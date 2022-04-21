Insights on the Geospatial Analytics Global Market to 2030 - Development of 4D GIS Software Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Geospatial Analytics Market by Component, solution, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, and Technology Type, Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Geospatial analytics is a process of gathering, manipulating, and displaying large set of data collected from various imageries, which include satellite images and geographic information system (GIS) data. The solution helps users with advanced mapping, modeling, and statistical derivations from data gathered through geospatial interface and satellite bound outputs.

In addition, geospatial analytics uses various data sources to understand the complex relationship between people and places. Furthermore, geospatial analytics is majorly applicable in weather monitoring, crisis management, climate change modeling, and sales analysis of industries, animal population management, and human population forecasting. In addition, many industries are adopting geospatial analytics, as it facilitates real-time forecasting and helps in gaining better insights of data.



The key factors driving the growth of the global geospatial analytics market include surge in demand for AI-based GIS solutions and increase in demand for geospatial analytics in smart cities development and urban planning. In addition, integration of GIS with mainstream technologies for business intelligence positively impacts the growth of the market. However, high cost of geospatial analytics and regulatory issues and lack of comprehensive government policies regarding geospatial analytics are expected to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rise in adoption of cloud-based GIS and increase in application of augmented reality (AR) & virtual reality (VR) technologies in geographic information system are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global market during the forecast period.



The global geospatial analytics market is segmented into component, deployment model, solution, type, technology, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, the market is fragmented into solution and services. On the basis of solution, it is categorized into geocoding & reverse geocoding, data integration & ETL, reporting & visualization, thematic mapping & spatial analysis, and others. Depending on deployment model, it is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. In terms of enterprise size, the market is fragmented into large enterprises and SMEs.

As per technology, it is differentiated into remote sensing, GIS, GPS, and others. By type, it is segregated into surface & field analytics, network & location analytics, geovisualization, and others. According to industry vertical, it is classified into automotive, energy & utilities, government, defense & intelligence, smart cities, insurance, natural resources, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players operating in the global geospatial analytics market include Alteryx, Inc., Bentley Systems, Incorporated, ESRI, Furgo NV, General Electric, Hexagon AB, Google, Inc., MDA Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Trimble, Inc., and TOMTOM International, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their foothold in the industry.



Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the geospatial analytics market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the geospatial analytics market size is provided.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the geospatial analytics market.

The quantitative analysis of the geospatial analytics market from 2020 to 2030 is provided to determine the geospatial analytics market potential.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.2.1. Key forces shaping global geospatial analytics market

3.2.1.1. Low-to-Moderate bargaining power of suppliers

3.2.1.2. Moderate-to-High bargaining power of buyers

3.2.1.3. Moderate-to-High threat of substitutes

3.2.1.4. Low threat of new entrants

3.2.1.5. Low-to-Moderate competitive rivalry

3.3. CASE STUDIES

3.3.1. Case study 1

3.3.2. Case study 02

3.4. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Surge in demand for AI-based GIS solutions

3.4.1.2. Increase in demand for GIS software in smart cities development and urban planning

3.4.1.3. Use of satellite monitoring to control the spread of COVID-19

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. High cost of GIS solution

3.4.2.2. Regulatory issues and lack of comprehensive government policies pertaining to geospatial analytics

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Adoption of advanced technologies such as AR, VR, and IoT for GIS

3.4.3.2. Emerging technologies such as geospatial AI

3.4.3.3. Development of 4D GIS software

3.5. COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS ON GEOSPATIAL ANALYTICS MARKET

3.6. IMPACT OF GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS ON THE GLOBAL GEOSPATIAL ANALYTICS MARKET

3.7. TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION LANDSCAPE

3.8. RACE ANALYSIS



CHAPTER 4: GEOSPATIAL ANALYTICS MARKET, BY COMPONENT



CHAPTER 5: GEOSPATIAL ANALYTICS MARKET, BY SOLUTION



CHAPTER 6: GEOSPATIAL ANALYTICS MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODE



CHAPTER 7: GEOSPATIAL ANALYTICS MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE



CHAPTER 8: GEOSPATIAL ANALYTICS MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY



CHAPTER 9: GEOSPATIAL ANALYTICS MARKET, BY TYPE



CHAPTER 10: GEOSPATIAL ANALYTICS MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL



CHAPTER 11: GEOSPATIAL ANALYTICS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 12: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

12.1. KEY PLAYER POSITIONING ANALYSIS, 2021

12.2. TOP WINNING STRATEGIES

12.3. COMPETITIVE DASHBOARD



CHAPTER 13: COMPANY PROFILES

13.1. ORACLE CORPORATION

13.1.1. Company overview

13.1.2. Key executive

13.1.3. Company snapshot

13.1.4. Operating business segments

13.1.5. Product portfolio

13.1.6. R&D expenditure

13.1.7. Business performance

13.1.8. Strategic analysis

13.2. SAP SE

13.2.1. Company overview

13.2.2. Key executive

13.2.3. Company snapshot

13.2.4. Operating business segments

13.2.5. Product portfolio

13.2.6. R&D expenditure

13.2.7. Business performance

13.2.8. Key strategic moves and developments

13.2.9. Strategic analysis

13.3. BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED

13.3.1. Company overview

13.3.2. Key executive

13.3.3. Company snapshot

13.3.4. Product portfolio

13.3.5. R&D expenditure

13.3.6. Business performance

13.3.7. Key strategic moves and developments

13.3.8. Strategic analysis

13.4. ESRI

13.4.1. Company overview

13.4.2. Key executive

13.4.3. Company snapshot

13.4.4. Product portfolio

13.4.5. Key strategic moves and developments

13.4.6. Strategic analysis

13.5. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO.

13.5.1. Company overview

13.5.2. Key executive

13.5.3. Company snapshot

13.5.4. Operating business segments

13.5.5. Product portfolio

13.5.6. R&D expenditure

13.5.7. Business performance

13.5.8. Key strategic moves and developments

13.5.9. Strategic analysis

13.6. HEXAGON AB (INTERGRAPH)

13.6.1. Company overview

13.6.2. Key executive

13.6.3. Company snapshot

13.6.4. Operating business segments

13.6.5. Product portfolio

13.6.6. R&D expenditure

13.6.7. Business performance

13.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments

13.6.9. Strategic analysis

13.7. TRIMBLE INC.

13.7.1. Company overview

13.7.2. Key executive

13.7.3. Company snapshot

13.7.4. perating business segments

13.7.5. Product portfolio

13.7.6. R&D expenditure

13.7.7. Business performance

13.7.8. Key strategic moves and developments

13.7.9. Strategic analysis

13.8. OMTOM INTERNATIONAL B.V.

13.8.1. Company overview

13.8.2. Key executives

13.8.3. Company snapshot

13.8.4. Operating business segments

13.8.5. Product portfolio

13.8.6. R&D expenditure

13.8.7. Business performance

13.8.8. Key strategic moves and developments

13.8.9. Strategic analysis

13.9. MDA CORPORATION

13.9.1. Company overview

13.9.2. Key executive

13.9.3. Company snapshot

13.9.4. Product portfolio

13.9.5. Key strategic moves and developments

13.9.6. Strategic analysis

13.10. FUGRO

13.10.1. Company overview

13.10.2. Key executive

13.10.3. Company snapshot

13.10.4. Product portfolio

13.10.5. Business performance

13.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments

13.10.7. Strategic analysis

13.11. ALTERYX, INC.

13.11.1. Company overview

13.11.2. Key executives

13.11.3. Company snapshot

13.11.4. Product portfolio

13.11.5. R&D Expenditure

13.11.6. Business performance

13.11.7. Key strategic moves and developments

13.11.8. Strategic analysis

13.12. GOOGLE LLC

13.12.1. Company overview

13.12.2. Key Executives

13.12.3. Company snapshot

13.12.4. Operating business segments

13.12.5. Product portfolio

13.12.6. R&D Expenditure

13.12.7. Business performance

13.12.8. Strategic analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3nxg2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets