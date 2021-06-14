Insights on the Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Baxter International, Caretaker and General Electric Among Others

DUBLIN, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices Market: Focus on Product, Modality, Setting, and 21 Countries - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hemodynamic monitoring devices market is projected to reach $2,156.6 million by 2030, reveals this premium market intelligence study. The study also highlights that the market is set to witness a CAGR of 8.88% during the period 2021-2030.

The comprehensive study of the global hemodynamic monitoring devices market by the publisher extensively covers the following:

Market numbers on the product, modality, and setting segments and respective sub-divisions that are influencing the market

More than ten key medical device companies present in the market

Market share analysis for global hemodynamic monitoring devices market

Detailed global and regional market analysis, including the scrutiny of 21 countries

Besides these parameters, the study also encompasses the market growth drivers, opportunities, market restraining factors, competition mapping, segmental analysis, and COVID-19 impact on the market.

This study indicates that the rising prevalence of cardiac disorders, increasing technology integration in hemodynamic monitoring, development of remote hemodynamic monitoring devices, and entry of key medical device companies through mergers and acquisitions are fueling the growth of the market.

The study highlights the various emerging opportunities, such as the emergence of regional hemodynamic monitoring devices companies, the development of patient-friendly hemodynamic monitoring devices, and the development of virtual training applications for medical staff, which can be leveraged by players operating in the market. Furthermore, the study also highlights the potential of the opportunities in short-, mid-, and long-term duration.

Additionally, the market intelligence report throws a spotlight on the funding scenario, key technology trends, epidemiology of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, regulatory landscape, and patent scenario for the global hemodynamic monitoring devices market.

To gain a holistic view of the market, data from different segments of the market has been analyzed minutely. These segments include product, modality, setting, and region. Each of these segments is further categorized into sub-segments and micro-segments to compile an in-depth study.

The modality segment of the global market includes analysis of different types of hemodynamic monitoring modalities such as invasive, minimally invasive, and non-invasive.

Key insights are drawn from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The key players profiled in the report include Baxter International Inc, Caretaker, LLC, CN Systems Medizintechnik GmbH, Deltex Medical Group PLC, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Getinge AB, ICU MEDICAL, INC., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corporation, Schwarzer Cardiotek, Sramek BioDynamics Inc., and Uscom.

The study also comprises snapshots of emerging companies such as Flosonics Medical, Heart Kinetics, and Retia Medical.

The study also offers strategic recommendations that can help organizations in tracking various products, trends, and technologies that are changing the dynamics of the market.

Who should buy this report?

Medical device companies that cater to cardiology or patient monitoring specialty: The study offers insights on the competitive landscape, market growth potential, key driving, and restraining factors, and opportunities to grow in the market.

Startups developing remote patient monitoring solutions: The study offers insights on the key developments, different business models, and key technology trends that would influence the growth of the market.

How can market intelligence on hemodynamic monitoring devices add value to an organization's decision-making process?

Aid in product development

Aid in understanding the funding scenario of the market

Aid in understanding the regulatory scenario of the market in different regions

Aid in understanding the patent trend of the market

Help in targeting a segment for launching a new product

Aid in understanding the growth potential of different hemodynamic monitoring modalities

Support in analyzing the market opportunities

Insights on the key companies in the market

Insightful Questions Covered to Enable Companies to take Strategic Decisions

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global hemodynamic monitoring devices market?

What is the anticipated impact of COVID-19 on the global market in mid-term and long-term duration?

What are the key technological trends that influence the global hemodynamic monitoring devices market? What is their future potential?

Who are the emerging players in the global hemodynamic monitoring devices market that have received funding?

What are the regulations for hemodynamic monitoring devices across various regions?

How has the patent filing trend influenced the growth of the global hemodynamic monitoring devices market?

Who are the key players in the global hemodynamic monitoring devices market?

What are the key synergistic activities employed by the companies operating or entering in global hemodynamic monitoring devices market?

What are the key drivers and restraints for the global hemodynamic monitoring devices market?

What are the growth opportunities in the global hemodynamic monitoring devices market? What is the potential of such opportunities in mid-term and long-term duration?

Which product type is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2030?

What is the anticipated growth trajectory of minimally invasive and non-invasive modalities of hemodynamic monitoring during the forecast period 2021-2030?

Which region is anticipated to dominate the global hemodynamic monitoring devices market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

What is the anticipated growth potential of various end users and modalities in emerging economies such as Asia-Pacific , Latin America , and the Middle East , and Africa ?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Product Definition

2 Scope of Research

3 Research Methodology

4 Impact of COVID-19 on Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices

4.1 Impact on Facilities

4.2 Impact on Remote Monitoring

4.3 Impact on Market Size

4.3.1 Scenario Comparative Analysis (Pre-COVID, During- COVID, Post-COVID)

4.3.2 Quarterly Regional Impact

4.3.3 Impact Due to COVID-19

4.3.3.1 Short-Term

4.3.3.2 Mid-Term

4.3.3.3 Long-Term

4.4 Future Outlook and Recommendations

5 Industry Analysis

5.1 Disease Epidemiology Analysis and Forecast (2000-2030)

5.1.1 Cardiovascular Diseases

5.1.2 Diabetes

5.2 Technology Landscape

5.2.1 Key Trends

5.2.1.1 Short-Term Potential (2-4 Years)

5.2.1.2 Mid-Term Potential (5-10 Years)

5.2.1.3 Long-Term Potential (8-12 Years)

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 End User Perceptions

5.5 Funding Scenario

5.6 Regulatory Framework and Government Initiatives

5.7 Patent Analysis

5.8 Product Benchmarking

5.9 Ongoing Clinical Trials

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Key Strategies and Developments

6.2.1 Regulatory and Legal

6.2.2 Funding Activities

6.2.3 Mergers & Acquisition Activities

6.2.4 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Business Expansions

6.2.5 New Offerings

6.3 Business Model Analysis

6.4 Key Players-Competitive Benchmarking

7 Global Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices Market Scenario

7.1 Assumptions and Limitations

7.2 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment

7.3 Global Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices Market Size and Forecast

7.3.1 Realistic Growth Scenario

7.3.2 Pessimistic/Conservative Growth Scenario

7.3.3 Optimistic Growth Scenario

7.4 Market Dynamics

7.4.1 Impact Analysis

7.4.2 Market Growth Promoting Factors

7.4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Cardiac Disorders

7.4.2.2 Increasing Technology Integration in Hemodynamic Monitoring

7.4.2.3 Development of Remote Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices

7.4.2.4 Entry of Key Medical Device Companies Through Mergers and Acquisitions

7.4.3 Market Growth Restraining Factors

7.4.3.1 Lack of Clinically Validated Evidence for Non-Invasive Hemodynamic Monitoring

7.4.3.2 Side-Effects Associated with Invasive Hemodynamic Monitoring

7.4.4 Market Growth Opportunities

7.4.4.1 The Emergence of Regional Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices Companies

7.4.4.2 Development of Patient-Friendly Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems

7.4.4.3 Development of Virtual Training Applications for Medical Staff

7.4.4.4 Opportunities Potential

7.4.4.4.1 Short-Term

7.4.4.4.2 Mid-Term

7.4.4.4.3 Long-Term

8 Global Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices Market (by Product)

8.1 Opportunity Assessment

8.2 Catheters

8.3 Sensors

8.4 Monitoring System

8.5 Others (Probes, Pods, etc.)

9 Global Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices Market (by Modality)

9.1 Opportunity Assessment

9.2 Invasive

9.3 Minimally Invasive

9.4 Non-Invasive

10 Global Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices Market (by Setting)

10.1 Opportunity Assessment

10.2 Hospitals

10.3 Clinics

10.4 Ambulatory Units

10.5 Homecare

10.6 Others (Nursing Home, Elderly Care Homes, etc.)

11 Global Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices Market (by Geography)

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Overview

12.2 Established Companies

12.2.1 Baxter International Inc.

12.2.1.1 Company Overview

12.2.1.2 Role of Baxter International Inc. in Global Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices Market

12.2.1.3 Key Financials

12.2.1.4 R&D Insights

12.2.1.5 Recent Developments

12.2.1.6 SWOT Analysis

12.2.2 Caretaker, LLC

12.2.3 CN Systems Medizintechnik GmbH

12.2.4 Deltex Medical Group PLC

12.2.5 Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

12.2.6 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

12.2.7 GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

12.2.8 Getinge AB

12.2.9 ICU MEDICAL, INC.

12.2.10 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

12.2.11 Masimo Corporation (Parent Company of LiDCO Group PLC)

12.2.12 NI Medical Ltd.

12.2.13 Osypka Medical GmbH

12.2.14 Schwarzer Cardiotek

12.2.15 Sramek BioDynamics Inc. (Formally Known as Hemo Sapiens Inc.)

12.2.16 Uscom Ltd

12.3 Snapshots of Emerging Companies

12.3.1 Flosonics Medical

12.3.2 Heart Kinetics

12.3.3 Retia Medical

