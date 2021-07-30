Insights on the In-vitro Transcription Templates Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Promega, New England Biolabs and Takara Bio Among Others

DUBLIN, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-vitro Transcription Templates Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global in-vitro transcription templates market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The report provides revenue of the global in-vitro transcription templates market for the period of 2018-2030, considering 2019 as the base year and 2030 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global in-vitro transcription templates market during the forecast period.



The report has been prepared after primary and secondary researches. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global in-vitro transcription templates market.



Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, company presentations, sales data, and trade associations. Analysts employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomenon in the global in-vitro transcription templates market.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global in-vitro transcription templates market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global in-vitro transcription templates market.



The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global in-vitro transcription templates market. Key players operating in the global in-vitro transcription templates market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players in the global in-vitro transcription templates market that have been profiled in this report.



Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the scope of growth for product companies in the global in-vitro transcription templates market?

What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the global in-vitro transcription templates market between 2020 and 2030?

What is the influence of changing trends in technologies on the global in-vitro transcription templates market

Will North America continue to be the most profitable market for in-vitro transcription templates?

Which are the leading companies in the global in-vitro transcription templates market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global In-vitro Transcription Templates Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Disease Definition

4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Global In-vitro Transcription Templates Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2031

4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)



5. Key Insights

5.1. Technological Advancements

5.2. Major Research Institutes Involved

5.3. Disease Prevalence & Incidence Rate globally with key countries

5.4. Number of mRNA Templates utilized Per Year

5.5. Analysis of Purchase Criteria (vaccine/therapeutics/research)

5.5.1. Overview of Purchase Criteria

5.5.2. mRNA Size Needs

5.5.3. Synthesis Scale Needs

5.5.4. Modified Bases Needs

5.5.5. cGMP/21 CFR part 11 certification requirement assessment

5.6. COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Industry (value chain and short / mid /long term impact)



6. Global In-vitro Transcription Templates Market Analysis and Forecast, by Disease

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.1.1. Key Findings / Developments

6.2. Global In-vitro Transcription Templates Market Value Forecast, by Disease, 2017-2031

6.2.1. Cancer

6.2.1.1. Solid Tumors

6.2.1.2. Colorectal Cancer

6.2.1.3. NSCLC

6.2.1.4. Melanoma

6.2.1.5. Leukemia

6.2.1.6. Prostate Cancer

6.2.1.7. Others

6.2.2. Infectious Diseases

6.2.2.1. Influenza

6.2.2.2. COVID-19

6.2.2.3. AIDS

6.2.2.4. Others

6.2.3. Lifestyle Diseases

6.2.4. Genetic Diseases

6.2.5. Others

6.3. Global In-vitro Transcription Templates Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Disease



7. Global In-vitro Transcription Templates Market Analysis and Forecast, by Treatment

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.1.1. Key Findings / Developments

7.2. Global In-vitro Transcription Templates Market Value Forecast, by Treatment, 2017-2031

7.2.1. Vaccine

7.2.2. Therapeutic

7.3. Global In-vitro Transcription Templates Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Treatment



8. Global In-vitro Transcription Templates Market Analysis and Forecast, by Research Stage

8.1. Introduction & Definition

8.1.1. Key Findings / Developments

8.2. Global In-vitro Transcription Templates Market Value Forecast by Research Stage, 2017-2031

8.2.1. Exploratory

8.2.2. Clinical

8.3. Global In-vitro Transcription Templates Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Research Stage



9. Global In-vitro Transcription Templates Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user

9.1. Introduction & Definition

9.1.1. Key Findings / Developments

9.2. Global In-vitro Transcription Templates Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2031

9.2.1. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

9.2.2. CROs & CMOs

9.2.3. Academics & Research

9.2.4. Others

9.3. Global In-vitro Transcription Templates Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user



10. Global In-vitro Transcription Templates Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

10.1. Key Findings

10.2. Global In-vitro Transcription Templates Market Value Forecast, by Region

10.2.1. North America

10.2.2. Europe

10.2.3. Asia Pacific

10.2.4. Latin America

10.2.5. Middle East & Africa

10.3. Global In-vitro Transcription Templates Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Country/Region

11. North America In-vitro Transcription Templates Market Analysis and Forecast

12. Europe In-vitro Transcription Templates Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Asia Pacific In-vitro Transcription Templates Market Analysis and Forecast

14. Latin America In-vitro Transcription Templates Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Middle East & Africa In-vitro Transcription Templates Market Analysis and Forecast

16. Competition Landscape

16.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (by tier and size of companies)

16.2. Market Share Analysis by Company, 2020

16.3. Company Profiles

16.3.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

16.3.1.1. Company Overview

16.3.1.2. Company Financials

16.3.1.3. Growth Strategies

16.3.1.4. SWOT Analysis

16.3.2. Promega Corporation

16.3.2.1. Company Overview

16.3.2.2. Growth Strategies

16.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis

16.3.3. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

16.3.3.1. Company Overview

16.3.3.2. Company Financials

16.3.3.3. Growth Strategies

16.3.3.4. SWOT Analysis

16.3.4. New England Biolabs

16.3.4.1. Company Overview

16.3.4.2. Growth Strategies

16.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis

16.3.5. Takara Bio Inc.

16.3.5.1. Company Overview

16.3.5.2. Company Financials

16.3.5.3. Growth Strategies

16.3.5.4. SWOT Analysis

16.3.6. Lucigen Corporation

16.3.6.1. Company Overview

16.3.6.2. SWOT Analysis

16.3.7. Enzynomics Co. Ltd.

16.3.7.1. Company Overview

16.3.7.2. SWOT Analysis

16.3.8. Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

16.3.8.1. Company Overview

16.3.8.2. SWOT Analysis

16.3.9. Cytiva (Danaher)

16.3.9.1. Company Overview

16.3.9.2. Company Financials

16.3.9.3. Growth Strategies

16.3.9.4. SWOT Analysis

