Insights on the Industrial Insulation Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Cabot, Dyplast Products and Rockwool Group Among Others

The "Industrial Insulation Market Research Report by Material, Form, End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Industrial Insulation Market size was estimated at USD 2,346.82 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 2,489.07 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.40% reaching USD 3,405.10 million by 2026.

Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Industrial Insulation Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Industrial Insulation Market, including Aerofoam USA LLC, Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Company Ltd., Armacell International S.A., Aspen Aerogels Inc., Beijing Hocreboard Building Materials Company Limited, Beijing New Building Material (Group) Company Ltd., Cabot Corporation, Dyplast Products, Glassrock Insulation Company S.A.E., Insulcon B.V., Johns Manville, Kingspan Group plc, Knauf Insulation, L'Isolante K-Flex S.p.A., Nichias Corporation, NMC International S.A., Novelis Inc., Omya International AG, Owens Corning, PGF Insulation, Promat (Etex Group), Rockwool Group, Saint Gobain, Tecresa Proteccion Pasiva, S.L., Temati, Unifrax, Union Foam S.p.A., and Visionary Industrial Insulation.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Industrial Insulation Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Industrial Insulation Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Industrial Insulation Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Industrial Insulation Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Industrial Insulation Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Industrial Insulation Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Industrial Insulation Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Rising awareness regarding energy conservation and increasing energy costs

5.2.2. Regulations mandating the use of insulation for energy conservation

5.2.3. Increasing construction of industrial buildings

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Volatility in raw material price

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Increasing infrastructure spendings in emerging economies

5.4.2. Rising awareness among the consumer regarding the benefits of industrial insulation

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Lack of availability of skilled labor



6. Industrial Insulation Market, by Material

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Calcium Silicate

6.3. Mineral Wool

6.3.1. Glass Wool

6.3.2. Stone Wool

6.4. Plastic Foams

6.4.1. Polypropylene (PP)

6.4.2. Polystyrene (PS)

6.4.3. Polyurethane (PU)



7. Industrial Insulation Market, by Form

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Blanket

7.3. Board

7.4. Pipe



8. Industrial Insulation Market, by End-use Industry

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Cement

8.3. Chemical & Petrochemical

8.4. Food & Beverage

8.5. Oil & Gas

8.6. Power



9. Americas Industrial Insulation Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Industrial Insulation Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Taiwan

10.12. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Industrial Insulation Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. Aerofoam USA LLC

13.2. Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Company Ltd.

13.3. Armacell International S.A.

13.4. Aspen Aerogels Inc.

13.5. Beijing Hocreboard Building Materials Company Limited

13.6. Beijing New Building Material (Group) Company Ltd.

13.7. Cabot Corporation

13.8. Dyplast Products

13.9. Glassrock Insulation Company S.A.E.

13.10. Insulcon B.V.

13.11. Johns Manville

13.12. Kingspan Group plc

13.13. Knauf Insulation

13.14. L'Isolante K-Flex S.p.A.

13.15. Nichias Corporation

13.16. NMC International S.A.

13.17. Novelis Inc.

13.18. Omya International AG

13.19. Owens Corning

13.20. PGF Insulation

13.21. Promat (Etex Group)

13.22. Rockwool Group

13.23. Saint Gobain

13.24. Tecresa Proteccion Pasiva, S.L.

13.25. Temati

13.26. Unifrax

13.27. Union Foam S.p.A.

13.28. Visionary Industrial Insulation



14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6cksz8

