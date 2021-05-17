Insights on the Global After Sunburn Care Products Market 2021-2025: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio
The after sunburn care products market is expected to grow by USD 147.03 milllion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.
The adverse effects of exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation caused by global warming, harmful sun and heat effects due to certain medications, and growing adoption of multifunctional after sunburn care products are key factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as growing awareness of other sun care products available in the personal care products market, availability of several alternatives to manufactured after sunburn care products, and the growing availability of wearable devices to monitor UV exposure and prevent sunburns will hamper the market growth.
After Sunburn Care Products Market: Product Landscape
By product, the lotion segment held the largest market share during 2020 and will continue to retain its position in the market over the forecast period.
After Sunburn Care Products Market: Distribution Channel Landscape
The offline distribution channel segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue-generating segment in the market.
After Sunburn Care Products Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, Europe is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 31% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from Europe. Germany, France, and the UK are the key markets for after sunburn care products in Europe.
Companies Covered:
- Australian Gold LLC
- Bayer AG
- Beiersdorf AG
- Clarins USA Inc.
- Edgewell Personal Care Co.
- Fruit of the Earth Inc.
- Pierre Fabre SA
- Sun Bum
- The Clorox Co.
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
