Face Mask Market - Prominent Players

9.3 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Surgical Masks, Protective Masks, and Others) By Value, By Volume

9.4 Market Segmentation By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Industries, and Others) By Value, By Volume

9.5 Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Pharmacies, Supermarket, E-commerce, and Others) By Value, By Volume

9.6 North America Face Mask Market: Country Analysis

9.7 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Face Mask Market - By Country, By Value, 2025

9.8 Competitive Scenario of North America Face Mask Market : By Country

9.9 United States Face Mask Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

9.10 United States Face Mask Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By End User, and By Distribution Channel (2015-2025) By Value, By Volume

9.11 Canada Face Mask Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

9.12 Canada Face Mask Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By End User, and By Distribution Channel (2015-2025) By Value, By Volume



10. Europe Face Mask Market: An Analysis (By Value, By Volume)

10.1 Europe Face Mask Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value, By Volume

10.2 Europe Face Mask Market - Prominent Players

10.3 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Surgical Masks, Protective Mask, and Others) By Value, By Volume

10.4 Market Segmentation By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Industries, and Others) By Value, By Volume

10.5 Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Pharmacies, Supermarket, Online/E-commerce, and Others) By Value, By Volume

10.6 Europe Face Mask Market: Country Analysis

10.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Face Mask Market - By Country, By Value, 2025

10.8 Competitive Scenario of Europe Face Mask Market : By Country

10.9 Germany Face Mask Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

10.10 Germany Face Mask Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By End User, and By Distribution Channel (2015-2025) By Value, By Volume

10.11 France Face Mask Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

10.12 France Face Mask Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By End User, and By Distribution Channel (2015-2025) By Value, By Volume

10.13 Spain Face Mask Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

10.14 Spain Face Mask Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By End User, and By Distribution Channel (2015-2025) By Value, By Volume

10.15 Italy Face Mask Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

10.16 Italy Face Mask Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By End User, and By Distribution Channel (2015-2025) By Value, By Volume



11. Asia Pacific Face Mask Market: An Analysis (By Value, By Volume)

11.1 Asia Pacific Face Mask Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value, By Volume

11.2 Asia Pacific Face Mask Market - Key Players and Key Distributors

11.3 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Surgical Masks, Protective Mask, and Others) By Value, By Volume

11.4 Market Segmentation By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Industries, and Others) By Value, By Volume

11.5 Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Pharmacies, Supermarket, Online/E-commerce, and Others) By Value, By Volume

11.6 Asia Pacific Face Mask Market: Country Analysis

11.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Asia Pacific Face Mask Market - By Country, By Value, 2025

11.8 Competitive Scenario of Asia Pacific Face Mask Market : By Country

11.9 China Face Mask Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

11.10 China Face Mask Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By End User, and By Distribution Channel (2015-2025) By Value, By Volume

11.11 Japan Face Mask Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

11.12 Japan Face Mask Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By End User, and By Distribution Channel (2015-2025) By Value, By Volume

11.13 India Face Mask Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

11.14 India Face Mask Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By End User, and By Distribution Channel (2015-2025) By Value, By Volume

11.15 South Korea Face Mask Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

11.16 South Korea Face Mask Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By End User, and By Distribution Channel (2015-2025) By Value, By Volume



12. Global Face Mask Market Dynamics

12.1 Drivers

12.2 Restraints

12.3 Trends



13. Market Attractiveness

13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Face Mask Market - By Product Type, 2025

13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Face Mask Market - By End User, 2025

13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Face Mask Market - By Distribution Channel, 2025

13.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Face Mask Market - By Region, 2025



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Key Developments

14.2 Market Share Analysis



15. Company Analysis (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

15.1 Honeywell International Inc.

15.2 3M Company

15.3 Kimberly Clark Corporation

15.4 Spro Medical Products (Xiamen) Co., Ltd

15.5 Prestige Ameritech

15.6 Alpha Pro Tech

15.7 Louis M. Gerson Company Inc.

15.8 Moldex

15.9 McKesson Corporation

15.10 Dhaseng



