Insights on the Industrial Automation and Control Systems Global Market to 2028: Featuring Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Honeywell International, Emerson Electric and ABB Among Others

DUBLIN, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Automation and Control Systems Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 By Component, Control System, Industry, Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this analysis, the Global Industrial Automation and Control Systems Market was valued at ~US$ 150 billion in 2017. The market is anticipated to grow significantly throughout the projected period as a result of the growing adoption of process automation across numerous industries, including automotive, energy utilities, and chemicals. It is estimated to be ~US$ 250 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of ~US$ 450 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of ~11% during 2022-2028.

Industrial automation uses technology and control systems, such as computers and robots, to complete activities that were previously completed manually. These solutions reduce the need for operator engagement and supervision by automating industrial equipment operations. Industrial automation control system solutions require smart devices for data gathering as well as secure infrastructures to enable communications and data transfers.



Many industries like manufacturing, oil and gas, chemicals and materials, pharmaceuticals, and materials and chemicals implement automation systems and prefer to use tried-and-true standards and technology to ensure reliable, secure, and consistent operations, which is driving the market for industrial automation to grow quickly.



Industrial automation acts as a catalyst for greater dependability and efficiency that raises the return on investment (ROI). Industrial automation decreases production costs while raising output rate and quality through the use of cutting-edge, integrated technology.



As automation involves installing hardware like highly precise robots, sensory-perceptive machines, and wheels that support mobility, it necessitates a substantial financial investment, which results in very high upfront costs.



In 2020, the manufacturing and industrial sectors have been greatly disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 has, however, considerably accelerated the growth of industrial automation across the manufacturing sector as a result of the increased adoption of industry 4.0 over the past few years.



Scope of the Report



The Global Industrial Automation and Control Systems Market are segmented by Component Type, Control System, and Industry. In addition, the report also covers market size and forecasts for the four regions. The revenue used to size and forecast the market for each segment is US$ Billion



By Component

Human-Machine Interface (HMI) Component

Industrial Robots

Control Valves

Sensors

Others

By Control System

DCS

PLC

SCADA

Others

By End-user Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Chemical

Energy & Utilities

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Mining & Metal

Oil & Gas

Transportation

Others

By Geography

North America ( USA , Canada , Mexico )

( , , ) Europe ( Germany , UK, Italy , France , Spain , Rest of Europe )

( , UK, , , , Rest of ) Asia Pacific ( China , India , Japan , South Korea , Australia , Rest of Asia Pacific )

( , , , , , Rest of ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East , Africa )

Key Players

Schneider Electric

Rockwell Automation, Inc

Honeywell International Inc

Emerson Electric Co

ABB

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Siemens

Omron Corporation

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

General Electric Co

Key Trends by Market Segment

By Component- Control valve component dominated the market in 2021, due to the rapid advancement of technology.

Control valves have a significant market share in the oil and gas industry owing to the benefits it offers in terms of pressure and temperature control throughout downstream, middle, and upstream activities

The need for control valves in the power generating industry is expected to grow due to the increasing number of power production plants around the world and the growing demand for energy and electricity in developing countries

By Control System - DCS segment dominated the market during 2021, owing to its uses including production scheduling, preventative maintenance scheduling, and information interchange.

An automated management solution for monitoring and managing a variety of industrial processes is called a distributed control system (DSC). It is utilized for information reporting, process control, process supervision, and data collection

Demand for DCS is rising as a result of features including scalability, simple and convenient installation, and automatic updates. The demand for DCS has also increased as a result of the expanding industrialization around the world, particularly in developing countries in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East

By Industry- The manufacturing industry dominated the market during the forecast period due to trends in the manufacturing sector being at the forefront as it goes through its biggest transition in recent years

Manufacturing operations are increasingly moving toward automation and technological convergence as manufacturers see the value of a successful digital transformation

The adoption of automation solutions also makes it easier to integrate data about production processes and electric assets, which contributes to greater sustainability over the course of a manufacturing plant's entire lifecycle

By Geography: Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share among all regions in 2021, due to the adoption of automation continually increasing in countries such as India , Japan , China , and South Korea

China and Japan are among the top producers and consumers of industrial robots, sensors, and machine vision systems in Asia Pacific. In addition, the manufacturing sectors for automobiles, consumer products, electronics, and pharmaceuticals are strong in India, China, and South Korea.



Government programs and laws that support the digitization of manufacturing facilities and investments in the IIoT are also significant drivers of the adoption of industrial automation systems in Asia Pacific region.

Time Period Captured in the Report

Historical Period: 2017-2021

Forecast Period: 2022E-2028F

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Study Period of this Market Report?

The Global Industrial Automation and Control Systems Market are covered from 2017-2028 in this report, which includes a forecast for the period 2022-2028

What is the Future Growth Rate of the Global Industrial Automation and Control Systems Market?

The Global Industrial Automation and Control Systems Market is expected to witness a CAGR of ~11% over the next six years

What are the Key Factors Driving the Global Industrial Automation and Control Systems Market?

The result of the growing adoption of process automation across numerous industries, including automotive, energy utilities, and chemicals are expected to be the primary driver of this market

Which is the Largest Component Segment within the Global Industrial Automation and Control Systems Market?

The control valves component segment held the largest share of the global industrial automation and control systems market in 2021

Who are the Key Players in the Global Industrial Automation and Control Systems Market?

Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric co., ABB, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens, Omron Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, General Electric Co., and among others are the major companies operating in the Global Industrial Automation and Control Systems Market.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pl17gb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets