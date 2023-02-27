Insights on the Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Global Market to 2027: Featuring Cerner, Change Healthcare, Infor and Koninklijke Philips Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market (2022-2027) by Components, Level, End-Users, Healthcare Providers, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market is estimated to be USD 3.25 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 5.73 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.01%

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corp. (Oracle Corp.), Change Healthcare, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Epic Systems Corp. (Compass Group Equity Partners), etc.

Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Healthcare Interoperability solutions Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as the Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Healthcare Interoperability solutions Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Healthcare Interoperability solutions Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Expenditure to Improve Health Care Facilities

Favorable Government Initiatives to Enhance Patient Care and Safety

Rising Need to Curb Growing Healthcare Costs

Restraints

Dearth of Standards and Utilization of Archaic Legacy Systems

Opportunities

Increasing Investments in Health Care Sector of Emerging Countries

Ongoing Launch of New Products with Proliferation of Collaboration among Key Market Players

Challenges

Issues Pertinent to Data Privacy and Rising Complexity Due to Inconsistent Data

Market Segmentation

The Global Healthcare Interoperability solutions Market is segmented based on Components, Level, End-Users, Healthcare Providers, and Geography.

By Components, the market is classified into Services and Software.

By Level, the market is classified into Foundational Interoperability, Semantic Interoperability, and Structural Interoperability.

By End-Users, the market is classified into Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, and Pharmacies.

By Healthcare Providers, the market is classified into Hospitals & Clinics, Long-term Care Centers, and Diagnostics & Imaging Centers.

By Geography, the market is classified into the Americas, Europe , Middle-East & Africa , and Asia-Pacific .

Companies Mentioned

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Cerner Corp. (Oracle Corp.)

Change Healthcare

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Epic Systems Corp. (Compass Group Equity Partners)

IBM Watson Health

Infor, Inc.

Interfaceware, Inc.

InterSystems Corp.

Jitterbit, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lyniate

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

Onyx Technology, LLC

Orion Health Group Ltd.

OSP Labs

Summit Health Services, Inc.

Virtusa Corp.

ViSolve, Inc.

