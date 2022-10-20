Insights on the Gas Chromatography Global Market to 2031 - Surging Adoption of Chromatography in Drug Discovery Processes is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gas Chromatography Market By Product, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the gas chromatography market was valued at $1.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Gas chromatography is a chromatography technique that can separate and analyze volatile compounds in gas phase. Depending on stationary phase used in this analytical technique, there are two types of gas chromatography: gas-liquid chromatography (GLC) and gas-solid chromatography (GSC).

Among these, GLC is most widely used method. It is thus used to separate and detect small molecular weight compounds in the gas phase. The sample is either a gas or a liquid that is vaporized in the injection port. The mobile phase for gas chromatography is a carrier gas, typically helium due to its low molecular weight and being chemically inert. The pressure is applied and the mobile phase moves the analyte through the column.

The separation is accomplished using a column coated with a stationary phase. Helium, N2, and Argon are used as carrier gases. Helium is preferred for thermal conductivity detectors owing to its high thermal conductivity relative to that of most organic vapors. N2 is preferable when a large consumption of carrier gas is employed.

The main driving factors that foster growth of the gas chromatography market are rise in applications of gas chromatography in various fields such as pharmaceutical industries, chemical industry, food industry, environmental testing laboratories, and forensic science.

In addition, surge in adoption of chromatography in drug discovery process and growth in popularity of hyphenated chromatography techniques such as GC-MS further boost growth of the gas chromatography market. Moreover, technologically advanced products such as temperature-programmed chip-based GC, GCxGC, and new GC phase including nanoparticles, ionic liquids, and co-polymers are expected to propel the demand for gas chromatography procedures during the forecast period.

However, high cost of gas chromatography equipment and lack of adequate skilled professionals to operate gas chromatography instruments and perform the techniques in the pharmaceutical industry may hamper the growth of the market. In contrast, advancement in gas chromatography columns for petrochemical applications, adoption of gas chromatography in R&D for cancer detection are some of the factors expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the chromatography market.

The gas chromatography market is segmented on the basis of product, end user, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. By product, the market is segmented into instruments and consumables & accessories. Instrument segment is further sub-segmented into system, detectors, autosamplers, and fraction collectors. The consumable & accessories segment is classified into columns & accessories, fittings & tubing, auto-sampler accessories, flow management & pressure regulator accessories, and others that include pressure regulators, gas generators, and gas purifiers.

By end user, it is categorized into pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company, academic & research institutes, food & beverage company, and others, which include oil & gas company, environmental agencies, and life sciences company. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the gas chromatography market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing gas chromatography market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the gas chromatography market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global gas chromatography market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

