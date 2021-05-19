Insights on the Global Air Purification Systems Market 2021-2025: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio
May 19, 2021, 21:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The air purification systems market is expected to grow by USD 6.68 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.
The growing automotive market, growing awareness about indoor air quality, and growth in the healthcare industry are major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as regular maintenance of air purification systems, high market competition, and the impact of the ongoing trade war between the US and China will hamper the market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/air-purification-systems-market-industry-analysis
Air Purification Systems Market: End-user Landscape
The automotive segment held the largest revenue-generating end-user segment of the market. Air purification systems help in maintaining the indoor air quality of automobiles. The automotive sector is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the rise in production and demand for vehicles.
Air Purification Systems Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 38% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for air purification systems in APAC.
Companies Covered:
- 3M Co.
- Air Products and Chemicals Inc.
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- LG Electronics Inc.
- MANN+HUMMEL
- Panasonic Corp.
- Sharp Corp.
- Whirlpool Corp.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- Air Products and Chemicals Inc.
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- LG Electronics Inc.
- MANN+HUMMEL
- Panasonic Corp.
- Sharp Corp.
- Whirlpool Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
