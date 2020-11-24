Insights on the Hydraulic Cylinder Global Market to 2027 - by Specification, Function, Bore Size, Application, End-user and Geography

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydraulic Cylinder - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Hydraulic Cylinder market accounted for $13.22 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $19.99 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. While the factors like increasing demand for material handling equipment and growing use in mining equipment are propelling the market growth. However, increased concerns regarding oil leaks are hindering the market growth.



Hydraulic cylinders are used for producing mechanical force in a linear motion using hydraulic fluids. The hydraulic fluid under hydraulic pressure acts on the surface to cause a linear movement of the piston that is directly associated with the load. The hydraulic fluids include synthetic oils, mineral oil, and emulsions. Hydraulic cylinders have many applications, namely in construction equipment, manufacturing machinery, and civil engineering.



Based on the function, the double-acting hydraulic cylinders segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth owing to these hydraulic cylinders are used in automotive, agriculture, and numerous other industries due to their retraction property. Double-acting hydraulic cylinders have a superior demand in mobile applications such as tractors, earth moving equipment, telescopic loaders, harvesters, forklifts, and heavy trucks.



By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to infrastructure extension and hasty industrialization. In this region, both agricultural and construction equipment are the most important modules in hydraulic cylinders. While both types of equipment have high command in this region, this market is likely to develop at a substantial rate in the future.



Some of the key players profiled in the Hydraulic Cylinder Market include Actuant Corporation, Bosch Rexroth AG, Caterpillar Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Jarp Industries, Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co., Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Texas Hydraulics, Wipro Enterprises Limited, Baltic Hydraulic Cylinders, Pacoma GmbH, Prince Manufacturing Corporation, Ligon Industries, LLC, and Hyco International, Inc.



