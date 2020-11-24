Insights on the Hydraulic Cylinder Global Market to 2027 - by Specification, Function, Bore Size, Application, End-user and Geography
DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydraulic Cylinder - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the Global Hydraulic Cylinder market accounted for $13.22 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $19.99 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. While the factors like increasing demand for material handling equipment and growing use in mining equipment are propelling the market growth. However, increased concerns regarding oil leaks are hindering the market growth.
Hydraulic cylinders are used for producing mechanical force in a linear motion using hydraulic fluids. The hydraulic fluid under hydraulic pressure acts on the surface to cause a linear movement of the piston that is directly associated with the load. The hydraulic fluids include synthetic oils, mineral oil, and emulsions. Hydraulic cylinders have many applications, namely in construction equipment, manufacturing machinery, and civil engineering.
Based on the function, the double-acting hydraulic cylinders segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth owing to these hydraulic cylinders are used in automotive, agriculture, and numerous other industries due to their retraction property. Double-acting hydraulic cylinders have a superior demand in mobile applications such as tractors, earth moving equipment, telescopic loaders, harvesters, forklifts, and heavy trucks.
By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to infrastructure extension and hasty industrialization. In this region, both agricultural and construction equipment are the most important modules in hydraulic cylinders. While both types of equipment have high command in this region, this market is likely to develop at a substantial rate in the future.
Some of the key players profiled in the Hydraulic Cylinder Market include Actuant Corporation, Bosch Rexroth AG, Caterpillar Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Jarp Industries, Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co., Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Texas Hydraulics, Wipro Enterprises Limited, Baltic Hydraulic Cylinders, Pacoma GmbH, Prince Manufacturing Corporation, Ligon Industries, LLC, and Hyco International, Inc.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market, By Specification
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Telescopic Cylinders
5.3 Tie-rod Cylinders
5.4 Welded Cylinders
5.5 Threaded Cylinders
5.6 Bolted/Mill Type Cylinders
5.7 Plunger Cylinders
5.8 Diaphragm Cylinders
5.9 Cable Cylinders
5.10 Hydraulic Jacks
6 Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market, By Function
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Multi-Stage/Tandem
6.3 Double-acting Hydraulic Cylinders
6.3.1 Single Rod Ended
6.3.2 Double Rod Ended
6.4 Single-acting Hydraulic Cylinders
7 Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market, By Bore Size
7.1 Introduction
7.2 &lessThan; 50 MM
7.3 51 - 100 MM
7.4 101 - 150 MM
7.5 151 - 300 MM
7.6 Above 300 MM
8 Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Mobile Equipment
8.3 Stationary Systems
8.3.1 Infrastructure
8.3.2 Industrial Machinery
8.3.2.1 Lifts & Aerial Work Platform
8.3.2.2 Rams & Presses
8.3.2.3 Loading Docks
8.3.2.4 Injection Moulding Machines
9 Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Aerospace & Defense
9.3 Automotive
9.4 Marine and Shipyard Industry
9.5 Oil & Gas and Offshore
9.6 Mining
9.7 Material Handling
9.8 Construction
9.9 Agriculture
9.10 Forestry
9.11 Earthmoving Equipment
9.12 Manufacturing
9.13 Pulp and Paper Industry
9.14 Waste Management
9.15 Transportation
10 Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Actuant Corporation
12.2 Bosch Rexroth AG
12.3 Caterpillar Inc.
12.4 Eaton Corporation Plc
12.5 Jarp Industries
12.6 Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co., Ltd.
12.7 Kawasaki Heavy Industries
12.8 Parker Hannifin Corporation
12.9 Texas Hydraulics
12.10 Wipro Enterprises Limited
12.11 Baltic Hydraulic Cylinders
12.12 Pacoma GmbH
12.13 Prince Manufacturing Corporation
12.14 Ligon Industries, LLC
12.15 Hyco International, Inc.
