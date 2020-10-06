Insights on the Horticulture Lighting Global Market to 2027 - by Technology, Application, Cultivation and Geography

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Horticulture Lighting Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Technology, Application, Cultivation and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market was valued at US$ 2,730.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach at US$11,383.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.2% from 2019 to 2027.



The report highlights key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players and their developments in the market.



Growing awareness about sustainable crops and increasing government initiatives in various developed as well as developing countries to support sustainability are expected to boost the adoption rate of horticultural lighting systems during the forecast period. For example, horticulturalists across the Netherlands, the second-largest exporter of agricultural products after the U.S., are experimenting with the use of multi-colored LEDs for potential yield enhancement, product quality and taste improvement, as well as cost reduction of greenhouse energy. Similarly, the government of the Netherlands is focusing on the deployment of a geothermal heat plant, which involves drilling at great depths through stratum and installing heat exchangers. Through various incentives, such as soft loans and tax breaks, the government has supported the growers.



Furthermore, the legalization of cannabis for medicinal purposes by various governments globally over the past few years is accelerating the growth of the market. In the U.S., in 33 states, including Alaska, Arizona, Connecticut, Delaware, Columbia District, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, and Illinois, the government has legalized medical cannabis. In Canada, cannabis purchases have been fully authorized across the country as well. Europe is the most advanced region regarding cannabis legalization for medicinal purposes. Countries, such as the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Romania, Norway, Poland, and Greece, have fully legalized medical cannabis access. Such initiatives taken by the government is the primary driving factor for the global horticulture lighting market.



The global horticulture lighting market is concentrated with a few well-established players, such as Agrolux; Bridgelux, Inc.; Signify N.V.; Heliospectra AB; PARsource; Lumileds Holding B.V.; Hortilux Schrder B.V.; OSRAM Licht AG; General Electric Company; and Hubbell, Inc.



COVID-19 Impact on Horticulture Lighting Market



According to the latest situation report from the World Health Organization (WHO), the US, India, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, UK, Russia, Turkey, Brazil, Iran, and China are some of the worst affected countries due to COVID-19 outbreak. The outbreak first began in Wuhan, China, during December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. As of August 12, 2020, there are around 20,162,474 confirmed COVID-19 cases globally, with ~737,417 total deaths, and the number is growing at varying rates in different countries.



The COVID-19 crisis is affecting the industries worldwide, and the global economy is anticipated to take the worst hit in 2020, which is likely to have impact on 2021 as well. The pandemic has disturbed horticulture businesses and suppliers around the globe. Fresh vegetables and fruits have become increasingly scarce in various regions since the COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the global movement of crops and the people required to gather crops.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Horticulture Lighting Market - By Technology

1.3.2 Horticulture Lighting Market - By Application

1.3.3 Horticulture Lighting Market - By Cultivation

1.3.4 Horticulture Lighting Market- By Region



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Horticulture Lighting Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 APAC

4.2.4 MEA

4.2.5 SAM

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Horticulture Lighting Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Government Initiatives

5.1.2 Growing Population and Advancements in Greenhouse and Indoor Farming Techniques

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of Awareness and High Costs Involved

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Importance of Vertical Farming

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 LED Lighting to Open New Growth Possibilities

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Horticulture Lighting Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Horticulture Lighting Market Global Overview

6.2 Horticulture Lighting Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Horticulture Lighting Market Analysis - By Technology

7.1 Overview

7.2 Horticulture Lighting Market, By Technology (2019 and 2027)

7.3 LED Lights

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 LED Lights: Horticulture Lighting Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 High Intensity Discharge Lights

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 High Intensity Discharge Lights: Horticulture Lighting Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Fluorescent Lamps

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Fluorescent Lamps: Horticulture Lighting Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Horticulture Lighting Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Horticulture Lighting Market, By Application (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Greenhouses

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Greenhouses: Horticulture Lighting Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Vertical Farming

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Vertical Farming: Horticulture Lighting Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Indoor Farming

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Indoor Farming: Horticulture Lighting Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Horticulture Lighting Market Analysis - By Cultivation

9.1 Overview

9.2 Horticulture Lighting Market Breakdown, by Cultivation, 2019 & 2027

9.3 Fruits and Vegetables

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Fruits and Vegetables Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Floriculture

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Floriculture Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Horticulture Lighting Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Horticulture Lighting Market

10.3 Europe: Horticulture Lighting Market

10.4 APAC: Horticulture Lighting Market

10.5 MEA: Horticulture Lighting Market

10.6 SAM: Horticulture Lighting Market



11. Horticulture Lighting Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 South America



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Market Initiative

12.2 Merger and Acquisition

12.3 New Development



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Agrolux

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Bridgelux, Inc.

13.3 Signify N.V.

13.4 Heliospectra AB

13.5 PARsource

13.6 Lumileds Holding B.V.

13.7 Hortilux Schrder B.V.

13.8 OSRAM Licht AG

13.9 General Electric Company

13.10 Hubbell, Inc.



14. Appendix



