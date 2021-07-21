Insights on the Face Recognition Using Edge Computing Global Market to 2025 - Featuring Apple, Horizon Robotics and Mediatek Among Others

DUBLIN, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Face Recognition Using Edge Computing Market (2020-2025) by Components, Application, Device Type, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Face Recognition Using Edge Computing Market is estimated to be USD 936.51 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2.36 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 20.38%.



Key factors such as growing need for adequate surveillance and safety of individuals with the rising number of identity crisis has led to a demand for highly accurate facial recognition system. Even the current facial recognition systems are known to have a higher error rate inducing higher frauds and crimes. Moreover, the need for safety has also led to the demand for these facial recognition systems in several sectors such as banking, healthcare, and airlines, etc. With the advancement in facial recognition technologies, the use of edge solutions has been prominent in the market to ensure accuracy in facial recognition and enhance safety. Moreover, they also can be adopted in low latency ranges providing proper output. These factors have led to the growth of facial recognition using the edge computing market. However, factors such as data threats are likely to restrain the market growth.



Market Segmentation



The Global Face Recognition Using Edge Computing Market is segmented further based on Components, Application, Device Type, End-User, and Geography.



By Components, the market is classified as Hardware, Services, and Software. Amongst the two, the software segment holds the highest market share.



By Application, the market is classified as access control, advertising, attendance tracking & monitoring, e-learning, emotion recognition, law enforcement, payment, and robotics. Amongst all, attendance tracking & monitoring holds the highest market share.



By Device Type, the market is classified as Integrated and Standalone. Amongst the two, the integrated segment holds the highest market share.



By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.



Recent Developments

1. Qualcomm has bought another partner, PFU Limited, a Fujitsu Company to its Smart Cities Accelerator Program. The company shall be contributing to the development of facial biometric technologies and smart cameras on smart edge devices. -16th July 2020

2. Remark Holdings through its KanKan AI subsidiary has launched two new edge computing systems to perform facial recognition and other applications locally. These Smart Boxes are AI-powered edge computers and are equipped with NVIDIA's latest range of high-performance edge computing modules.- 11th December 2020



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Alphabet, Inc., Apple, Inc., Applied Brain Research, Arm Holdings, Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Horizon Robotics, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IDEMIA, Mediatek, Inc., Micron Technology, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung Electronics, and Xilinx, Inc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Face Recognition Using Edge Computing Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using the Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Need for adequate surveillance and safety of individuals due to the rising identity crisis

4.2.1.2 Optimizing the accuracy levels of facial recognition systems

4.2.1.3 Increasing number of facial recognition systems in several industry sectors

4.2.1.4 Growing adoption to resolve latency-specific issues in facial recognition

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Security Concerns

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Increasing cloud-based applications

4.2.3.2 Integration of machine learning and AI

4.2.3.3 Rising number of IoT devices

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Technical and computational issues with an embedded device such as interoperability, accessibility, and configuration

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Face Recognition Using Edge Computing Market, By Device Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Integrated

6.3 Standalone



7 Global Face Recognition Using Edge Computing Market, By Components

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hardware

7.3 Services

7.4 Software



8 Global Face Recognition Using Edge Computing Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Access Control

8.3 Advertising

8.4 Attendance Tracking & Monitoring

8.5 E-Learning

8.6 Emotion Recognition

8.7 Law Enforcement

8.8 Payment

8.9 Robotics



9 Global Face Recognition Using Edge Computing Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Healthcare

9.3 Education

9.4 Automotive

9.5 Government and Defense

9.6 Others



10 Global Face Recognition Using Edge Computing Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 South America

10.3.1 Brazil

10.3.2 Argentina

10.4 Europe

10.4.1 UK

10.4.2 France

10.4.3 Germany

10.4.4 Italy

10.4.5 Spain

10.4.6 Rest of Europe

10.5 Asia-Pacific

10.5.1 China

10.5.2 Japan

10.5.3 India

10.5.4 Indonesia

10.5.5 Malaysia

10.5.6 South Korea

10.5.7 Australia

10.5.8 Russia

10.5.9 Rest of APAC

10.6 Rest of the World

10.6.1 Qatar

10.6.2 Saudi Arabia

10.6.3 South Africa

10.6.4 United Arab Emirates

10.6.5 Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships

11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

11.3.4 Investments & Funding



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Alphabet, Inc.

12.2 Apple, Inc.

12.3 Applied Brain Research

12.4 Arm Holdings (NVIDIA)

12.5 Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

12.6 Horizon Robotics

12.7 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

12.8 IDEMIA

12.9 Mediatek, Inc.

12.10 Micron Technology

12.11 Microsoft Corporation

12.12 NVIDIA Corporation

12.13 Qualcomm Incorporated

12.14 Samsung Electronics

12.15 Xilinx, Inc (AMD)

12.16 Cisco Systems, Inc.

12.17 Belden Inc.

12.18 IBM Corporation

12.19 Intel Corporation

12.20 Moxa Inc.



13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dpnbnq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

