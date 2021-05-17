Insights on the Global After Sunburn Care Products Market 2021-2025: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

The adverse effects of exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation caused by global warming, harmful sun and heat effects due to certain medications, and growing adoption of multifunctional after sunburn care products are key factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as growing awareness of other sun care products available in the personal care products market, availability of several alternatives to manufactured after sunburn care products, and the growing availability of wearable devices to monitor UV exposure and prevent sunburns will hamper the market growth.

After Sunburn Care Products Market: Product Landscape

By product, the lotion segment held the largest market share during 2020 and will continue to retain its position in the market over the forecast period.

After Sunburn Care Products Market: Distribution Channel Landscape

The offline distribution channel segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue-generating segment in the market.

After Sunburn Care Products Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, Europe is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 31% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from Europe. Germany, France, and the UK are the key markets for after sunburn care products in Europe.

Companies Covered:

Australian Gold LLC

Bayer AG

Beiersdorf AG

Clarins USA Inc.

Inc. Edgewell Personal Care Co.

Fruit of the Earth Inc.

Pierre Fabre SA

Sun Bum

The Clorox Co.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

