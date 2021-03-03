Insights on the Global Heparin Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024 - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The heparin market is expected to grow by USD 941.2 mn, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES

The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions is one of the major factors propelling market growth.

Heparin Market by Product, Route of Administration, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Heparin Market by Product, Route of Administration, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Heparin Market: Route of administration Landscape

Based on the product, the subcutaneous injection segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Heparin Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 23% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from Europe. Germany and the UK are the key markets for heparin in Europe.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Parent market

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Low-molecular-weight heparin - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION

Market segmentation by route of administration

Comparison by route of administration

Subcutaneous injection - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Intravenous/infusion - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by route of administration

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing R&D activities and new therapeutic applications of heparin

Advent of biosimilar low-molecular-weight heparin

Development of drugs to remove heparin after surgery

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd.

Baxter International Inc.

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA

Mylan NV

Nanjing King-Friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

King-Friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

